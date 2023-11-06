Ukraine-Russia war – live: Russian drone attacks on Odesa damages 124-year-old art gallery

Russian drone attacks on Odessa left at least five people injured, set trucks with grain on fire and damaged one of the city’s principal art galleries, Ukrainian officials said.

“On 6 November, the Odesa National Art Museum turns 124 years old,” Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said. “On the eve of 6 November 6, the Russians ‘congratulated’ our architectural monument with a missile that hit nearby.”

He said 15 Russia-launched drones were destroyed over the city.

Elsewhere, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenksy has said the war between Israel and Hamas is “taking away the focus” from the conflict in Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky said that Russia wanted focus on the war to be “weakened” but insisted that winning was still within Ukraine’s power amid its counteroffensive in the south, insisting the war had not reached a stalemate.

Key Points

Putin sees 200 armoured vehicles wiped out in Donbas battles

Zelensky denies war has reached stalemate

EU will stand behind Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’ - von der Leyen

Putin’s assault on Donas town ‘flounders'

Zelensky sends condolences to ‘fallen heroes’ killed in 128th Mountain Assault Brigade

08:19 , Matt Mathers

Volodymyr Zelensky has sent condolences to the loved ones of the “fallen heroes” killed in a Russian strike on Ukraine’s 128th Mountain Assault Brigade.

He described the attack as a “tragedy that could have been avoided” and an investigation has been launched to understand the full circumstances of the event.

“Defense Minister Umerov informed me on all actions taken to determine full details of what happened and who issued which orders,” he wrote on X.

“A criminal investigation into the tragedy has also begun. Our main goal is to reveal the complete truth about what happened and to avoid such tragedies from happening again.

“Every serviceman in the combat zone, in the area reachable by enemy air reconnaissance and fire, understands how to act in the open air and how to maintain security.”

Concerning the Russian strike on the warriors of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade.



Concerning the Russian strike on the warriors of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade.

My condolences go out to the close ones of the fallen warriors. This is a tragedy that could have been avoided. Defense Minister Umerov informed me on all actions taken to determine full…

07:30 , Matt Mathers

President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, with the pair discussing the war and Ukraine’s accession to the bloc.

At a press conference after the meeting, Zelenksy said the war between Hamas and Israel is “taking away the focus” from his country’s battle with Russia.

He denied the war had reached a stalemate heading into the winter and insisted “everything is [still] in our power”.

Ukraine opens criminal investigation into deadly Russian missile strike

07:15 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into a deadly Russian missile strike that killed multiple Ukrainian soldiers at an award ceremony last week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said the strike took place on the soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Infantry Brigade in the Zaporizhzhia region, without providing much details about what had happened.

“It is a tragedy that could have been avoided,” Mr Zelensky said in his televised speech.

Ukraine opens criminal investigation into deadly Russian missile strike

Night attack on Odesa injures 5 - Kyiv Independent

07:00 , Tom Watling

Russian forces attacked Odesa on Sunday night, injuring five residents, a local official has said.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram that give victims had been hospitalised with shrapnel wounds as a result of the attacks.

Numerous explosions were heard in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Sunday evening as Russia launched a wave of attacks in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian media Suspilne reported.

Russia test launches intercontinental ballistic missile from new nuclear submarine

06:45 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Russia on Sunday claimed it successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear warheads from its nuclear-powered submarine Imperator Alexander III.

The test comes amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West over Vladimir Putin’s 20-month-long invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow passed a law last week withdrawing its ratification of the global treaty banning nuclear weapons deal – a move severely criticised by Washington.

“Firing a ballistic missile is the final element of state tests, after which a decision will be made to accept the cruiser into the navy,” the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Russia test launches intercontinental ballistic missile from new nuclear submarine

Russian drone attacks damages 124-year-old art gallery

06:25 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Russian drone attacks on Odesa late on Sunday evening left at least five people injured, set trucks with grain on fire and damaged one of the city’s principal art galleries, Ukrainian officials in the Black Sea port said.

“On 6 November, the Odesa National Art Museum turns 124 years old,” Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, of which the Odesa city is the administrative centre, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“On the eve of 6 November, the Russians ‘congratulated’ our architectural monument with a missile that hit nearby.”

The walls of the building were damaged, some windows and glass were broken, he said.

The Odesa National Art Museum, in one of the oldest palaces of Odesa, housed more than 10,000 pieces of art before the war, including paintings by some of the best-known Russian and Ukrainian artists of the late 19th and early 20th century.

Zelensky says Israel-Gaza war is 'taking away focus' from Russia's invasion of Ukraine

06:00 , Tom Watling

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has admitted that the war in Israel and Gaza is “taking away the focus” from Russia’s full-scale invasion as he denied suggestions that the conflict in eastern Europe had reached a stalemate.

Speaking at a briefing in Kyiv on Saturday alongside European commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Mr Zelensky said Russia wanted the focus on Ukraine to be “weakened” but added that “everything is [still] in our power”.

Mr Zelensky has offered to visit Israel, though he has admitted it is “difficult” because it depends on “what’s happening on the battlefield” in Ukraine, which he said remains “hot”.

Russia has historically supported Hamas, who carried out the 7 October attack on Israeli settlements around the Gaza Strip, but there is no evidence to suggest they were involved in, or aware of, the incursion.

Zelensky says Israel-Gaza war is 'taking away focus' from Ukraine

Russia opens a vast national exposition as presidential election approaches

05:00 , Tom Watling

With pointed disdain for the West, Russia on Saturday unveiled a sprawling exposition highlighting the nation’s accomplishments, which will run through the months leading to the presidential election in which Vladimir Putin is widely expected to seek a new term.

Putin issued a decree in March to hold the exposition and some observers have seen it as aimed at creating an ideological framework for his reelection. News reports had suggested he might use the opening to announce his candidacy for the March election, but his spokesman later said he would not attend the event.

Putin has led Russia as president or prime minister since 2000, and reelection would extend his term until 2030.

Russia opens a vast national exposition as presidential election approaches

House speaker lays out conditions for Republicans to support Ukraine aid

04:00 , Tom Watling

House Speaker Mike Johnson said that Republicans would only support aid to Ukraine if it also came with measure to further secure the US-Mexico border.

The newly elected speaker spoke in his first press conference in his new role and said that a package to support Ukraine would come “in short order” after the House of Representatives first passed an aid package to assist Israel.

“You’ve heard me say that we want to pair border security with Ukraine because I think we’d get bipartisan agreement on those matters,” he told reporters. “We have obligations and we have things that we can and should do around the world, but we have to take care of our own house first. And as long as the border’s wide open, we’re opening ourselves up for a great threat.”

House speaker lays out conditions for Republicans to support Ukraine aid

Zelensky invited Donald Trump to visit Ukraine

03:00 , Tom Watling

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky invited former US president Donald Trump to fly in to see the scale of the conflict for himself.

Mr Trump, who is seeking reelection in 2024 and is the leading candidate for his party's presidential nomination, has been sharply critical of US support for Kyiv and has said he could end the war in 24 hours if reelected.

“If he can come here, I will need ... 24 minutes to explain to President Trump that he can't manage this war,” Mr Zelensky said. “He can’t bring peace because of Putin.”

Ukraine plans massive winter drone campaign to ‘devastate’ bogged-down Russian invaders

02:00 , Tom Watling

Exclusive: The second winter of the conflict is almost here and Ukraine’s forces are marching into more grinding warfare. But faced with freezing temperatures, Kyiv and its expert drone pilots still hope to bring home a lot to celebrate, a senior general tells Arpan Rai

Ukraine plans massive winter drone campaign to ‘devastate’ bogged-down Russians

Satellite imagery shows destruction to Russian vessel in Crimea

01:00 , Tom Watling

Satellite imagery has shown destruction to a Russian military vessel in a port on the eastern coastline of Crimea.

Truth Hounds has acquired a newer satellite imagery of Zaliv docks in Crimea.

Today's imagery (12 UTC) shows that there was at least one visible hit of the ship and one additional crane was moved to eliminate the consequences.



2nd image is from 31st October, 2023.



Latest maps on the frontline in Ukraine

00:00 , Tom Watling

Below are the latest maps detailing movement on the Ukrainian frontline.

Russia says it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile from a new nuclear submarine

Sunday 5 November 2023 23:00 , Tom Watling

The Russian military on Sunday reported a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear warheads from a new nuclear submarine.

The report comes as tensions are soaring between Russia and the West over the fighting in Ukraine. Adding to those tensions, President Vladimir Putin last week signed a bill revoking Russia’s ratification of a global nuclear test ban in a move that Moscow said was needed to establish parity with the United States.

Russia says it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile from a new nuclear submarine

Explosions reported in southern Ukraine

Sunday 5 November 2023 22:11 , Tom Watling

Explosions are heard in Kherson, Sospilny correspondents report.

Ukrainian war veterans with amputated limbs find freedom in the practice of jiu-jitsu

Sunday 5 November 2023 21:40 , Tom Watling

Nervous ahead of their first jiu-jitsu championship, the war veterans gathered in a group to share jokes and help each other tie the belts of their kimonos. Many of them had suffered severe battlefield injuries requiring amputations.

Now they were assembled to perform in the “para jiu jitsu” category at the Ukrainian national competition before hundreds of spectators on amphitheater-style benches in one of Kyiv’s sports complexes.

More than 20,000 people in Ukraine have lost limbs because of injuries since the start of Russia’s brutal war there, many of them soldiers. A handful of them have dealt with their psychological trauma by practicing a form of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

“This gives us freedom. We don’t feel like we’re lacking anything,” said Artem Kuzmich, who started practicing jiu-jitsu classes after losing a leg on the battlefield in 2019.

Moldova holds local elections amid Russian meddling allegations

Sunday 5 November 2023 21:10 , Tom Watling

Moldovans elected mayors of villages, towns and cities on Sunday after pro-European President Maia Sandu accused Moscow of meddling in the votes in Ukraine’s western neighbour and a pro-Russian party was barred from the race.

This is the last national vote before presidential elections in November 2024, as the ex-Soviet state tries to advance its bid to join the European Union and leave Russia’s orbit.

Ms Sandu has denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and accused Moscow of plotting to oust her in a coup.

This week, she accused Russia of "buying" voters by funnelling $5 million over two months to “criminal groups” led by fugitive businessman Ilan Shor.

Trump’s shadow looms large over Congress battle that could define Ukraine war

Sunday 5 November 2023 20:30 , Tom Watling

The timing could not be worse. Just as Ukraine is fighting to repel one of the fiercest Russian onslaughts since the war began, so fears emerge that US support to Kyiv could be severely undermined by Republicans loyal to the former president, says Askold Krushelnycky

Trump’s shadow looms large over Congress battle that could define Ukraine war

Huge explosion recorded in southern Ukraine, reports suggest

Sunday 5 November 2023 20:00 , Tom Watling

Footage has purported to show an explosion at a munitions dump outside of the occupied Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

It is reported that a large Russian ammunition warehouse and reportedly some helicopters are on fire in Sedove village near Mariupol.



Ukraine damages Russian cruiser 'Askold' in Crimea

Sunday 5 November 2023 19:30 , Tom Watling

Satellite images have shown that Ukraine’s attacks on Crimea on Saturday damaged the Russian cruise missile carrier “Askold”.

You can see that it’s still afloat, but the upper part of the ship is significantly damaged,” Navy Captain Andrii Ryzhenko told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s investigative program Schemes.

According to RFE/RL, the Askold ship can carry up to eight Kalibr missiles, which Russian forces use to attack infrastructure across Ukraine.

Near Donetsk front line, Ukraine artillery crew face intensifying fire

Sunday 5 November 2023 18:48 , Tom Watling

In Ukraine‘s war-ravaged Donetsk region, soldiers dug in near the front line described how Russian artillery had intensified significantly in recent weeks, but said it remains below peaks seen a year ago as both sides struggle to advance.

With the sound of outgoing and incoming artillery crashing in the distance around him, one of three artillerymen operating a Hiatsynt howitzer, 22-year-old Vitaliy, said he had felt the increase after coming back from leave last month.

“Probably about a month ago, that’s when you started feeling it everywhere,” Vitaliy said.

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 3rd assault brigade takes part in a tactical training at an undisclosed location (AFP via Getty Images)

Zelensky says Israel-Gaza war is 'taking away focus' from Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Sunday 5 November 2023 18:15 , Tom Watling

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has admitted that the war in Israel and Gaza is “taking away the focus” from Russia’s full-scale invasion as he denied suggestions that the conflict in eastern Europe had reached a stalemate.

Speaking at a briefing in Kyiv on Saturday alongside European commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Mr Zelensky said Russia wanted the focus on Ukraine to be “weakened” but added that “everything is [still] in our power”.

Mr Zelensky has offered to visit Israel, though he has admitted that it is “difficult” because it depends on “what’s happening on the battlefield” in Ukraine, which he said remains “hot”.

Russia tests fires ballistic missile from new nuclear submarine

Sunday 5 November 2023 17:43 , Tom Watling

The Russian military has reported a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear warheads from a new nuclear submarine.

The report comes with tensions soaring between Russia and the West over the fighting in Ukraine. Adding to those tensions, President Vladimir Putin last week signed a bill revoking Russia’s ratification of a global nuclear test ban in a move that Moscow said was needed to establish parity with the US.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement that the Imperator Alexander III strategic missile cruiser fired the Bulava missile from an underwater position in Russia’s northern White Sea, and hit a target in the far-eastern region of Kamchatka.

It was not immediately clear from the statement when the launch was carried out.

The Imperator Alexander III is one of the new Borei-class nuclear submarines which carry 16 Bulava missiles each and are intended to serve as the core naval component of the nation’s nuclear forces in the coming decades.

According to the Defence Ministry, launching a ballistic missile is the final test for the vessel, after which a decision should be made on its induction into the fleet.

The Russian navy has three Borei-class submarines in service, one more is finishing tests and three others are under construction, the ministry said.

British citizens trapped in Gaza ‘face leaving without family members’

Sunday 5 November 2023 17:03 , Matt Mathers

British citizens trapped in Gaza are facing the “excruciating” prospect of leaving without their family members after the Foreign Office left those without UK passports off the safe passage list, a group representing them has said.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has begun putting names of British citizens on to the list of those allowed to leave Gaza via the Rafah crossing to Egypt.

Russia prioritising safety of equipment over soldiers with ‘cannon fodder assaults' - Ukraine

Sunday 5 November 2023 16:20 , Matt Mathers

Russian forces in the Tavria area are prioritising the safety of military equipment over soldiers by using “cannon fodder assaults”, a Ukrainian colonel has said.

“Over the past day, the enemy launched eight airstrikes and 26 artillery barrages in the Tavria direction, Oleksandr Shtupun, told local media.

“There were also 42 combat clashes, most of which occurred near Marinka. It is worth noting that the enemy pursues the tactics of ‘cannon fodder assaults’ and keeps its equipment safe.

“Around 120,000 Russian forces have been killed, and 180,000 injured, in the war so far, according to US estimates.”

Zelensky pushes US for more aid, invites Trump to Ukraine

Sunday 5 November 2023 15:39 , Matt Mathers

Volodymyr Zelensky called on the US to provide more funding to help his forces counter Russia, and invited former president Donald Trump to fly in to see the scale of the conflict for himself.

Zelensky said American soldiers could eventually be pulled into a greater European conflict with Russia if Washington did not step up support.

"If Russia will kill all of us, they will attack NATO countries and you will send your sons and daughters [to fight]," Zelensky said according to a transcript of an interview with NBC’s ‘Meet the Press‘ airing on Sunday.

Russia cruise missile carrier ‘Askold’ damaged in strikes but still afloat

Sunday 5 November 2023 14:34 , Matt Mathers

Ukraine attacks in Russian-occupied Crimea damaged the Russian cruise missile carrier Askold, Ukraine has said.

Navy captain Andrii Ryzhenko told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s investigative program Schemes that the ship was still afloat but damaged.

“You can see that it’s still afloat, but the upper part of the ship is significantly damaged,” he said.

Russia reports successful test fire of intercontinental ballistic missile

Sunday 5 November 2023 12:41 , Matt Mathers

The Russian military has reported a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear warheads from a new nuclear submarine.

Sunday’s report came as tensions soar between Russia and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.

Adding to those tensions, President Vladimir Putin last week signed a Bill revoking Russia’s ratification of a global nuclear test ban in a move that Moscow said is needed to establish parity with the United States.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that the Imperator Alexander III strategic missile cruiser fired the Bulava missile from an underwater position in Russia’s northern White Sea, and hit a target in the far-eastern region of Kamchatka.

It was not immediately clear from the statement when the test launch occurred.

200 Russian armoured vehicles wiped out in Donbas town

Sunday 5 November 2023 12:00 , Matt Mathers

About 200 Russian armoured vehicles have been wiped out by Ukraine during battles in a Donbas town, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.

The MoD said the vehicles had been destroyed over the past three weeks in the town of Avdiivka.

This was “likely due to a combination of relative effectiveness of Ukraine’s modern hand-held anti-armour weapons, mines, uncrewed aerial vehicle-dropped munitions, and precision artillery systems.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 04 November 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/aPIxD41W8M



Musk-endorsed X war account spreading ‘pro-Russian propaganda’

Sunday 5 November 2023 11:44 , Matt Mathers

An anonymous X/Twitter account that was boosted by Elon Musk was set up by a 24-year-old US military veteran who used it to spread “pro-Russian propaganda”, according to a private Ukrainian intelligence firm.

The @sentdefender account gained hundreds of thousands of followers after being endorsed by Mr Musk on 8 October for its coverage of the Israeli-Hamas war, and puts out dozens of daily posts on the widening Middle East conflict and the war in Ukraine.

Sunday 5 November 2023 11:04 , Matt Mathers

Exclusive: The second winter of the conflict is almost here and Ukraine’s forces are marching into more grinding warfare. But faced with freezing temperatures, Kyiv and its expert drone pilots still hope to bring home a lot to celebrate, a senior general tells Arpan Rai

Russia’s defences suffering from ‘poor enforcement’

Sunday 5 November 2023 09:58 , Matt Mathers

Russia is struggling to maintain basic levels of administration in its defensive positions along the frontline, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.

The MoD said “open-source evidence suggests a generally very poor level on enforcement of basic field administration amongst Russian forces.”

It added: “This is likely partially caused by a deficit in motivated junior commanders as well as variable logistical support.”

Ukraine strike damages Russian ship in Crimea - Kremlin

Sunday 5 November 2023 09:21 , Matt Mathers

The Russian military said a Ukrainian missile strike on a shipyard in annexed Crimea damaged a Russian ship.

The Russian Defence Ministry said late on Saturday that Ukrainian forces fired 15 cruise missiles at the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch, a city in the east of the Crimean Peninsula.

Air defences shot down 13 missiles but others hit the shipyard and damaged a vessel, a statement from the ministry said.

The ministry did not give details about the ship or the extent of the damage.

The report could not immediately be independently verified.

Zelensky: ‘Everything is in our power'

Sunday 5 November 2023 08:47 , Matt Mathers

The war between Israel and Hamas is “taking away the focus” from the conflict in Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky warned as he denied the fighting had reached a stalemate.

Mr Zelensky said that Russia wanted focus on the war to be “weakened” but insisted that winning was still within Ukraine’s power amid its counteroffensive in the south.

“Everyone is getting tired and there are different opinions,” Mr Zelensky said in a press conference following talks with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. “But this is not a stalemate.”

Ukraine orders investigation into Russian attack on assault brigade

Sunday 5 November 2023 08:20 , Matt Mathers

Ukraine’s defence minister ordered on Saturday an investigation into an alleged Russian ballistic missile attack on Ukrainian assault brigade, after reports that more than 20 soldiers were killed during an awards ceremony.

"My condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers from the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade," Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said in a social media statement, adding that he had ordered a "full investigation."

In a separate statement on the Telegram messaging app, Ukraine’s Armed Forces said that Russia attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with the Iskander ballistic missile.

"Servicemen were killed, and local residents were also injured," the military said.

It was not clear how many soldiers died.

Focus from war in Ukraine fading, Zelensky says

Sunday 5 November 2023 07:06 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The Israel-Hamas war is “taking away the focus” from the conflict in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday.

Speaking at a briefing in Kyiv with visiting European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Mr Zelensky said: “It’s clear that the war in the Middle East is taking away the focus” from Ukraine.

He added that Russia wanted the world’s attention on Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine to be “weakened”, but added that “everything is in our powers”.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni tells pranksters posing as diplomats of ‘fatigue’ on all sides over Ukraine war

Sunday 5 November 2023 07:00 , Tom Watling

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni told Russian pranksters posing as African diplomats that there is “a lot of fatigue” over the war in Ukraine.

In a 13-minute recording released by pranksters “Vova and Lexus”, Ms Meloni claimed that Kyiv’s counteroffensive “didn’t change the destiny of the conflict” and that the time is approaching when Europe will “need a way out”.

The Italian PM believed she was speaking to senior African Union officials in the call on 18 September, a day before the United Nations General Assembly in New York, but her office later admitted that she “had been deceived”.

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni tells pranksters of ‘fatigue’ on all sides over Ukraine war

House speaker lays out conditions for Republicans to support Ukraine aid

Sunday 5 November 2023 06:00 , Tom Watling

Mike Johnson says that Ukraine aid must be coupled with security for the US-Mexico border.

Trump’s shadow looms large over Congress battle that could define Ukraine war

Sunday 5 November 2023 05:00 , Tom Watling

Beloved Russian singer who criticized Ukraine war returns home. The church calls for her apology

Sunday 5 November 2023 04:00 , Tom Watling

The Russian Orthodox Church has called for an apology from Alla Pugacheva, the country’s most renowned pop singer who returned home this week, over her criticism of Russia's war on Ukraine.

Ukraine plans massive winter drone campaign to ‘devastate’ bogged-down Russian invaders

Sunday 5 November 2023 03:00 , Tom Watling

Exclusive: The second winter of the conflict is almost here and Ukraine’s forces are marching into more grinding warfare. But faced with freezing temperatures, Kyiv and its expert drone pilots still hope to bring home a lot to celebrate, a senior general tells Arpan Rai

Ukraine plans massive winter drone campaign to ‘devastate’ bogged-down Russians

Ukraine minister says he wants to turn his country into a weapons production hub for the West

Sunday 5 November 2023 02:00 , Tom Watling

Ukraine’s newly appointed head of defense industry says he is working tirelessly to ramp up local arms production and wants to turn the country into a weapons production hub for the West.

Oleksandr Kamysyhin, the minister for strategic industries of Ukraine, said that Russia’s invasion of his country and the Israel-Hamas war raging in the Middle East have highlighted the need for countries to spend on their defense systems.

“We’re really focusing on making Ukraine the arsenal of the free world,” Kamyshin told The Associated Press in an interview late Friday.

Musk-endorsed X war account spreading ‘pro-Russian propaganda’

Sunday 5 November 2023 01:00 , Tom Watling

An anonymous X/Twitter account that was boosted by Elon Musk was set up by a 24-year-old US military veteran who used it to spread “pro-Russian propaganda”, according to a private Ukrainian intelligence firm.

The @sentdefender account gained hundreds of thousands of followers after being endorsed by Mr Musk on 8 October for its coverage of the Israeli-Hamas war, and puts out dozens of daily posts on the widening Middle East conflict and the war in Ukraine.

Latest information on frontline

Sunday 5 November 2023 00:00 , Tom Watling

Below are the latest graphics detailing the frontline in Ukraine.

The city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in the past month.

Lithuanian official warns West ‘close to missing opportunity’ to stop wider Russian aggression

Saturday 4 November 2023 23:00 , Tom Watling

Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has called on Ukraine’s western allies to continue supporting Kyiv in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Landsbergis said: “For Russia, ‘peace agreement’ only means ‘time to rearm’.

“We are dangerously close to missing the opportunity to end centuries of the Kremlin’s imperial aggression and secure the future of multiple continents. Our children will curse us in the trenches we are digging for them.”

Ukraine hits shipyard in Crimea's Kerch, damages ship - Russian defence ministry

Saturday 4 November 2023 22:00 , Tom Watling

Ukraine hit a shipyard in the city of Kerch with 15 cruise missiles on Saturday, damaging one ship, Russian news agencies cited the Russian defence ministry as saying.

The ministry said in a statement that air defence systems destroyed 13 of the Ukraine-launched missiles.

Footage shows smoke over Russian dry dock

Saturday 4 November 2023 21:25 , Tom Watling

Footage has shown smoke rising from a Russian dry dock that Ukraine claimed to hit with missiles earlier today.

Explosions rock Crimea, Sevastopol bay shrouded in smoke



Russia opens a vast national exposition as presidential election approaches

Saturday 4 November 2023 20:57 , Tom Watling

Russia has unveiled a sprawling exposition highlighting the nation’s accomplisments, which will run through the months leading to the presidential election in which Vladimir Putin is widely expected to seek a new term.

Russia opens a vast national exposition as presidential election approaches