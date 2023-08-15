Ukraine-Russia war live: Petrol station explosion kills 27 in Russia

Firefighters work at the accident scene following an explosion at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala, Russia - RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY/via REUTERS

At least 27 people were killed and over 100 injured in an explosion at a petrol station in the Russian republic of Dagestan.

The blast in the city of Makhachkala occurred after a fire broke out “during maintenance car work” last night, according to the region’s investigative committee.

A criminal case has been opened to establish the circumstances leading up to the fire, it said.

The explosion was heard shortly before 10:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Monday, Sergei Melikov, head of the Dagestan administration, said on Telegram.

State-run news agencies reported that the blaze, which spread over 6,000 square feet and was tackled by hundreds of firefighters, had been extinguished.

A witness quoted by the Russian daily Izvestia said the fire started in an area where cars were parked and spread to the petrol station.

“After the explosion, everything fell on our heads, we couldn’t see anything anymore,” they continued.

07:39 AM BST

07:36 AM BST

Flags to fly at half-mast after Dagestan blast

Russia’s Dagestan Region has announced a day of mourning after at least 27 people were killed in a petrol station explosion in the city of Makhachkala.

Story continues

A statement from the regional governor’s office said: “Dagestan’s head Sergey Melikov is sending his condolences to the families and friends of those killed.

“He has issued an order declaring August 15 to be a day of mourning in the Republic of Dagestan.”

National flags will fly at half-mast across the region, while broadcasters are being encouraged to cancel entertainment programmes.

07:31 AM BST

