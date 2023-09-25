Ukraine-Russia war live: Odesa port damaged by Russian missile strikes

A firefighter works at a site of a hotel damaged by a Russian military attack in Odesa - STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS

Russian drones and missiles fired on Odesa destroyed grain stores at the Black Sea port, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Southern defence forces said Moscow had directed 19 Shahed drones, two Onyx supersonic missiles and 12 Kalibr missiles at the city.

The port infrastructure sustained “significant damage” while an unspecified number of granaries and a “landmark” hotel were destroyed, according to Ukrainian authorities. Warehouses caught fire as a result of “falling debris”, they said.

Oleh Kiper, the region’s governor, said a woman had been sent to hospital after suffering a shrapnel injury. “Crimes of Russian terrorists are recorded by law enforcement agencies,” he added.

Moscow has intensified attacks on Ukraine’s ports, including Odesa and Mykolaiv, since pulling out of a UN-brokered deal to export grain along the Black Sea in July.

The latest strikes followed reports on Sunday that a second cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain had reached Turkey via Nato-controlled waters since Russia’s de-facto blockade took effect.

Fire after drone shot down over Zelensky's hometown

A fire broke out in Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih last night when a Russian drone was shot down by air defences, Ukrainian media reports.

An industrial facility was damaged, but there are not believed to be any deaths or casualties. The city has been repeatedly targeted in Russian air strikes.

Odesa's 'landmark' hotel goes up in flames

Hitting Odesa’s city landmark as a response to the extermination of the 🇷🇺 Black Sea Fleet HQ



This is how impotence looks like pic.twitter.com/cfveus7IOA — Kate Levchuk 🇺🇦 (@KateGoesTech) September 24, 2023

Destruction of Odesa hotel 'shows Russian impotence'

Russian drones and missiles fired on Odesa reportedly destroyed a “landmark” hotel last night, as pictures showed the building had been gutted by fire.

Ukraine’s interior ministry wrote on Telegram: “The hotel at the sea terminal is a landmark for everyone who has visited the city at least once. Today, Russia destroyed it.”

One former resident said the decision to target a hotel was a sign of Moscow’s impotence, contrasting it to Ukraine’s recent strike on the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters.

