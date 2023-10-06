Ukraine-Russia war live: Moscow launches further deadly missile strikes on Kharkiv

A serviceman of the mobile anti-aircraft unit of the 241st Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine - OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A ten-year-old boy was killed and at least 16 people injured when a Russian missile attack on the north-east Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday morning.

Two missiles slammed into the city just after dawn, one of them tearing a 15-foot deep hole in a street downtown and damaging several nearby buildings.

It was not clear what kind of missiles were used in the attack, but witnesses in Kharkiv said they made a noise loud enough to confuse them for fighter jets flying overhead.

Andre Holub, a Ukrainian businessman from Kyiv, was staying in a downtown hotel close to where one missile tore a gaping crater in the road.

“I was asleep in my room and then about 6am there was a massive explosion that knocked out all the windows in my room,” he told The Telegraph. “I was okay but it was quite scary - the street outside is completely wrecked.”

The blast wrecked windows up to six storeys high and scattered bricks, broken glass and debris over a wide area. Cars were set alight, telegraph poles dragged down and a water mains burst. Emergency rescue workers were searching through nearby buildings to check for casualties. The second missile strike is believed to have struck the city’s suburbs but its impact was not immediately clear.

There appeared to be no obvious motivation for the location of the attack downtown, although locals said that one of the buildings close to the scene of the blast had once been a television channel’s offices.

Russia to move toward revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

Russia’s top lawmaker said on Friday that parliamentary bosses will swiftly consider revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty after President Vladimir Putin held out the possibility of resuming nuclear testing.

A resumption in nuclear tests by Russia, the United States or both would be profoundly destabilising at a time when tensions between the two countries are greater than at any time since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Putin on Thursday said Russia’s nuclear doctrine did not need updating but that he was not yet ready to say whether or not Russia needed to resume nuclear tests.

The Kremlin chief said that Russia should look at revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) as the United States had signed it but not ratified.

“The situation in the world has changed,” parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said. “Washington and Brussels have unleashed a war against our country.”

“At the next meeting of the State Duma Council, we will definitely discuss the issue of revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty,” Volodin said.