Ukraine-Russia war – live: Kyiv ‘thwarts saboteurs’ as Putin on first trip abroad since arrest warrant issued

Vladimir Putin has arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a rare trip abroad after Ukraine thwarted an attempt overnight by a Russian saboteur group to cross its border.

The Russian leader is meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Thursday, having not travelled abroad since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March over the deportation of children from Ukraine. The Kremlin has denied these accusations.

Meanwhile, Ukraine overnight prevented a Russian saboteur group from crossing its northeastern border in the Sumy region, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday.

"The saboteurs tried to cross the state border of Ukraine and intended to move further towards one of the civilian critical infrastructure facilities," Lieutenant General Serhiy Naev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

It comes as the Russian occupation authorities are “suffering staff shortages” at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), said the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In its assessment on Wednesday of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it reported Mayor Dmytro Orlov said only about 2,000 of the 11,000 staff who worked at the ZNPP prior to Russia’s occupation of Enerhodar continue to work there.

Ukraine says it prevented Russian saboteurs crossing border

10:17 , Tara Cobham

Ukraine thwarted an attempt overnight by a Russian saboteur group to cross its northeastern border in the Sumy region, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday.

"The saboteurs tried to cross the state border of Ukraine and intended to move further towards one of the civilian critical infrastructure facilities," Lieutenant General Serhiy Naev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The eight-member group was repelled by Ukrainian fire, and there were no losses among Ukrainian troops, he said.

The group was detected by members of a territorial defence brigade, Naev said.

"Having suffered combat losses, the saboteur group retreated towards the state border," he said.

In a video posted with his message, Naev said there had been more than 10 attempts to cross the Ukrainian border in the last two months. All had been prevented and the enemy retreated after suffering losses, he said.

Russia did not immediately comment on Naev's Telegram post.

Ukraine making gains on frontline, says US war think tank

08:31 , Tara Cobham

Ukraine is making gains on the frontline, according to a US war think tank.

Ukrainian forces have had successes as they continue with their counteroffensive near Bakhmut, in western Zaporizhia Oblast, east of Klishchiivka, Andriivka near Bakhmut, and west of Robotyne, said the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In its assessment on Wednesday of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it stated: “Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations near Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhia Oblast and reportedly advanced in both sectors of the front on October 11.

“The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces were successful east of Klishchiivka and Andriivka near Bakhmut.

“The Ukrainian General Staff and Tavriisk Group Commander Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi reported that Ukrainian forces improved their tactical positions west of Robotyne.”

Ukrainian soldiers fight at frontline given as near Bakhmut (Reuters)

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘hit by staff shortages'

08:27 , Tara Cobham

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been hit by staff shortages, according to a US war think tank.

Russian occupation authorities are “suffering staff shortages” at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), said the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on Wednesday.

In its assessment on Wednesday of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it reported Ukrainian Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov said only about 2,000 of the 11,000 staff who worked at the ZNPP prior to Russia’s occupation of Enerhodar continue to work there.

A Russian soldier stands guard outside the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (REUTERS)

US Treasury Secretary tells Zelensky anti-corruption fight is key to Ukraine’s future

Wednesday 11 October 2023 21:37 , Joe Middleton

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday pledged continued US support for Ukraine for “as long as it takes,” and urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stay focused on fighting corruption and strengthening governance.

Yellen said the fourth meeting of a high-level roundtable on Ukraine, taking place during the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, reflected “continued condemnation of Russia’s aggression and of the robust international support for Ukraine from its allies and partners.”

She said the United States would continue to provide robust economic support to Ukraine, but countries affected by Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian food exports also needed more help.

She welcomed Zelensky’s clear focus on fighting corruption and strengthening accountability and good governance, adding, “Continuing to address these difficult issues will be key to delivering the future that Ukrainians deserve.”

She said Ukraine‘s economic team had delivered sound policies and solid results in an unbelievably challenging situation, citing what she called the country’s “positive” performance on its $15.6 billion loan program from the IMF.

Belgium to supply Ukraine with F-16s to Ukraine

Wednesday 11 October 2023 13:24 , Tom Watling

Belgium has announced that it hopes to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by 2025.

Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, said this during a meeting in Brussels for the Ramstein discussions.

Mr Kroo said: “We joined the F-16 coalition from the beginning. And we said from the beginning that we would provide training, training personnel, and our own F-16 aircraft, including 2-seat F-16s, that would participate in the training mission in various locations in Europe in the next few months.

“We will be providing maintenance for the aircraft that you will receive and training Ukrainian workers to be able to maintain the aircraft.”

Russian military facing mental health crisis, says MoD

Wednesday 11 October 2023 12:43 , Tara Cobham

The Russian military is facing a mental health crisis, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said in its latest intelligence update.

In December, 100,000 military personnel were found by Russian psychologists to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to the MoD, with this number expected to have risen since.

Consequently, the MoD said: “Russia’s combat fighting effectiveness continues to operate at sub-optimal levels.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 11 October 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/l4CTSZAZZG



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/YfOYXinFu3 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 11, 2023

Ukraine accuses two villagers of helping deadly strike on Hroza

Wednesday 11 October 2023 12:28 , Tara Cobham

Ukraine's domestic intelligence service on Wednesday accused two villagers who fled to Russia of helping guide a missile strike that killed dozens of people, mostly civilians, at a soldiers' wake in the Ukrainian village of Hroza.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that the two suspects, who were brothers, worked for Russian occupation authorities when Moscow controlled the village for several months in 2022.

The SBU said the men fled to Russia shortly before Ukraine regained control of the village in September last year. After this, the agency said the men continued to work for Russia by building a network of informants in Ukraine.

When Reuters visited the village last Friday, two residents said that SBU officials had visited the village and checked residents' phones after the attack.

According to the SBU, the brothers started gathering information on the wake in Hroza at the beginning of October.

"Under the guise of friendly conversations and correspondence in the messenger (service), the traitors asked people for information about the deployment of the Defence Forces and mass events in the region," the SBU said.

The agency posted images which appeared to show Russian passports and other documents belonging to the men, as well as screenshots of messenger conversations where the men obtained information about the wake.

People react near the memorial for the victims of a Russian rocket attack in the village of Hroza (AP)

NATO boss says Putin planning to use winter as 'weapon'

Wednesday 11 October 2023 12:18 , Tara Cobham

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Putin was "preparing once again to use winter as a weapon of war" by attacking energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

"We need to prevent that, with more advanced and increased capabilities for air defence, we can make a big difference," Stoltenberg said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday asked NATO allies for more weapons and air defences to tide his country through another wartime winter as it braces for a barrage of Russian attacks on power stations and other infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) and Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg shake hands (AFP via Getty Images)

Denmark to send Ukraine F-16 fighters jets by March or April next year

Wednesday 11 October 2023 11:42 , Tom Watling

Denmark expects to make its first delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in March or April next year, national broadcaster TV2 reported on Wednesday, citing Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Denmark to send F-16s to Ukraine by April next year (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Geolocated footage shows destroyed Russian military vehicle near Avdiivka

Wednesday 11 October 2023 11:27 , Tom Watling

Geolocated footage has shown the Ukrainian destruction of a Russian BMP-1, an infantry fighting vehicle, near the frontline in Avdiivka.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine was “repelling” Russian attacks in the area as they launched an offensive.

“I can add that our defenders on the Avdiivka front repelled all the attacks of the enemy, no losses of lines and positions were sustained,” colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, Kyiv’s spokesperson of the joint press centre of defence forces, said.

US says it will support Ukraine for as long as it takes

Wednesday 11 October 2023 11:26 , Tara Cobham

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday the United States would continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, amid political chaos in Congress and the crisis in the Middle East.

"The United States will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Austin said at the start of a meeting of Ukraine's allies in Brussels.

"We’re here to dig deep to meet Ukraine’s most urgent needs, especially for air defence and ammunition," Austin said, sitting alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

US Secretary Lloyd Austin (left) talks with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Zelensky expresses solidarity with Israel

Wednesday 11 October 2023 11:15 , Tom Watling

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed solidarity with Israel, saying that it is “important not to be alone” during times of violence.

Speaking in Brussels ahead of the 16th Ramstein meeting to discuss military aid to Ukraine, he said of Israel and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine: “We are in the war, so we understand these terrorist attacks.”

Russia says it will maintain contact with both sides of Israel-Palestine conflict

Wednesday 11 October 2023 10:48 , Tom Watling

Russia will maintain contacts with both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and will remain involved in its settlement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Moscow’s top priority is the safety of its citizens who are present on territories controlled by both parties, Peskov told a briefing.

The Kremlin finds itself in a “tricky position” over the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza, according to Pavel Luzin, a Russian foreign policy expert.

He told The Independent that Russian officials are struggling to find a balance between maintaining its well-known alliances with Iran and Hamas, as well as Hezbollah, without jeopardising its “vulnerabilities in the region”, namely military bases in Syria, that Israel could target.

Russia and Israel may be allied with opposing sides of the wider geopolitical conflict but they have maintained a “deconfliction mechanism” in Syria.

Russian air defences are not allowed to be used in Syria to strike Israeli air forces, which have been tasked with preventing Iranian weapons making it to Hezbollah in neighbouring Lebanon.

Footage shows Zelensky’s meeting in Brussels as US pledges $200m

Wednesday 11 October 2023 10:36 , Tom Watling

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has released footage of his meeting with US defence secretary Lloyd Austin in Brussels.

It came as the Pentagon announced a new $200 million package to Kyiv.

The package includes weapons for air defense such as the AIM-9 Sidewinder missile, artillery munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), TOW anti-tank missiles, and 155mm and 105mm rounds, according to a US official who spoke to VOA on condition of anonymity to discuss the package prior to its announcement.

I met with @SecDef and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown.



I thanked the US for its unwavering support and the latest military aid package.



As winter approaches, it’s critical to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense to protect our military, people, and economy. pic.twitter.com/ROUyzXNPUi — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 11, 2023

Ukraine’s forces repel Russian attacks near Avdiivka

Wednesday 11 October 2023 10:10 , Tara Cobham

Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled attacks along the war frontline at Avdiivka on Tuesday as a new offensive from Russian soldiers erupted near the eastern Ukraine town, officials said.

“I can add that our defenders on the Avdiivka front repelled all the attacks of the enemy, no losses of lines and positions were sustained,” colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesperson of the joint press centre of defence forces, said.

He confirmed an escalation of Russian military offensive actions on the same front. He said Ukrainian forces repelled attacks in Keramika, Ocheretyne, Berdychiv, Stepove, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk oblast.

Arpan Rai reports:

Ukraine’s forces repel Russian attacks in east as Putin’s troops launch new offensive

Ukraine ‘improve tactical position’ on main axis of attack

Wednesday 11 October 2023 09:01 , Tom Watling

Ukrainian forces have “improved their tactical position” along their main axis of the ongoing counteroffensive, a commander has said.

Brigadier General Alexander Tarnavsky, in an update on Telegram wrote: “The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction - they have improved their tactical position west of Robotyne.”

Zelenskiy arrives for talks with senior NATO officials

Wednesday 11 October 2023 08:14 , Tara Cobham

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underlined the importance of a visit to Brussels on Wednesday after arriving for talks with senior NATO officials on security cooperation.

"A visit to NATO headquarters that will be critical to our resilience this winter," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app. He said he would also hold talks with Belgium's prime minister.

Volodymyr Zelensky makes a statement at the start of his first visit to NATO's headquarters since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine (AFP via Getty Images)

Britain pledges £170m in military aid to Ukraine

Wednesday 11 October 2023 07:39 , Tom Watling

Grant Shapps has announced an additional £170 million in aid to Ukraine ahead of a meeting of Kyiv’s allies in Brussels later today.

Speaking to BBC, the defence secretary said the UK would supply Ukraine with £100m-worth of military equipment that can be used to breach minefields.

He noted that Ukraine is “probably now the most mined country in the world”.

He added that the provision of the multi-use MSI-DS Terrahawk Paladin, a remote-controlled air-defense system that also has the capability to defend against ground threats, will make up part of an additional £70m budget.

He spoke in Brussels ahead of the 16th Ramstein meeting, otherwise known as the Contact Group on Defence Matters for Ukraine.

Defence ministers in support of Kyiv will gather to discuss how best to militarily support Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend.

Russia claims it will try to help resolve Israel-Palestine conflict

Wednesday 11 October 2023 04:00 , Alexander Butler

Russia will try to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Kremlin claimed.

Moscow has long-standing historical ties with the Palestinians but also “a lot in common” with Israel, including the fact that many Israelis are former Russian citizens, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Therefore, we maintain relations with both sides of this conflict,” he said.

“We conduct contacts and take part in all the - unfortunately few - formats that are looking for common ground for a settlement and which do not work very effectively, as recent practice has shown.

“But nevertheless, we intend to keep making efforts and play our role in terms of providing assistance to seek ways to a settlement.”

NATO to support allies affected by alleged pipeline attack

Wednesday 11 October 2023 03:00 , Alexander Butler

NATO is ready to support allies affected by an alleged attack on a key gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, NATO general-secretary Jens Stoltenberg said: “Spoke with President Sauli Niinisto on damage to undersea infrastructure between Estonia & Finland. NATO is sharing information & stands ready to support Allies concerned.”

Spoke with President Sauli @niinisto on damage to undersea infrastructure between #Estonia & #Finland. #NATO is sharing information & stands ready to support Allies concerned. @TPKanslia @EstonianGovt — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) October 10, 2023

Estonia and Finland taking alleged attack ‘very seriously'

Wednesday 11 October 2023 02:00 , Alexander Butler

Estonia and Finland are taking an alleged attack on a key gas pipeline connecting the two countries ‘very seriously’ the Estonian prime minister said.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, prime minister Kaja Kallas said: “I convened ministers and relevant authorities to discuss incidents regarding Baltic Connector and an undersea communication cable.

“While there’s no threat to our security of supply, both Estonia and Finland are taking the incidents very seriously.”

I convened ministers and relevant authorities to discuss incidents regarding #Balticconnector and an undersea communication cable.



While there’s no threat to our security of supply, both Estonia and Finland are taking the incidents very seriously.



🔗 https://t.co/SkPNc4IAr0 — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 10, 2023

Estonian prime minister to remain in ‘close contact’ with NATO

Wednesday 11 October 2023 01:00 , Alexander Butler

The Estonian prime minister has said she will remain in ‘close contact’ with NATO after an alleged attack on a key gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “I called Jens Stoltenberg to brief him on the incidents related to Baltic Connector and a submarine communications cable between Estonia and Finland.

“We discussed how to increase the protection of critical infrastructure in light of this. We agreed to remain in close contact.”

I called @jensstoltenberg to brief him on the incidents related to #Balticconnector and a submarine communications cable between Estonia and Finland.



We discussed how to increase the protection of critical infrastructure in light of this.



We agreed to remain in close contact. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 10, 2023

Ursula von der Leyen condemns alleged pipeline attack

Wednesday 11 October 2023 00:00 , Alexander Butler

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has condemned the alleged attack on a key gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “I held calls with Prime Ministers Kaja Kallas and Petteri Orpo on the on-going investigations into the damage on the gas pipeline and data cable connecting Estonia and Finland. I strongly condemn any act of destruction of critical infrastructure.”

I held calls with Prime Ministers @kajakallas and @PetteriOrpo on the on-going investigations into the damage on the gas pipeline and data cable connecting Estonia and Finland.



I strongly condemn any act of destruction of critical infrastructure. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 10, 2023

NATO Secretary-General says organisation is ready to support Finland

Tuesday 10 October 2023 23:00 , Alexander Butler

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reacted to Finland’s claim that one of its pipelines to Estonia had been attacked.

He said the alliance was sharing its information over the damage to underwater infrastructure between the two member countries - and that it stood ready to support the allies concerned.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (REUTERS)

Russia accuses US of nuclear testing

Tuesday 10 October 2023 22:00 , Alexander Butler

Russia accused the United States of carrying out preparations at its nuclear test site in Nevada but said that Moscow would not restart its own nuclear testing programme unless Washington did.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov made the charge as Russia’s lower house of parliament urgently studies how to revoke Moscow’s ratification of a landmark treaty banning nuclear tests and as tensions with the West are at their highest level since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson rejected Ryabkov’s allegation, calling it “a disturbing effort by Moscow to heighten nuclear risks and raise tensions in the context of its illegal war in Ukraine.”