Ukraine-Russia war live: Britain behind Ukrainian plot to sabotage nuclear plant, claims Putin

Vladimir Putin attends the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 12, 2023 - PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/AFP

Vladimir Putin has claimed that Britain was behind an alleged Ukrainian plot to sabotage a nuclear power station in Russia.

The Russian president said Ukrainian “saboteurs” were intercepted by Russia’s FSB security service, and admitted under interrogation that they had been trained by British instructors.

The comments came at an economic conference in Vladivostok in Russia’s far east, where he is expected to host a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un either today or tomorrow.

Putin also claimed Ukraine had lost 71,000 troops and hundreds of tanks while its counteroffensive had failed to show any results.

However, a Kremlin-installed Ukrainian official said today that Kyiv was having “tactical success” as it advances on the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Follow the latest updates below.

10:39 AM BST

Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia to meet Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has crossed the border into Russia where he is set to meet with Vladimir Putin and discuss a potential arms deal.

Russian state news agency Ria Novosti confirmed Kim’s train had entered the Primorsky region early on Tuesday, with images showing an armoured train with dark green carriages being pulled along a track by a Russian Railways locomotive.

Kim will meet Putin in the Far East later this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Mr Peskov said the meeting would include a lunch in Kim’s honour.

“It will be a full-fledged visit,” Mr Peskov said. “There will be negotiations between two delegations, and after that, if necessary, the leaders will continue their communication in a one-on-one format.”

10:17 AM BST

Russia expands military bases along Finland border

Russia has started expanding military bases along its border with Finland, according to new satellite imagery, as it seeks to reinforce supply lines of tanks and heavy artillery for its war in Ukraine, Joe Barnes writes.

Three large buildings have been constructed at the Alakurtti military base, around 31 miles from the frontier, in the first signs of development at the site for years.

Story continues

Satellite images, published by Finland’s national broadcaster, appeared to show the construction of another military storage site at a tank and artillery depot in Petrozavodsk, some 108 miles from the border.

Read the full story here.

09:50 AM BST

12 Russian artillery pieces 'destroyed in air strikes'

Ukraine has destroyed a dozen pieces of Russian artillery in the last day, according to a statement from its military media centre.

It said in a statement on Telegram: “The air force of the defence forces carried out seven strikes on areas where the enemy’s personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.

“Units of missile troops and artillery hit 12 artillery means, one area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one control point and one ammunition warehouse.”

09:44 AM BST

'Ukraine has not retaken Opytne', says Kremlin

Russia’s defence ministry has denied claims that Ukraine has managed to gain a foothold in the eastern village of Opytne, according to state media.

Kyiv said yesterday that it had managed to capture part of the settlement, putting its forces within a couple of miles of Donetsk international airport.

However, Russia claimed Ukraine had failed to advance or reclaim Opytne, while suffering heavy losses in the process.

The account has not been confirmed by The Telegraph.

09:25 AM BST

Putin: Ukraine's counteroffensive has 'no results' but heavy losses

Vladimir Putin has said there are “no results” of Ukraine’s counteroffensive but said it had suffered heavy losses, according to Russian news agencies.

The Russian leader also claimed that Kyiv had lost 71,000 troops, 543 tanks and 18,000 armoured vehicles. This has not been verified by The Telegraph.

He was speaking at an economic conference in Vladivostok, where he is expected to host North Korean leader Kim Jong-un either today or tomorrow.

09:19 AM BST

Russia fired missiles at civilian cargo ship in Odesa

Russian forces targeted a civilian cargo ship in a missile attack thwarted by Ukraine, according to declassified British intelligence, Joe Barnes writes.

Two Kalibr cruise missiles were fired at the Primus, a Liberian-flagged ship carrying steel to Senegal, docked in the southern port of Odesa on Aug 24.

Ukrainian air defence was able to intercept the missiles, which were fired from a ship belonging to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in the Sea of Azov, it added.

Read the full story here.

09:15 AM BST

Ukraine 'reaches Novoprokopivka under cover of artillery'

Ukrainian troops have come within a mile of the southern village of Novoprokopivka, according to a Russian military blogger.

WarGonzo, a prominent Telegram channel, wrote: “In the Zaporizhzhioa direction, the Ukrainian armed forces, with the support of artillery, reached Novoprokopivka and attacked in a forest plantation and and a half kilometres north.”

Geolocated footage showed Kyiv had advanced east of the settlement, with a defence minister reporting “partial success”.

09:01 AM BST

Pictured: Kim's green-and-gold train seen south of Vladivostok

Kim Jong-un's train has apparently been spotted near Khasan, Russia - telegram channel @primamedia

08:57 AM BST

'MPs must declare assets', says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has vetoed an attempt by Ukrainian politicians to keep their assets hidden from the public in another anti-corruption move.

Campaigners had complained the proposed law would leave MPs unaccountable and undo a crucial reform that came out of Ukraine’s revolution in 2014.

Mr Zelensky said: “I think everyone understands the reason for this veto: declarations should be open. Immediately. Not in a year. The registry should be opened now.”

08:44 AM BST

New British ambassador starts work in Ukraine

The newly appointed 🇬🇧 Ambassador to 🇺🇦 Martin Harris CMG OBE handed over the copies of his Credentials to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Yevhen Perebyinis.



📸 Міністерство закордонних справ України / @MFA_Ukraine pic.twitter.com/gXU3MLu7yX — UK in Ukraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@UKinUkraine) September 11, 2023

08:28 AM BST

Russian airliner makes emergency landing in Siberia

A Russian plane carrying 167 people was forced to make an emergency landing in western Siberia, according to state news agencies.

Initial reports suggested its hydraulic system had failed, forcing the Ural Airlines plane to cut short its journey from Sochi to Omsk.

No one is believed to have been injured, although a criminal investigation has been opened into whether safety laws were broken.

08:14 AM BST

Watch: Kim's armoured train heads to Russia for Putin summit

08:11 AM BST

Russia's National Guard 'heading off rebellion by recruiting Wagner members'

Russia’s national guard may be recruiting former members of Wagner in a bid to prevent a repeat of the paramilitary group’s rebellion in June, a think tank has said.

The Institute for the Study of War cited reports in Russian media that the Rosgvardia, which reports directly to Vladimir Putin, had invited a number of ex-mercenaries to join.

This is “potentially to exert more direct control over former Wagner elements in the hopes of consolidating domestic security following the rebellion”, it said.

It comes after key members of Wagner’s leadership, including its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, were killed in a plane crash last month.

07:57 AM BST

Moscow revamps air defences 'to reassure public'

Russia has revamped its air defences around Moscow in a bid to halt the repeated drone strikes on the capital, the Ministry of Defence has said.

It noted that SA-22 defence systems have been “positioned on elevated towers and ramps”, adding that they were also intended as a “high-profile reassurance to the public”.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 12 September 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/Mv8cRZoCV8



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Bx8Qaiz3tN — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 12, 2023

07:49 AM BST

Ukraine 'advancing on Bakhmut' amid fierce fighting

Kyiv is having “tactical success” as it attempts to encircle the eastern city of Bakhmut, a Kremlin-installed official has admitted.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of Zaporizhzhia’s regional government, wrote on Telegram: “In the [Bakhmut] direction he has tactical success. The fighting here is very, very heavy.”

Ukraine’s military said this morning it had advanced south of the city while repelling a series of Russian counterattacks.

07:40 AM BST

12 Russian attack drones brought down by air defences

Ukraine has foiled a series of Russian attacks after destroying a dozen “kamikaze” drones in the last day, its armed forces has claimed.

It added: “The enemy launched 10 missile and 53 air strikes, carried out more than 56 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects.”

07:30 AM BST

Pictured: Kim leaves North Korea en route to Russia

Kim Jong-un, accompanied by government officials, departs Pyongyang, North Korea, to visit Russia, September 10, 2023 - KCNA/via REUTERS

Kim Jong-un, accompanied by government officials, departs Pyongyang, North Korea, to visit Russia, September 10, 2023 - KCNA/via REUTERS

07:28 AM BST

Six injured as Russia 'targets residents of Kherson'

Six people have been wounded in Kherson after it was targeted by Russian forces, the southern region’s governor has said.

Oleksandr Produkin wrote on Telegram: “The enemy fired 14 shells at the city of Kherson.

“The Russian military aimed at the residential quarters of the popualted areas of the region; object of critical infratsucture, administration, dispensary building and educational institution in Kherson district.

“As a result of Russian aggression, six people were injured.”

07:21 AM BST

Ukraine 'could lose key Nato ally'

A pro-Kremlin populist pledging to end military aid to Ukraine is on course to win power in Slovakia’s elections later this month.

Bratislava has so far shown strong support for its eastern neighbour, becoming the first Nato nation to deliver fighter jets in the face of the Russian invasion.

However, opinion polls indicate the September 30 election will be won by Smer-SD, whose leader Robert Fico has made comments in line with Kremlin rhetoric.

Mr Fico has claimed the war was started by “Ukrainian fascists”, opposes Kyiv’s bid to join Nato, and says he will “immediately stop all deliveries of military aid”.

06:53 AM BST

Kim is in Russia and met local officials at the border, says source

Kim Jong-un left his train upon crossing the border into Russia on Tuesday morning, meeting local officials at the station of Khasan before going on his way, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

06:31 AM BST

Leaders to ignore US 'warnings'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Kim Jong-un would ignore US “warnings” over their talks.

The West remains concerned about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Washington has said North Korea would “pay a price” if it supplies Moscow with weapons for the Ukraine conflict.

“In building our relations with our neighbours, including North Korea, the important thing for us is the interests of our two countries, not Washington’s warnings,” Mr Peskov said.

06:21 AM BST

'Absolute secrecy' as Kim's train crosses border into Russia

Russian news agency Interfax reported that Kim’s train crossed into Russia at Khasan station in “an atmosphere of absolute secrecy” on Tuesday morning.

Khasan is a small settlement in Russia’s Far East and where the borders for Russia, China and North Korea converge.

Kim Jong-un waves from the train in Pyongyang - KCNA via KNS

05:52 AM BST

Who is accompanying Kim on his Russia trip?

Top military commanders, arms industry officials and diplomats accompanied Kim Jong-un on his trip to Russia, hinting at a potentially defence-heavy agenda.

The North Korean leader is apparently bringing Jo Chun Ryong, a ruling party official in charge of munitions policies who accompanied the leader on recent tours of factories producing artillery shells and missiles, said South Korea’s Unification Ministry.

North Korea may have tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine, analysts say.

Also identified in photos were Pak Thae Song, chairman of North Korea’s space science and technology committee, and Navy Adm. Kim Myong Sik, who are linked with North Korean efforts to acquire spy satellites and nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarines.

Experts say North Korea would struggle to acquire such capabilities without external help, although it’s not clear if Russia would share such sensitive technologies. Kim may also seek badly needed energy and food aid.

Kim’s delegation likely includes his foreign minister, Choe Sun Hui, and his top two military officials, Korean People’s Army Marshals Ri Pyong Chol and Pak Jong Chon.

05:35 AM BST

Kim and Putin may discuss aid and 'sensitive' matters

The Russian and North Korean leaders may talk about Moscow sending humanitarian aid to Pyongyang, Russian news agencies cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would discuss “sensitive” subjects.

“Obviously, as neighbours, our countries also cooperate in sensitive areas that should not be the subject of public disclosure and announcements. This is perfectly normal for neighbouring states,” he said.

05:25 AM BST

Good morning

Kim Jong-un’s armoured train entered Russia this morning.

Follow our live blog for the latest news and developments about his arrival and the war in Ukraine.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.