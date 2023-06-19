Ukraine-Russia war live: Explosive-laden car was on blown-up dam, drone footage shows

Drone footage dated May 28, provided by the Ukrainian military purportedly showing a car on the Kakhovka Dam that appears to be laden with explosives. - Ukrainian military via AP

Drone footage has emerged allegedly showing a car laden with explosives on top of the Kakhova dam when it collapsed earlier this month.

Images purportedly taken from above the Russia-controlled dam in the Kherson region were shared with the Associated Press news agency by the Ukrainian military. Two officials told AP that Russian troops were stationed in a crucial area inside the dam where Ukraine claims that the explosion took place.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

At least 52 people have died as a result of the flooding caused by the Kakhovka dam’s breach on June 6, according to death tolls from the Ukrainian and Russian authorities.

Preacher swaps dog collar for flak jacket during sermons on the front line

Even by the standards of a Protestant preacher, Pastor Ihor Yershov’s services are austere affairs. He wears a t-shirt and flak jacket rather than collar and cassock, and his “church” constitutes whichever building still happens to be standing in the bomb-ravaged Donbas villages where his flock continue to dwell, Colin Freeman reports.

Yet for residents of hamlets like Maximilianivka, close to the front lines of Ukraine’s ongoing counter-offensive, his pop-up preaching sessions in homes and basements are their only chance to hear the word of God.

“Maximilianivka is about 70 per cent destroyed and the people that are still there are living in terrible conditions,” Mr Yershov told The Telegraph from his base in nearby Kurakhove, as distant explosions sounded from the fighting outside the nearby separatist-held city of Donetsk.

Read more on this story from Colin Freeman in Kurakhove here.

Latest MoD update: Russia has likely started redeploying its Dnipro troops

The British Ministry of Defence has said that Russia has “highly likely” started to relocate elements of its Dnipro Group of Forces (DGF) from the eastern bank of the Dnipro river “to reinforce the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut sectors”.

In its daily intelligence update, the ministry said that the redeployment “likely reflects Russia’s perception that a major Ukrainian attack across the Dnipro river is now less likely following the collapse of Kakhovka Dam and the resulting flooding”.

The Kakhova dam was breached on June 6, causing severe flooding of the surrounding areas.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 19 June 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/vwV6Pe2K1I



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/tlnuet4ZoW — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 19, 2023

Deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus is not time-limited, says senior Russian diplomat

Russia’s deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is not time-limited, a senior Russian diplomat has been quoted as saying by Russian state news agency TASS.

Russia announced that it was deploying tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory in March, and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said the weapons began arriving last month.

Alexei Polishchuk, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department of former Soviet states, is quoted by TASS as saying in an interview: “As for the possible time frame for the presence of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, the Russian-Belarusian agreements do not imply any restrictions in this regard.”

Mr Polishchuk added that the weapons could hypothetically be removed from Belarus if the United States and NATO “refrained from undermining the security and sovereignty of Russia and Belarus”.

Pictured: Drone footage from the Ukrainian military purportedly showing explosive-laden car on Kakhovka Dam

Drone footage provided by the Ukrainian military and dated May 28, 2023, purportedly showing a car on the Kakhovka Dam that appears to be laden with explosives - Ukrainian military via AP

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through the latest updates from Ukraine.

