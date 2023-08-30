Ukraine-Russia war live: Prigozhin plane crash may have been 'deliberate atrocity', says Kremlin

A portrait of Yevgeny Prigozhin at a makeshift memorial in Moscow - Reuters

The Kremlin has not ruled out the possibility that the plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin was downed on purpose.

“It is obvious that different versions are being considered, including the version - you know what we are talking about – let’s say, a deliberate atrocity,” said Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman.

“Let’s wait for the results of our Russian investigation.”

The private jet on which Prigozhin was travelling from Moscow to St Petersburg crashed last week, killing all 10 people on board.

Russia has informed Brazil’s aircraft investigation authority that it will not probe the crash of the Brazilian-made Embraer jet under international rules “at the moment”.

“First of all, the investigation is underway, the Investigative Committee is engaged in this... In this case there can be no talk of any international aspect,” Mr Peskov said.

02:59 PM BST

Russia hit by 'largest' drone attack of war

Six Russian regions and the occupied Crimean Peninsula were hit by what has been described as the biggest Ukrainian drone attack on Russian soil since the start of the war.

Drones hit an airport in Russia’s western Pskov region near the border with Estonia and Latvia, damaging at least four military cargo planes, authorities said.

Some of the planes are used for the war in Ukraine but the Kremlin also reportedly uses the Pskov airfield for the cargo planes that fly Vladimir Putin’s limousine whenever he travels abroad or long distances within Russia.

More drones were shot down over Oryol, Bryansk, Ryazan, Kaluga and the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital, according to the defence ministry.

Russia’s foreign ministry said that the wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory overnight “will not go unpunished”.

02:52 PM BST

Pictured: Aftermath of Kyiv missile strike

Local residents remove debris from buildings damaged by a Russian missile strike in the village of Tarasivka in Kyiv region - STAFF/REUTERS

02:48 PM BST

Russia claims it destroyed two Ukrainian speedboats east of Snake Island

Russia’s defence ministry said in two separate statements that its aircraft had destroyed two Ukrainian speedboats east of Snake Island, in the Black Sea.

Reuters was unable to verify the reports, which followed a similar incident on Aug. 22 when Russia said it had destroyed a US-made military speedboat carrying Ukrainian military personnel in the same area.

Snake Island is a small Ukrainian outpost in the northwest part of the Black Sea, where tensions have escalated since Russia last month pulled out of a deal that had enabled Ukraine to ship grain from its southern ports despite the war.

02:36 PM BST

Kuleba thanks Macron for French support

I was honored to be received by @EmmanuelMacron following his contacts with @ZelenskyyUa. Discussed further military support, expanding the Peace Formula coalition and our grain exports to countries in Africa and beyond. I thanked him for reaffirming France’s continued support. pic.twitter.com/Xat5DE2VCg — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) August 30, 2023

02:11 PM BST

Pictured: Porokhovskoye cemetery in Saint Petersburg, Russia

People gather near the grave of Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in Saint Petersburg.

People gather near the grave of Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in Saint Petersburg - STRINGER/REUTERS

A group of Rosgvardia (National Guard) servicemen walk out from the Porokhovskoye cemetery after guarding the grave of Prigozhin.

A group of Rosgvardia (National Guard) servicemen walk out from the Porokhovskoye cemetery after guarding the grave of Wagner Group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin - Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

01:56 PM BST

Capture of Robotyne 'opens the way' south to Crimea, says Kuleba

The capture of Robotyne by Kyiv’s forces this week will allow them to more easily push further south towards Crimea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, according to an address published on Wednesday.

“Having entrenched on the flanks of Robotyne, we are opening the way to Tokmak and, eventually, Melitopol and the administrative border with Crimea,” Mr Kuleba said during an official visit to Paris.

01:29 PM BST

Russia says it's worried about situation in Gabon after coup

Russia has said it was worried about the situation in Gabon after a coup by army officers there.

“Moscow has received with concern reports of a sharp deterioration in the internal situation in the friendly African country. We continue to closely monitor the development of the situation and hope for its speedy stabilisation,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was closely following the situation.

12:53 PM BST

Pictured: An explosion is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv

An explosion is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv - STRINGER/REUTERS

12:50 PM BST

Lithuania summons Pope's diplomat over remarks on Russian empire heritage

Lithuania has summoned the Vatican’s top diplomat in the country after Pope Francis told Russian youths to remember they are the heirs of “the great Russian empire”.

In response to the impromptu remarks Pope Francis made on Friday in a live video address to Catholic youths gathered in St. Petersburg, the Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Ministry invited the Apostolic Nuncio for “a talk” after the archbishop returns from holidays, a ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Vatican said on Tuesday Pope Francis did not intend to glorify Russian imperialism in the speech, in which he also extolled Russian emperors Peter the Great and Catherine II who expanded the Russian empire.

The territories of Lithuania and Poland were annexed into the Russian empire in the 18th century by Catherine II. The countries broke away after World War I, after two 19th century revolts against the empire were brutally suppressed.

Pope Francis’ intent was “to preserve and promote all that is positive in the great Russian cultural and spiritual heritage”, said the Vatican.

12:21 PM BST

Pictured: Aftermath of Kyiv missile strike

A missile strike in Kyiv left two dead and one person injured - VADYM SARAKHAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

11:45 AM BST

Russian probe into Prighozin plane crash considering possibility he was assassinated, Kremlin says

A Russian investigation into the plane crash which killed mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is considering the possibility that it may have been downed deliberately, the Kremlin has said, in its first explicit acknowledgement that he may have been assassinated.

“It is obvious that different versions are being considered, including the version - you know what we are talking about – let’s say, a deliberate atrocity,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Let’s wait for the results of our Russian investigation.”

The Kremlin also said that the probe was a Russian investigation, and that there could be no question of an international investigation.

The private Embraer jet on which Prigozhin was travelling to St Petersburg from Moscow crashed north of Moscow killing all 10 people on board on Aug. 23, including two other top Wagner figures, his four bodyguards and a crew of three.

11:21 AM BST

Watch: Moment Ukraine 'shoots down' Russian missiles and drones launched overnight

11:03 AM BST

Kremlin says Russia determining where Ukrainian drone strikes launched from

The Kremlin said that Russia is working out where Ukrainian drone attacks are launched from in order to prevent further such strikes, after a wave of overnight attacks saw six separate Russian regions struck.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin receives constant updates about such strikes.

10:34 AM BST

Russia says overnight Ukrainian drone strikes 'will not go unpunished'

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory overnight “will not go unpunished”.

In a briefing to journalists, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the drones, some of which struck an airbase in Pskov, 400 miles from Ukraine, could not have covered such distances without information from western countries.

09:56 AM BST

'We were terribly scared'

Russia’s largest air strike on Kyiv since spring killed two people with the debris of downed missiles falling on buildings, a park and a school, Ukrainian officials said.

Three others were hurt in the overnight strike on Ukraine’s capital, and combat drones attacked infrastructure in the central region of Zhytomyr, where an unidentified facility and railway tracks were damaged and trains were delayed, they said.

“The blast wave broke all the windows, the entry doors are broken too. We were terribly scared,” said Liudmyla Savchuk, a 57-year-old teacher whose apartment in northwestern Kyiv was damaged.

“Then there was another explosion in a couple of seconds, 20 or 30 seconds. We’re cleaning everything now,” she said, showing Reuters a piece of debris that had flown through a window.

09:24 AM BST

Pictured: A large blaze in Pskov, Russia

Drones hit an airport in Russia’s western Pskov region near the border with Estonia and Latvia, and started a massive fire, the governor and local media reported.

Smoke billowing over the city and a large blaze in Pskov, Russia - Ostorozhno Novosti/Ostorozhno Novosti

09:21 AM BST

Latest MoD update: 'Poor state of morale in Russian army'

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 30 August 2023



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/TnBxxQHNLh



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/M54lpROcFo — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 30, 2023

08:26 AM BST

Russia reportedly downed two more drones in Bryansk region

Russia has thwarted another Ukrainian attack in Bryansk region, destroying two drones that had tried to attack a TV tower, its local governor said.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Meanwhile, the military said a Russian aircraft also destroyed four Ukrainian fast-attack boats carrying up to 50 paratroopers in an operation on the Black Sea.

08:00 AM BST

Ukrainian forces advanced near Bakhmut, says ISW

NEW: Ukrainian forces advanced near #Bakhmut in #Donetsk Oblast & #Robotyne in western #Zaporizhia Oblast on August 29.



Russian sources continued to express concerns over Russian vulnerabilities in eastern & western Zaporizhia Oblast.



Latest on #Ukraine: https://t.co/qwklCUsoTR pic.twitter.com/SUmJTYUsXL — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) August 30, 2023

07:50 AM BST

Pictured: Aftermath of Kyiv attack

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv - GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv - STRINGER/REUTERS

Police officers stand next to a part of a missile which landed on a street during a Russian strike in Kyiv - STRINGER/REUTERS

07:38 AM BST

Ukraine says it shot down all 28 Russian missiles and 15 drones launched overnight

Ukrainian air defences shot down all 28 Russian missiles and 15 out of 16 drones launched overnight, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, has said.

A view shows at the site of a residential area hit by a Russian drone and missile strikes strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region - NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS

Ukrainian authorities have said at least two people were killed and two wounded in an attack on Kyiv on Wednesday morning.

Several people were also injured in Kyiv region.

07:32 AM BST

Two killed in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

At least two people were killed and two wounded in a “massive” Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv, officials said, and debris from targets destroyed by air defences fell on several buildings in the city.

The bodies of two people were found in a nonresidential building and one person was wounded by glass shards, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, adding that debris fell in four places in the capital.

“Kyiv has not experienced such a powerful attack since spring. The enemy launched a massive, combined attack using drones and missiles,” Serhiy Popko, the head of the city’s military administration said on Telegram.

He said that at the beginning several groups of drones were heading for Kyiv from different directions. Russia then launched missiles from Tu-95 strategic aircrafts.

“All in all, the air defence forces destroyed more than 20 enemy targets,”he said.

07:30 AM BST

