Ukraine-Russia war: Key Crimean bridge now a 'security burden' for Russia

Nina Ivanovna mourns during the funeral of her grandson Serhiy Ikonnikov - THOMAS PETER/REUTERS

The Kerch Bridge to annexed Crimea is “now almost certainly a significant security burden,” for Russia, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

In its latest update on the war, the ministry said the bridge remained a “vital link in sustaining Russia’s occupation of Crimea and its forces in southern Ukraine”.

“However, it is now almost certainly a significant security burden requiring multi-domain protection, including the use of air defence systems and crews who would otherwise be deployed elsewhere.”

Russian security forces’ confidence in their ability to protect “this large and vulnerable structure” will continue to be threatened by the “ingenuity” of Ukraine’s military and security services, it added.

The bridge, which links occupied Crimea and the Russian mainland, was struck by Ukraine in July. It was the second time the structure was hit after it was partially closed following a huge explosion last October, and then fully reopened in February.

The MoD’s assessment came after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin declared that damage to the structure from the Ukrainian strike earlier this year had been repaired ahead of schedule.

03:04 PM BST

Today's liveblog is now closed

Thanks for following today’s liveblog.

We will be back tomorrow with all the latest updates on Ukraine.

03:04 PM BST

Scholz denounces Putin's 'cynical' concern for civilians

Olaf Scholz has denounced Vladimir Putin’s “cynical” concern over the fate of civilians in the Israel-Hamas conflict as the Russian army wages war in Ukraine.

“It makes me more than furious to hear the Russian president repeatedly warning that there could be civilian casualties from an armed conflict,” the German chancellor told his country’s parliament.

“It doesn’t get more cynical than that,” he said.



Putin has warned that the expected ground offensive would lead to “absolutely unacceptable” civilian casualties, describing the strike on a hospital in Gaza earlier this week as a “tragedy”.



”This is a terrible event... I really hope that this will be a signal that this conflict needs to end as soon as possible,” Putin said.

Story continues

Israel has been bombarding the Gaza Strip in response to the 7 October attack by Hamas gunmen, who killed over 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took about 200 people hostage.

02:44 PM BST

Ukraine in pictures:

Ukrainian Armed Forces receive training at the trenches on the front of Zaporizhzhia - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

A resident is seen after shellings in the frontline city of Avdiivka - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

Nina Ivanovna mourns during the funeral of her grandson Serhiy Ikonnikov, a commander of the 72nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade and member of the European Democracy Youth Network - THOMAS PETER/REUTERS

02:12 PM BST

Ukrainian parliament gives initial approval for 2024 budget increasing army funding

Ukraine’s parliament gave initial approval on Thursday for the 2024 budget, which will increase funding for the army and national defence because of the war with Russia.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said the government’s priorities next year included accumulating funds for defence and security, and securing social payments for the population “to bring Ukraine’s victory closer.”

The budget law, which was approved in its first reading, sets budget revenues at 1.7 trillion hryvnias ($46.4 billion), and spending is targeted at 3.3 trillion hryvnias, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on the Telegram messaging app.

The budget deficit is expected to be about 1.6 trillion hryvnias, he said.

Officials have said that about half the state budget is planned to go to the defence sector next year.

01:52 PM BST

Watch: Ukrainians destroy Russian 'Dragon's Teeth' in counter-offensive

01:51 PM BST

Putin accuses IOC of 'ethnic discrimination' against Russians

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the International Olympic Committee of “ethnic discrimination” ahead of the 2024 Paris Games, from which Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from competing under their national flags.

The IOC still has to make a final ruling on whether athletes from Russia and Belarus, a key ally for Moscow in its war with Ukraine, will be permitted to compete next summer.

“Thanks to some heads of the modern International Olympic Committee we found out that an invitation to the Games is not an unconditional right for the best athletes, but some kind of privilege and you can get it not on sports results but by some political gestures,” Putin said at a sports forum in the Urals city of Perm.

“The Games themselves could be used as an instrument of political pressure towards those people who have nothing to do with politics, and as a gross - in reality - racist, ethnic discrimination.”

He added that: “Some sports officials have simply given themselves the right to determine who is covered by the Olympic Charter and who is not.”

The IOC last week suspended Russia’s national Olympic body for violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine’s membership by recognising regional organisations in occupied Ukraine.

01:02 PM BST

Pictured: Ukrainian servicemen cross a river near a destroyed bridge

Ukrainian servicemen cross a river near a destroyed bridge as they deliver food and medicine to civilians in a Chornobyl exclusion zone - GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

12:18 PM BST

Finland blocks Russian property acquisitions

Finland’s ministry of defence said it had blocked three planned property transactions involving Russian buyers on grounds that allowing the acquisitions to take place could hamper the defence of Finnish territory.

“The real estate acquisitions in question can be considered to hinder the organisation of national defence or the surveillance and safeguarding of territorial integrity,” the ministry said in a statement.

The decision concerns two properties in Ruokolahti and one in Kitee, the ministry of defence said, both near the Russian border in southern Finland.

Finland in recent weeks sought to speed up its confiscation of Russian-owned real estate, citing Russian owners’ struggle to pay their expenses and taxes after the European Union imposed sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The Finnish government is planning to simplify regulations on notifying Russian owners, as it is currently illegal to oust owners over unpaid bills if an official notification cannot be delivered to them.

11:40 AM BST

Counter-offensive proceeding as planned, Ukraine says

Ukraine’s counter-offensive is proceeding as planned, the general leading Kyiv’s offensive in the south has said.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said Ukrainian forces were continuing with their planned advance towards the Sea of Azov.

Troops from the southern group of forces “are continuing their offensive. They have had partial success to the south of Robotyne,” Gen Tarnavskyi wrote on Telegram.

Robotyne is one of a group of villages in the south that Ukraine wants to secure as part of the advance - aimed at severing a land bridge linking Russian positions in the south and east.

It comes after a former Ukrainian presidential adviser described Kyiv’s stalled counter-offensive as a “disaster.”

10:27 AM BST

Russian foreign minister meets Kim Jong Un

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday, as the two countries forge closer ties in the face of what they see as a hostile and aggressive US-led Western camp.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang - HANDOUT/AFP

Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported that Mr Lavrov’s meeting with Kim had lasted over an hour but the ministry did not provide further details.

Lavrov’s visit is seen as setting the stage for a visit by President Vladimir Putin, who has stepped up cooperation with politically isolated North Korea.

09:33 AM BST

Ukrainian forces cross Dnipro river in major tactical advance

Ukraine’s amphibious assault brigade may soon be called into action in the Zaporizhzhia oblast.

Ukrainian forces have crossed the Dnipro river and established a position on the opposite bank as they push into Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine, according to Russian sources.

Pro-Kremlin military bloggers said Kyiv’s troops had created a bridgehead, captured the town of Poima, and were pushing north towards the nearby town of Pishchanivka.

The two towns are south of a destroyed railway bridge and upriver from the Antonivka road crossing, meaning the Ukrainians have to make dangerous, amphibious crossings.

Read more from Joe Barnes here.

09:30 AM BST

Putin praises 'unprecedented' energy ties with China

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the “unprecedented” energy cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, as the Kremlin seeks to strengthen its Asian partnerships to make up for the loss of the European market.

Russia has been hit by massive Western sanctions over its Ukraine offensive, with Europe trying to end its energy links with Moscow.

Putin wrapped up a two-day visit to China on Thursday, his first outside the former Soviet Union this year.

“Relations in the overall partnership and strategic cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Chinese People’s Republic have reached an unprecedented high level and continue to develop dynamically,” Putin said in a statement addressing a Russian-Chinese energy forum in Beijing.

“One of the key areas of this relationship is energy cooperation, which is becoming increasingly active,” he added.

08:53 AM BST

EU must continue to financially back Ukraine, says Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the European Union must jointly continue to financially support Ukraine in future, but the use of additional funds was not a solution long term.

“We have a clear stance here: This aid for Ukraine, for the financial stability of the country, we will have to provide this jointly as Europeans,” Mr Scholz said, while adding “that this cannot all be solved with additional funds”.

He also criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin over his warnings of civilian casualties in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

“I am more than outraged when hearing that the Russian president is warning everywhere that there could be victims, civilian victims of military confrontations. It really doesn’t get any more cynical than that,” Mr Scholz said in a speech to the German parliament.

08:14 AM BST

US journalist working for Radio Free Europe detained in Russia

A Russian-American journalist working for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has been detained in Russia and charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, her employer and a journalist watchdog group has said.

Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor with the US Congress-funded outlet’s Tatar-Bashkir service, “needs to be released so she can return to her family immediately,” RFE/RL acting president Jeffrey Gedmin said in a statement.

“Alsu is a highly respected colleague, devoted wife, and dedicated mother to two children,” Mr Gedmin said.

She is the second US journalist to be held by Russia in recent months. Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, has been detained since March, accused of spying.

07:58 AM BST

Pictured: A woman holds a placard as she takes part in a rally by relatives of Ukrainian Azov regiment war prisoners

A woman holds a placard as she takes part in a rally by relatives of Ukrainian Azov regiment war prisoners calling for their quick exchange with Russian prisoners of war - SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

07:56 AM BST

Shelling 'eased' around Avdiivka

Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesperson for southern troops, said shelling had eased around the town of Avdiivka.

Mr Shtupun said troops in the sector were preparing for a variety of scenarios.

The attack on the eastern Ukrainian town is one of the few big assaults Russia has mounted since Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive in early June to try to drive out Russian troops occupying large swathes of territory in the east and south.

The town was the focus of fierce Russian attacks in the past week.

07:45 AM BST

Ukraine: The Latest - Will Ukraine look to target Russia's "ghost ships"?

Listen to The Telegraph’s Ukraine podcast for all the latest updates.

07:41 AM BST

Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine

Two people died and one was injured when a Russian missile hit an eatery in Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv region late Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities said.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said the missile had struck a “food establishment” in a residential area in the region at 8:30 pm (1730 GMT).

“Two people died and one person was injured under the rubble,” it said on Telegram.

“As a result of the impact, residential buildings and an agricultural enterprise were also damaged,” it added.

The governor of Mykolaiv, Vitaliy Kim, wrote earlier on the messaging app that the missile had struck in Stepove, a small village located around 28 miles northwest of the city of Mykolaiv.

07:39 AM BST

Russian and North Korea relations at 'new, strategic' level, says Lavrov

Relations between Russia and North Korea have reached a “qualitatively new, strategic” level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

Mr Lavrov arrived Wednesday night for a two-day visit after accompanying President Vladimir Putin on a trip to Beijing.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) chatting with North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at a welcome banquet in Pyongyang - STR/AFP

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivering a speech at a welcome banquet in Pyongyang - STR/AFP

His meetings in Pyongyang are expected to lay the groundwork for a future visit by Putin, who was invited by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month at a high-profile summit in Russia’s far east.

“After the landmark summit ... we can say confidently that (Russia-North Korea) relations have reached a qualitatively new, strategic level,” Lavrov reportedly told North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at a Thursday meeting.

The night before, he touted North Korea’s support for Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine after arriving in Pyongyang.

07:36 AM BST

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.