Ukraine-Russia war: Kyiv and Moscow say hundreds of enemy troops killed in Bakhmut

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army hold their positions at the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on March 11, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergey SHESTAK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEY SHESTAK/AFP via Getty Images) - SERGEY SHESTAK/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine and Russia have both claimed hundreds of enemy troops were killed over the previous 24 hours in the fight for Bakhmut.



Serhiy Cherevatyi, a Ukrainian military spokesperson, said on Saturday that 221 pro-Moscow troops were killed and more than 300 wounded in Bakhmut. Russia's defence ministry said that up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the broader Donetsk part of the frontline.



While Moscow did not specify Bakhmut casualties, the eastern Donetsk town, now nearly deserted, has been the site of one of the bloodiest and longest battles of the year-long war, with both sides admitting suffering and inflicting significant losses in Bakhmut.



On Saturday British military intelligence said that Russia's Wagner mercenary group has taken control of most of the eastern part of Bakhmut - an advance that the group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed on Wednesday.

09:51 AM

Ukraine readies counteroffensive as Russia inches forward in Bakhmut

The Ukrainian military was preparing on Sunday for an upcoming counteroffensive, with a top commander saying his forces' ongoing defence of Bakhmut in the face of fierce and sustained Russian attacks was necessary to "buy time" for that push.

The remarks came as British intelligence said the frontline had shifted in the fight for Bakhmut - the longest and bloodiest battle of Moscow's year-long invasion - but that any further Russian advance in the devastated town would be "highly challenging".

09:37 AM

Iran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia, says broadcaster

Iran has reached a deal to buy advanced Su-35 fighter planes from Russia, Iranian state media said on Saturday, expanding a relationship that has seen Iranian-built drones used in Russia's war on Ukraine.

"The Sukhoi-35 fighter planes are technically acceptable to Iran and Iran has finalised a contract for their purchase," the broadcaster IRIB quoted Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York as saying.

IRIB's report did not carry any Russian confirmation of the deal, details of which were not disclosed. The mission said Iran had also inquired about buying military aircraft from several other unnamed countries, IRIB reported.