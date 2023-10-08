Ukraine Russia war live: Baby among dozens wounded in Kherson attack

Relatives and friends on Saturday mourn by the coffins of Tetiana Androsovych, 60, and Mykola Androsovych, 63, killed by a rocket strike, at a graveyard in the village of Hroza, near Kharkiv, Ukraine. A Russian rocket strike on a village store and cafe killed more than 50 people on Thursday, - Alex Babenko/AP

A dozen people were wounded – including a mother and her nine-month-old baby – in a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on Sunday.

“The Kherson region experienced another terrible night,” the governor of the region wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The woman and the infant were hospitalised with moderate wounds, he said, adding that a 33-year-old Red Cross medic was also injured.

Over the past 24 hours, the Kremlin carried out 59 attacks on Kherson, the region’s administration said on Telegram, including 19 instances of shelling of Kherson city, the region’s administrative centre.

Pictures: Spartan race for amputee soldiers

As the war in Ukraine closes in on the second-year anniversary and Ukraine’s counter offensive grinds on, the cost of war mounts. Ukraine now has more than 19,000 amputees and is the most mined country in the world.

An amputee soldier crawls under barbed-wire obstacle during a Spartan race in Kyiv - Chris McGrath

Forty-nine-year-old amputee soldier Serhyi lost his leg from mortar fire during fighting in Kreminna in 2022 - Chris McGrath

Four people injured in early morning rocket attack

Four people including a nine-year-old girl have been injured in an early morning rocket attack on Konstantinivka, according to the acting governor of Donetsk.

Ihor Moroz said that 19 private homes, 10 multi-storey buildings, a boiler, a gas pipeline and a car were all damaged in the strike. He added that the four civilians’ injuries were minor and had been treated.

Moroz said that Konstantinivka – which is an eastern Ukrainian city close to the front line – was “constantly experiencing enemy shelling”.

“It is dangerous to stay in the city! I call on everyone: be responsible! Evacuate!” he wrote on Facebook.

Fighting slows in Vuhledar

Fighting in the Velyka Novosilka sector, west of the Donetsk Oblast town of Vuhledar, has slowed over the last four weeks, according to the British Ministry of Defence.

Over the summer, Ukraine “almost certainly” liberated at least 125 square kilometres of territory on this axis, it said.

Russian forces are likely remain in a defensive posture to guard against possible future Ukrainian offensive operations.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 08 October 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/YMedsRlCau



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ZyAqw8s6VY — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 8, 2023

Pictured: Aftermath of shelling in Zaporizhia

A local woman stands next to a damaged car after a shelling in the village of Bilenke, Zaporizhia region - KATERYNA KLOCHKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ukraine claims 580 Russian troops killed during fighting over 24 hours

Ukraine’s armed forces report that around 580 Russian troops have been killed during fighting over the last day.

Posting its latest overnight summary of casualties, the Ukrainian military claims that Russia has suffered 282,280 losses since the start of the war on 24 February last year.



