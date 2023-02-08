Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky meets King Charles at Buckingham Palace

King Charles holds an audience with Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace - Aaron Chown/PA

Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at Buckingham Palace, where he will meet King Charles.

Speaking to Parliament earlier, the Ukrainian President again urged his allies to send him warplanes.

"Two years ago, I left Parliament thanking you for the delicious English tea. Today I will leave Parliament thanking all of you in advance for powerful English planes," said Volodymyr Zelensky in an address to MPs.

The surprise trip to Britain is the first time Mr Zelensky has visited the country since the start of Russia's invasion and only his second foreign trip in wartime.

Click the link below to listen to our experts discussing Mr Zelensky's address:

Follow the latest updates below.

02:55 PM

Scholz to meet Zelensky in Paris

Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, is flying to Paris to meet Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron, according to German government sources.

The French President will host the meeting between the three leaders in the French capital on Wednesday, the French presidency said.

02:47 PM

Pictured: Volodymyr Zelensky meets King Charles

King Charles welcomed Mr Zelensky to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon - Aaron Chown/PA

02:45 PM

Sending Typhoon jets to Ukraine should not be an issue, says Boris Johnson

Supplying Typhoon jets to Ukraine would require the support of Germany, Italy and Spain, the other countries involved in its development, but he insisted that should not be an issue, Boris Johnson has said.

Story continues

"Today's investment in helping Ukraine will avert instability and chaos for years to come," Mr Johnson said. "By helping Ukraine to push back (Vladimir) Putin, we can make our world safer - and above all, save an innocent country from destruction.

"It is true that the Typhoon is a four-nation plane and that we require the approval of allies for export. But there is no reason to think that Germany or others should oppose our decision - these are UK planes.

"In the year since Putin's barbaric invasion, we have learnt that he fears nothing except the heroism of the Ukrainians and western willingness to give them the tools they need.

"Every time we have stepped up with more military support the Ukrainians have responded and turned the tide of war. Now is the time to give them exactly what they need to finish the job."

02:33 PM

Watch: Highlights from Zelensky's address to Parliament

02:25 PM

Zelensky to visit Paris this evening

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected in Paris on Wednesday evening, the French presidency said, after his visit to the United Kingdom.

EU officials are then hoping he will head to Brussels on Thursday to meet European leaders in a largely symbolic but nevertheless keenly anticipated visit after months of European support for Ukraine.

02:24 PM

Zelensky arrives at Buckingham Palace

Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at Buckingham Palace for an audience with the King.

The Ukrainian President used his speech to praise the King's support for his country, referring to the monarch's own air force training to tell parliamentarians that in his country every pilot is a "king".

In his address, Mr Zelensky looked forward to his meeting with Charles and said he expected it to be an "honour".

"It will be a truly special moment for me, for our country, and in particular because I will convey to him from all the Ukrainians the words of gratitude for the support His Majesty showed to them when he was still the Prince of Wales," Mr Zelensky said.

02:16 PM

Pictured: Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelensky drink tea in No 10

The Prime Minister and his Ukrainian counterpart shared a pot of tea when they met at Downing Street - No10 Downing Street

02:10 PM

Zelensky's speech lights up Westminster Hall

MPs, peers, parliamentary staff and journalists were crammed into Westminster Hall for the big speech just now, many huddled in winter coats with the temperature in the single digits, writes Ben Riley-Smith, Political Editor.

Throughout President Zelensky’s address there were shouts of “Slava Ukraini!”, not least when the Ukrainian leader vowed that Russia would, in the end, be defeated.

There was praise by name given to Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak in the address, but not Liz Truss, who was prime minister for 49 days between the other two Tories.

After the speech Mr Zelensky, who had addressed the room before a vast stained glass window glowing up with winter sunlight, stepped forward to shake hands from some of the crowd.

Ms Truss and Mr Johnson were both in the front row, as recent occupants of Number 10, and got the chance to chat briefly with President Zelensky before he departed.

01:59 PM

Pictured: Zelensky presents Lindsay Hoyle with Ukrainian fighter pilot's helmet

The message on the helmet read: "We have freedom, gives us wings to protect it" - Sky News

01:54 PM

Cleverly: UK backing Ukraine until victory

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the UK is "backing Ukraine until they are victorious" after watching Volodymyr Zelensky's address.

"What a powerful speech from President (Zelensky)," he tweeted. "We are backing Ukraine until they are victorious. Freedom will win."

What a powerful speech from President @ZelenskyyUa.



We are backing Ukraine until they are victorious.



Freedom will win 🇺🇦🇬🇧 — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) February 8, 2023

01:41 PM

Zelensky: The battle against 'evil' continues

Volodymyr Zelensky warned that "evil" was still present in his country and it needed to fight on.

He said: "Evil is still around around today and the battle continues. Yes, we know how it's going to end and how we are going to feel on the day victory comes. Every day we continue to pay with lives.

"Pain and tears for bringing victory closer, with the lives of our people, our heroes, whom we lose in battles, with the lives of our heroes who take life and death risks every day to save as many of our soldiers and civilians as possible."

01:40 PM

Listen to our Ukraine: The Latest podcast

A reminder that today's episode of Ukraine: The Latest will begin live on Twitter shortly.

01:35 PM

'God bless the United Kingdom and long live the King'

Volodymyr Zelensky finished his address to Parliament with a plea for modern warplanes to help fight against Russia's invasion.

Mr Zelensky said he wanted a coalition of nations to supply planes.

He told MPs: "I appeal to you and the world with simple and yet most important words: combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom."

01:31 PM

Victory for Ukraine will deter other aggressors, says Zelensky

A Ukrainian victory against Russia will deter aggressors around the world, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

He told parliamentarians gathered in Westminster Hall: "We know freedom will win. We know Russia will lose.

"And we really know that the victory will change the world and this will be a change that the world has long needed.

"The United Kingdom is marching with us towards the most, I think, the most important victory of our lifetime. It will be a victory over the very idea of the war.

"After we win together, any aggressor, it doesn't matter big or small, will know what awaits him if he attacks international order...

"Any aggressor is going to lose."

01:28 PM

'Give us wings': Zelensky urges allies to send fighter jets to Ukraine

The Ukrainian President has again urges Ukraine's western allies to send it warplanes.

"Today, every air force pilot is a King," he said, referring to his upcoming meeting with King Charles.

He presented Lindsay Hoyle with a Ukrainian pilot's helmet.

On the helmet was written: "We have freedom, gives us wings to protect it."

01:25 PM

Zelensky hails the 'strong British character'

Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the "strong British character" that had been shown in response to the Russian invasion.

He told Parliament: "You didn't compromise Ukraine and hence you didn't compromise your ideals and thus you didn't compromise the spirit of these great islands.

"Thank you very much."

01:24 PM

'Thank you, Rishi'

Long-range missiles will "allow us to make the evil completely retreat from our country," says Zelensky, as he thanks the Prime Minister.

He adds that he is grateful for Britain sending tanks. "Thank you Rishi, for this powerful defensive step, for tanks."

01:20 PM

Zelensky thanks Boris

Volodymyr Zelensky thanked former prime minister Boris Johnson for the support he showed as Russia launched its invasion.

The Ukrainian president said: "London has stood with Kyiv since day one, from the first seconds and minutes of the full-scale war, Great Britain you extended your helping hand when the world had not yet come to understand how to react.

"Boris: you got others united when it seemed absolutely impossible. Thank you."

Boris listens to Zelensky

01:18 PM

'Aggressor is going to lose'

Zelensky says that what awaits is "the most important victory in our lifetime, a victory of the very idea of war."

He added that Putin will know what waits him and that "any aggressor is going to lose".

01:12 PM

Zelensky describes sitting in Churchill's armchair

Volodymyr Zelensky is recounting a time he visited the War Rooms beneath Whitehall, where Winston Churchill led Britain through the Second World War.

01:09 PM

Zelensky: I stand before you on behalf of the brave

"I have come here and stand before you on behalf of the brave, on behalf of our war heroes who are now in the trenches under enemy artillery fire, on behalf of our air gunners, and every defender of the sky who protects Ukraine against enemy aircraft and missiles, on behalf of our tank men who fight to restore our Ukrainian borders, on behalf of our conscripts who are being trained now including here in Britain."

Mr Zelensky begins his address to Parliament - Sky News

01:08 PM

Volodymyr Zelensky has begun speaking

The Ukrainian President has begun speaking after another round of cheers and applause.

01:05 PM

Lindsay Hoyle is introducing the Ukrainian President

The Speaker of the House of Commons is introducing Volodymyr Zelensky, thanking him for speaking to Parliament during the first weeks of the war.

"The war, as you know better than any of us, has lasted for almost a year," he said.

"As you told us last year, this is a war Ukraine did not start," he added.

01:02 PM

Thunderous applause greets Zelensky as he arrives

Ukraine’s President has arrived in Westminster hall to address Parliament as part of his first trip to the UK since the war began.

Volodymyr Zelensky smiled as he walked past the crowds, before taking the stage to loud cheers.

12:54 PM

Westminster Hall full as Parliament prepares for Zelensky's address

Sunlight is streaming through the stained glass windows of Westminster hall, where Volodymyr Zelensky is about to address MPs.

Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer can be seen in the front row as they await the Ukrainian President's arrival.

12:40 PM

Sunak hopeful first indictments over Russia's invasion will come soon

Speaking in Parliament, Rishi Sunak said he is hopeful of seeing the first International Criminal Court (ICC) indictments linked to Russia's renewed invasion of Ukraine "very shortly".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked Mr Sunak if he agreed that "Putin and all his cronies must stand at The Hague and face justice" once the war is over.

Mr Sunak replied: "He's absolutely right that we must hold those to account for the horrific crimes that they have committed.

"I'm proud the United Kingdom has played, again, a leadership role in this regard being one of the first countries to provide financial and technical support, putting investigators on the ground, we're shortly to be hosting a conference together with the Dutch.

"And also one of the things I discussed with President Zelensky this morning is our support for the work of the ICC where, thanks to the efforts of UK members, I'm hopeful we will see the first indictments very shortly."

12:33 PM

Putin approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17 in 2014, investigators say

The team investigating the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 by a missile has convincing evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally signed off on a decision to allow the Russian missile system into Ukraine, Dutch prosecutors have said.

The BUK-TELAR missile system was used to shot down MH17 on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, investigators said.

However, they said the evidence was not enough to lead to prosecution.

12:21 PM

UK supporting Ukraine to ensure victory 'this year'

Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister, told parliament the UK would continue "to support Ukraine to ensure decisive military victory on the battlefield, this year".

"(Russian President) Vladimir Putin's aggression cannot be seen in any way to have been successful and that's why we have accelerated and increased our support militarily for Ukraine," Sunak said ahead of an address to parliament by visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

12:20 PM

Boris Johnson welcomes Zelensky back to the UK

Welcome back to the UK, @ZelenskyyUa. Look forward to hearing you address Parliament 🇬🇧🇺🇦 #Ukrainemustwin — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 8, 2023

12:16 PM

Rishi Sunak: 'We came together to stand by Ukraine'

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, has said that the country and Commons can be "proud that we came together to stand by Ukraine when the moment mattered".

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said: "This House is honoured to be addressed today by President Zelensky. From the outset of the war he has symbolised the heroism, the resolve, and the bravery of his people.

"The Prime Minister and I joined this House together in 2015. We've lived through important moments in our domestic and international politics. But none of those experiences compares to the pain and suffering of the people of Ukraine.

"Does the Prime Minister agree with me that right across this House it is vital that we all continue to stand together in full support of Ukraine?"

Mr Sunak responded: "Can I thank the honourable gentleman for his comments on Ukraine.

"It's something that not only the whole country can be proud of, but the entire House can be proud that we came together to stand by Ukraine when the moment mattered, and that we will continue to stand with them, united, as one Parliament and one United Kingdom."

12:14 PM

Watch: Rishi Sunak greets Zelensky as he arrives in UK for surprise visit

12:08 PM

Rishi Sunak: I am delighted that Zelensky is here

Opening Prime Minister's Questions, Rishi Sunak told MPs: "I am delighted that President Zelensky is here in the United Kingdom today.

"It is a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries and I am proud that we are expanding the training for Ukrainian forces to include jet pilots and marines, and ensure that Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests today and in to the future."

12:07 PM

Pictured: Volodymr Zelensky with Rishi Sunak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - Jonathan Brady/PA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inside 10 Downing Street with Rishi Sunak - Screengrab from SKY NEWS/Screengrab from SKY NEWS

11:56 AM

Applause for Zelensky as he enters No 10

Volodymyr Zelensky was met with applause as he stepped into No 10 with Rishi Sunak, writes Amy Gibbons.

The Ukrainian President shared a warm handshake with the Prime Minister as the pair met for talks in a bright and chilly Downing Street.

The Ukrainian President nodded and waved at a packed press pen from the steps of No 10.

The leaders shared a few words as they walked up the street together, having met for a brief exchange when Mr Zelensky’s plane touched down at Stansted.

The meeting kicks off Mr Zelensky’s first visit to the UK since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine nearly a year ago.

11:53 AM

Ukraine: The Latest

Please note that today's episode of our Ukraine: The Latest podcast will be broadcast live on Twitter at the later time of 1.30pm to allow our hosts and guests to discuss Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the UK.

You can come back to this liveblog to listen live.

On today's episode, host David Knowles will be joined by Camilla Tominey, Associate Editor, Francis Dearnley, Assistant Comment Editor, and former British Army Colonel Hamish De Bretton-Gordon.

🇺🇦 A note to our listeners, Ukraine: The Latest will be going live on Twitter at the later time of 1:30pm to discuss and analyse @ZelenskyyUa’s speech to Parliament.@djknowles22 will be joined by @CamillaTominey, @FrancisDearnley & @HamishDBG https://t.co/lIdLuVdxDH — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 8, 2023

11:47 AM

Pictured: Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed to 10 Downing Street by Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak waves to onlookers as he welcomes Ukraine's President to No 10 - Victoria Jones/PA

The Ukrainian President earlier said he would thank the British people for their support - Victoria Jones/PA

11:40 AM

Zelensky hails Britain as 'one of the first to come to Ukraine's aid'

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is in Britain to thank the UK for supporting Ukraine.

"The United Kingdom was one of the first to come to Ukraine's aid. And today I'm in London to personally thank the British people for their support and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his leadership," he said n a message on his Telegram channel.



11:37 AM

Zelensky arrives at No 10

Rishi Sunak has welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street - Sky News

The Prime Minister and the President will discuss military aid to Ukraine - Sky News

11:26 AM

Red carpet rolled out for Zelensky at No 10

The Ukrainian President is on his way to Downing Street for talks with Rishi Sunak - Sky News

11:18 AM

New sanctions will 'undermine Putin's war machine, says Cleverly

The government has announced a fresh round of sanctions targeting Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said the new sanctions on organisations that Russian President Vladimir Putin's military relied on would "accelerate the economic pressure on Putin - undermining his war machine to help Ukraine prevail".

11:09 AM

How Britain could train Ukrainian fighter pilots

Downing Street has announced that Britain will expand its training programme and help train Ukrainians to fly Nato-standard fighter jets.

Defence analysts have cautioned that this is unlikely to involve Ukrainian pilots learning to fly British Typhoon jet fighters.

Instead, the training will likely be centres around Nato tactics and cockpit procedures, according to Justin Bronk, of the Royal United Services Institute.

Writing on Twitter, he said training would likely involve simulators and would help "speed up later conversion" to F-16 and Gripen fighters.

10:58 AM

Zelensky en route to London

Volodymyr Zelensky has left Stansted airport, where the Prime Minister welcomed him to Britain at the start of his visit.

Sky News and BBC images showed his motorcade the airport and heading toward the capital.

Mr Zelensky is heading towards London - Sky News

10:36 AM

Zelensky to meet the King at Buckingham Palace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet the King at Buckingham Palace this afternoon, royal aides have confirmed, writes Victoria Ward, our Royal Editor.

The Royal family have been vocal supporters of Ukraine’s plight.

Last March, during a visit to Southend-on-Sea, Essex, following the killing of local MP Sir David Amess, Charles, then Prince of Wales, said he has been deeply moved by the bravery of Ukrainians faced with "terrible aggression" from Russia.

He said: "What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself," the Prince of Wales said. "We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way. In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression."

Later that week, both he and Camilla, now Queen Consort, visited the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, as Russian attacks on key cities intensified.

The King told how he and his wife had been moved by all they had heard on their visit and "above all by the extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of such truly terrible aggression".

It comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales met Mr Zelensky and his wife, First Lady Olena Zelensky, at the palace in October 2020.

10:33 AM

Zelensky lands at Stansted at start of UK visit

A Royal Air Force C-17 carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has landed at Stansted airport.

The C-1 7 that carried Volodymyr Zelensky on the tarmac at Stansted airport - BBC

10:29 AM

Russian prisoners threatened with fresh criminal cases for refusing to join Wagner

Inmates in Russian prisons who refuse to join the notorious Wagner mercenary group are being threatened with fresh criminal charges, lawyers have warned.

“The operatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs or the FSB arrive, promise to raise old cases - 10-20 years old - for which the statute of limitations has already passed,” lawyer Yana Gelmel told Russia’s Proekt news site.

The threats of legal action are meant to “scare” the prisoners into signing up with the mercenaries, the lawyer said.

Visiting officials have also reportedly promised to close the cases of those who choose to go to war.

10:07 AM

Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery near Ukrainian border

A fire broke out on Wednesday at an oil refinery in Russia's southern Rostov region near the border with Ukraine and was later extinguished, state media reported.

"In Rostov Region, Novoshakhtinsk city ... a message was received at 10.24am Moscow time about a fire on the territory of an oil products processing plant," the ministry said.

The fire broke out over an area of about 100 square metres and was extinguished around an hour later, Interfax news agency reported, adding that the small refinery belonged to a company called Resource LLC.

Novoshakhtinsk is about 6 miles from the Ukrainian border. Another refinery in Novoshakhtinsk was struck by two drones last June, in what the plant called "terrorist actions from the western border", a reference to Ukraine.

Wednesday's fire was the second in two days to hit a Russian refinery, following an incident on Tuesday at a Lukoil unit in Nizhny Novgorod, east of Moscow.

09:37 AM

Russian group suspected of hacking SNP politician’s emails

Former Scottish National Party defence spokesman Stewart McDonald has said his private emails were hacked after he fell for a phishing scam.

Mr McDonald said he was worried his emails would be published after he clicked on a document and entered his password.

In January, McDonald opened an email that appeared to be from a member of his staff and accessed a password protected document said to be a military update about Ukraine, he told the BBC. He later discovered the member of staff had not sent the email.

"In going public I want to raise awareness and urge people to be extra vigilant," Mr McDonald said on Twitter. "Those wanting to steal that data are becoming more sophisticated and more aggressive."

News of the hack follows a warning from Britain's National Cyber Security Centre on January 26 that Russia and Iran-based groups were targeting politicians, journalists, academics and defence experts to extract sensitive information from what is known as a "spear-phishing" campaign.

09:20 AM

Britain to announce fresh sanctions on Putin's allies

Britain will also set out further sanctions on Russia later today to target allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The new sanctions will hit those who helped Me Putin "build his personal wealth, and companies who are profiting from the Kremlin’s war machine", Downing Street said in a statement.

09:15 AM

Ministry of Defence daily intelligence update

The MoD has published its daily intelligence update, describing ongoing skirmishes over key islands along the Dnipro river.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 8 February 2023



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/cJ3RIZCDLN



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/N6txUY0ikS — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 8, 2023

09:14 AM

Britain to train Ukrainians to become fighter pilots

Downing Street has announced plans to expand training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to sea and air - including fighter jet pilots and marines - and accelerate the supply of military equipment.

The training would ensure pilots are able to fly sophisticated Nato-standard fighter jets in the future, it said in a statement.

Calls to send Ukraine Western-made fighter jets like the F-16 have intensified in recent weeks, after Ukraine's pleas for main battle tanks were answered.

09:14 AM

Zelensky's visit 'a testament to his country's courage', says Sunak

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, has hailed Volodmyr Zelensky's surprise trip the UK.

“President Zelensky’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries," he said in a statement.

“Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory.

“I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future. It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come.”

09:14 AM

Zelensky to meet UK defence chiefs

During his visit to the UK, Mr Zelensky will also meet British defence and security chiefs to discuss details of the expanded training programme.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce that Britain will begin training Ukrainian marines immediately.

That training will be in addition to the existing programme which has seen 10,000 Ukrainian troops trained for battle in the last six months.

09:13 AM

Volodymyr Zelensky heading to Britain for surprise visit

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, is travelling to the UK for the first time since Russia's invasion began.

The Ukrainian leader will address parliament and meet Rishi Sunak at Downing Street.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce that Britain will send Ukraine longer-range weapons.

Mr Sunak will also unveil an expanded training programme for Ukrainian troops, including training Ukrainians to become fighter pilots.

09:13 AM

Biden promises steadfast support for Ukraine

Joe Biden has promised that the United States will support Ukraine for as long as it takes to fight off the Russian invasion.

"We're going to stand with you, as long as it takes. Our nation is working for more freedom, more dignity, more peace - not just in Europe, but everywhere," Mr Biden said, addressing Ukraine's ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova, who was in attendance at the president's State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.