Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky arrives at G7 summit in Japan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks to a car upon his arrival at Hiroshima Airport to attend the Group of Seven (G7) nations' meetings in Hiroshima, western Japan Saturday, May 20, 2023. () - Kyodo News via AP

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, has arrived in Japan to meet the leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies as they tighten sanctions on Russia.

Bolstering international support is a key priority for Ukraine as it prepares for a major counterattack to take back territory seized by Russia. Mr Zelensky's visit comes just hours after the US agreed to allow training on potent American-made fighter jets, laying the groundwork for their eventual transfer to Ukraine.

“Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today,” Mr Zelensky said on Twitter after he arrived on a plane provided by France.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that President Joe Biden and Mr Zelensky would have direct engagement at the summit. On Friday, Mr Biden announced his support for training Ukrainian pilots on US-made F-16 fighter jets, a precursor to eventually providing those aircraft to Ukraine’s Air Force.

The G7 vowed to intensify the pressure on Moscow in its joint statement on Saturday.

“Russia’s brutal war of aggression represents a threat to the whole world in breach of fundamental norms, rules and principles of the international community. We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes to bring a comprehensive, just and lasting peace,” the group said.

09:24 AM

Pictured: President Zelensky arrives in Hiroshima for the G7 summit

HIROSHIMA, JAPAN - MAY 20: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky travels in a motorcade as he arrives to meet global leaders at the G7 summit on May 20, 2023 in Hiroshima, Japan. The G7 summit will be held in Hiroshima from 19-22 May. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images) - Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Mandatory Credit: Photo by FRANCK ROBICHON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13921478g) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) is seen through a fence as he arrives at the Hiroshima airport to attend the G7 Hiroshima Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, 20 May 2023. The G7 Hiroshima Summit will be held from 19 to 21 May 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend G7 Hiroshima Summit, Japan - 20 May 2023 - Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Members of the media wait for a plane believed to be transporting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to land at Hiroshima Airport on May 20, 2023. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images) - YUICHI YAMAZAKI

09:10 AM

G7 summit reaffirms 'unwavering' support for Ukraine

