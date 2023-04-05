Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky arrives in Poland to visit 'close ally'

Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Poland, Warsaw has said, as he begins an official visit to a close ally that has galvanised Western military and political support for Kyiv.

It comes as Ukraine ramps up its plans to conduct a counter-offensive in the coming weeks.

"The question of our counter-attack is under active discussion by American and European political circles - perhaps to excess," said Serhiy Zgurets, director of the publication Defense Express.



Ukrainian diplomats will have to convince allies that a single advance pushing Russian troops back will not be sufficient for victory, he wrote on the Espreso TV website.

"It will mean training our soldiers in Nato member-states, securing the equipment and ammunition we need and planning to determine when and where to start the counter-attack, or if it should be in several places at once."

Pictured: A Ukrainian service plays with a puppy dog in the trenches at the frontline

Ukrainian service man Olexandre of the 24th brigade plays with a puppy dog in the trenches at the frontline - KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS

Woman who killed pro-war blogger ‘thought she was auditioning for journalism job’

A Russian art graduate unwittingly murdered a prominent Kremlin propagandist during a fake audition for a job in journalism, Russian media has reported.

Darya Trepova believed she was on a “propaganda resistance” test for a job at a Kyiv-based website when she handed Vladlen Tatarsky the bomb that killed him, Fontanka, a St Petersburg news site, reported.

It cited leaked transcripts of her interrogation by Russia’s FSB security service.

Read the full story from James Kilner here

