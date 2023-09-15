Ukraine-Russia war latest: Storm Shadows caused ‘catastrophic damage’ to Russian submarine

Ukraine’s strike on a Russia's "Minsk" warship docked in Sevastopol - Planet Labs PBC

British Storm Shadow missiles inflicted “catastrophic damage” on a Russian submarine docked in Crimea, according to reports.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the Rostov-on-Don, thought to be one of Russia’s most formidable naval assets, would take years to return to service. Repairs are expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

It continued: “The loss of the Rostov removes one of the [Black Sea Fleet’s] four cruise-missile submarines which have played a major role in striking Ukraine and projecting Russian power.

“There is a realistic possibility that the complex task of removing the wreckage from the dry docks will place them out of use for many months.”

The Minsk, a landing ship, was also hit in the attack on Sevastopol’s Sevmorzavod shipyard earlier this week and has “almost certainly been functionally destroyed”.

Ukrainian and British sources confirmed the Storm Shadow missiles had landed on target. Russia’s defence ministry said three rockets had slipped through its air defences but did not specify their origin.

Follow the latest updates here.

12:43 PM BST

Watch: Ukrainian crew of Bradley Fighting Vehicle survive direct hit

12:28 PM BST

Russia 'easing pressure on Kupyansk and Lyman'

Russia is scaling down its counterattacks on the eastern and northeastern fronts in a bid to conserve limited ammunition, a Ukrainian defence minister claims.

Hanna Maliar said: “If we follow the numbers, we can see a decrease in the activity of the enemy in certain areas.

“We can see this in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions. And there the number of shelling is decreasing. But this does not mean that the enemy has retreated from its plans.”

In comments reported by RBC-Ukraine, she added that Russia was focused on rebuilding its forces and replenishing equipment.

12:10 PM BST

Russia 'poorer since start of war', says Lukashenko

Russia and Belarus have been made “poorer” by Western sanctions, Alexander Lukashenko has admitted, as he met Vladimir Putin for talks in Sochi.

Story continues

The Belarusian leader said: “We live a little poorer... I think next year will be a good year for us, and we will enter the pre-sanctions period of our economy.”

12:04 PM BST

Kremlin: We're not dragging our feet on Prigozhin investigation

The Kremlin has denied the investigation into the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin is moving too slowly, having gone more than three weeks without an update on the Wagner boss’ mysterious plane crash.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said: “It is not a simple investigation, not a simple incident. The investigation is ongoing, that is why giving some kind of commentary would be absolutely premature.”

11:51 AM BST

Pictured: Andriivka homes reduced to rubble after weeks of fighting

Houses destroyed during the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian armed forces are seen in Andriivka, Donetsk region - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Houses destroyed during the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian armed forces are seen in Andriivka, Donetsk region - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

11:33 AM BST

Russian soldier sent to 'maximum security penal colony' after deserting

A Russian soldier has been sentenced to 13 years in a “maximum security” penal colony for leaving his unit to avoid fighting in Ukraine.

Maxim Kochetkov, deserted his unit “to avoid being sent to the special military operation” in Ukraine, according to a military tribunal.

He was arrested by police in July on the island of Sakhalin in Russia’s Far East.

Moscow has doled out severe punishments for desertion during mobilisation - which triggered a wave of emigration last year - and to soldiers who refused to go into battle.

11:21 AM BST

Russia: Another Ukrainian drone destroyed in Black Sea

Russia’s ministry of defence claims to have destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone in the Black Sea, according to state news agencies.

It comes as Kyiv appears to ramp up its campaign against the Black Sea Fleet. Five drones attacked the Sergey Kotov patrol ship yesterday, while a missile strike is believed to have destroyed a landing ship docked in Sevastopol earlier this week.

11:11 AM BST

'Ukraine's counteroffensive defies military science'

Ukraine is defying “military science” by fighting a counteroffensive against Russia, one of its defence ministers has said.

Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram: “Contrary to military science, the Ukrainians took a risk and went on the defensive, in conditions where the enemy has more people, more weapons and air superiority.

“Our army is doing incredible things and moving forward. But it is impossible to liberate territories without weapons.

“We are grateful for the military assistance of all our partners, without this assistance we would not have won. However, the war continues and currently the enemy has an advantage in weapons.”

10:56 AM BST

'No military agreements signed by Kim and Putin', says Kremlin

Kim Jong-un meets with Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Amur region on September 13, 2023 - STR/AFP

Russia and North Korea did not signed any military agreements as Vladimir Putin hosted Kim Jong-un at a summit this week, the Kremlin has claimed.

Western officials believe Putin intended to secure supplies of artillery shells and missiles from the North Korean leader as Moscow burns through ammunition in Ukraine.

However, he is thought to be wary of publicly admitting this given the risk of triggering fresh sanctions from Kyiv’s allies.

10:45 AM BST

Zelensky to visit Washington amid funding row

Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Washington next week in a bid to get billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine pushed through Congress.

The trip is expected to take place next week after the Ukrainian president addresses world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York, sources told The Washington Post. It will be his second journey to the capital since the start of the war.

A person familiar with the matter said the move was to reinforce the importance of Congress granting Joe Biden’s request for more than $24bn (£19bn) in additional aid to Ukraine.

The issue is a controversial one in the US, where Republican legislators are divided on sending further military and financial support.

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has urged legislators to continue funding the war effort, declaring it an “extraordinarily wise investment” in an interview with The Telegraph.

10:34 AM BST

Buildings damaged in attack on Novaya Kakhovka

A block of flats was damaged in Kherson when it came under fire from a fighter jet, Ukrainian media has reported.

State broadcaster Suspilne says the missiles fell short of the Dnipro River’s right bank, instead hitting the occupied city of Novaya Kakhovka.

It is not clear whether anyone was killed or wounded in the attack.

10:22 AM BST

Putin holds talks with Lukashenko in Sochi

Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands during their meeting in Sochi, Russia - Mikhail Metzel/Pool Sputnik Kremlin via AP

Vladimir Putin has met with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko at his summer residence in Sochi, according to the Kremlin.

Mr Lukashenko is the Russian president’s second major international visitor this week, following a summit in the Far East with Kim Jong-un.

10:17 AM BST

'Difficult winter' ahead for Ukraine

Ukraine needs to prepare for a “difficult” winter, a regional governor has said, amid warnings that Russia could target energy facilities as the cold weather draws in.

Oleh Kiper, the head of Odesa’s military administration, said: “We must be 100 per cent ready for the heating season by October 1.

“Winter is promised to be difficult, but we are preparing thoroughly.”

It comes after Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s foreign minister, warned that Russia was planning to let Ukrainians “freeze to death” in a visit to Kyiv this week.

10:09 AM BST

Pictures: How Wagner's Belarus camp is being dismantled

A satellite image shows a Tsel military base in Mogilev Region, Belarus, July 25, 2023 - PLANET LABS PBC/via REUTERS

A satellite image shows a Tsel military base in Mogilev Region, Belarus, September 9, 2023 - PLANET LABS PBC/via REUTERS

09:42 AM BST

Putin gives Kim Jong-un parting gifts as tour ends early

Vladimir Putin gifted a cosmonaut’s glove and a rifle to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to Russia, which appeared to end early, Nicola Smith and James Kilner write.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said he wasn’t sure how long the North Korean delegation would stay in Russia but there would not be any more meetings between Putin and Kim.

“This is their prerogative,” he said. “We appreciated the visit itself. It was timely, useful and constructive.”

Read the full story here.

09:28 AM BST

'Andriivka will lead to Bakhmut breakthrough'

The capture of Andriivka left a Russian brigade “completely broken” and paves the way to retaking the city of Bakhmut, it has been claimed.

Ukraine’s 3rd assault brigade wrote on Telegram: “As a result of a lightning operation, the Russian garrison of Andriivka was surrounded, cut off from the main forces and destroyed.

“[We] eliminated... almost all of the infantry of the 72nd brigade, together with officers and a significant amount of equipment.

“The capture and holding of Andriivka is our way to a breakthrough on the right flank from Bakhmut, and the key to the success of all further offensives.”

09:15 AM BST

Kim visits sanctioned fighter jet factories on Russia trip

Kim Jong-un has inspected Russian fighter jet factories that are under Western sanctions, in a visit that some fear could strengthen Moscow’s military machine.

The North Korean leader travelled to Yuri Gagarin Aviation Plant and the Yakovlev plant - owned by the sanctioned United Aircraft Corporation - in the far eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

At the Gagarin factory, he inspected the workshops where the Sukhoi Su-35 and Su-57 jets are assembled, accompanied by deputy prime minister Denis Manturov.

08:58 AM BST

Watch: Ukraine is 'decimating' Russian army, Romney tells The Telegraph

08:53 AM BST

Commander of elite Russian unit 'killed in combat'

The reported death of a Russian commander in Ukraine will limit Moscow’s ability launch counterattacks on key areas, a think tank has said.

Vasily Popov, who led 247th Guards Air Assault (VDV) Regiment, is believed to have been killed in combat, possibly around the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia border.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said: “Relatively elite VDV forces are conducting limited counterattacks in critical sectors of the front.

“Popov’s death supports ISW’s assessment that these counterattacks will likely attrit these units further.”

08:46 AM BST

Russia building up navy with ships and submarines, says Shoigu

The Russian navy will bolster its fleet with a dozen more ships and submarines by the end of the year, Russia’s defence minister has said.

Sergei Shoigu told state news agencies that this number would include the nuclear submarines Krasnoyarsk and Emperor Alexander III.

It comes after Kyiv appeared to intensify its attacks on the Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. A landing ship was “functionally destroyed” by Ukrainian missiles this week, according to British intelligence.

08:41 AM BST

MoD: Missile strike caused 'catastrophic damage' to Russian ship and submarine

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 15 September 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/tKSmS6UlRk



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/NsvSVAkC60 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 15, 2023

08:38 AM BST

Ship 'leaves Odesa despite Russian threats'

A ship is reported to have left Odesa despite a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

“A few minutes ago, the Cayman Islands-flagged Puma vessel left the port of Odesa into the Black Sea,” Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

LSEG map data showed the Puma had departed Odesa and was around 15 miles from shore just before 10am local time (8am BST).

Four vessels have so far made it out of the port since Moscow withdrew from the Black Sea grain export deal in July and threatened to treat all vessels as military targets.

08:30 AM BST

Bootlegged Barbie defeats Kremlin propaganda film

The hit American film Barbie has taken Russia by storm, beating a dour propaganda blockbuster produced by the Kremlin to promote its war in Ukraine, James Kilner writes.

Despite failing the Kremlin’s morality test, bootlegged versions of Barbie have now been dubbed into Russian.

“Let’s go!” the company that has produced the new Russian-language version of Barbie said on Thursday. “From today, the movie of the year is dubbed.”

Read the full story here.

08:28 AM BST

One child dead and another wounded in Kherson

A child has been killed in Kherson after Russian forces targeted civilian homes, according to the regional governor.

Oleksandr Produkin wrote on Telegram: “The Rusian military aimed at the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region; administrative building and church in the Beryslav district.

“As a result of Russian aggression, one child died, six people were injured, one of them was a child.”

08:25 AM BST

Moscow 'launching waves of attacks in Donetsk'

Russia is launching repeated counterattacks on Ukrainian positions south of Bakhmut, Kyiv has said.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said in a statement: “The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Lastochkyne and Avdiivka regions of the Donetsk region.

“Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have made about 10 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions there.

“Enemy attacks were also repelled in the Marinka district of Donetsk region.”

08:17 AM BST

Pictured: Zelensky meets Jewish clergy and soldiers ahead of Rosh Hashanah festival

Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting with representatives of Jewish clergy in Kyiv - HANDOUT/AFP

Volodymyr Zelensky presents military medals to Jewish service members on the eve of Rosh Hashanah at Kyiv's Mariinskyi Palace - Ukraine Presidency/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/Alamy Live News

08:12 AM BST

Death and disappearance of British volunteers in Ukraine exposes rivalry in foreign legion

In the fields around Komyshuvakha, a bomb-wrecked village outside the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, police are looking for a British man’s body, Colin Freeman writes.

The search area lies close to the Russian front line, and over the last 18 months of the war, fighting has raged back and forth.

Yet the man they are looking for is not thought to have died during combat. Daniel Burke, a former Para who went to Ukraine as a military volunteer last year, disappeared from his flat in Zaporizhzia in early August.

There was no sign of a robbery at his flat, and with no sightings of him since, family and friends now fear the worst.

Read the full story here.

08:08 AM BST

Ukraine confirms capture of village south of Bakhmut

Ukraine’s military says it has captured a village near Bakhmut, the eastern city that fell into Russian hands in May after months under siege.

“In the course of assault operations, they seized Andriivka in Donetsk region,” the General Staff said in a statement. It has also reported “partial success” at Klishchiivka, a nearby village.

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, announced that Andriivka had been recaptured yesterday afternoon before backtracking.

08:03 AM BST

Mitt Romney: Ukraine support is an 'extraordinarily wise investment'

The @Telegraph's exclusive interview with @SenatorRomney is out now.



Ukraine, China, climate change, Donald Trump, the Republicans, Britain, the Royal Family - it's all here.



Plus, why he will *not* run for a second Senate term.https://t.co/1QHsMnyq94@TelegraphUS 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Zd1jE78J0t — Francis Dearnley (@FrancisDearnley) September 14, 2023

07:49 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.