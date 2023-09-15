Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky to visit Washington amid funding row

Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting with representatives of Jewish clergy in Kyiv on September 14, 2023 - HANDOUT/AFP

Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Washington next week in a bid to get billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine pushed through Congress.

The trip is expected to take place next week after the Ukrainian president addresses world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York, sources told The Washington Post. It will be his second journey to the capital since the start of the war.

A person familiar with the matter said the move was to reinforce the importance of Congress granting Joe Biden’s request for more than $24bn (£19bn) in additional aid to Ukraine.

The issue is a controversial one in the US, where Republican legislators are divided on sending further military and financial support.

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has urged legislators to continue funding the war effort, declaring it an “extraordinarily wise investment” in an interview with The Telegraph.

08:17 AM BST

Pictured: Zelensky meets Jewish clergy and soldiers ahead of Rosh Hashanah festival

Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting with representatives of Jewish clergy in Kyiv - HANDOUT/AFP

Volodymyr Zelensky presents military medals to Jewish service members on the eve of Rosh Hashanah at Kyiv's Mariinskyi Palace - Ukraine Presidency/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/Alamy Live News

08:12 AM BST

Death and disappearance of British volunteers in Ukraine exposes rivalry in foreign legion

In the fields around Komyshuvakha, a bomb-wrecked village outside the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, police are looking for a British man’s body, Colin Freeman writes.

The search area lies close to the Russian front line, and over the last 18 months of the war, fighting has raged back and forth.

Yet the man they are looking for is not thought to have died during combat. Daniel Burke, a former Para who went to Ukraine as a military volunteer last year, disappeared from his flat in Zaporizhzia in early August.

There was no sign of a robbery at his flat, and with no sightings of him since, family and friends now fear the worst.

08:08 AM BST

Ukraine confirms capture of village south of Bakhmut

Ukraine’s military says it has captured a village near Bakhmut, the eastern city that fell into Russian hands in May after months under siege.

“In the course of assault operations, they seized Andriivka in Donetsk region,” the General Staff said in a statement. It has also reported “partial success” at Klishchiivka, a nearby village.

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, announced that Andriivka had been recaptured yesterday afternoon before backtracking.

08:03 AM BST

Mitt Romney: Ukraine support is an 'extraordinarily wise investment'

07:49 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.