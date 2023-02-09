Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky and Macron fly to Brussels to lobby EU members

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky upon his arrival in Paris - Getty

Volodymr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron will fly from Paris to Brussels on Thursday morning to attend a summit of EU heads of state and government, the Elysee Palace announced.

The two leaders will leave Villacoublay, near Paris, at around 08:30 am (0730 GMT). They are expected to arrive in Brussels at 10:00 am (0900).

The Ukrainian president is expected to lobby European leaders for more weapons and push for an accelerated start to EU membership talks for his country.

In addition to attending an EU summit, Mr Zelensky is due to address the European Parliament during his visit to the Belgian capital, the third stop on a European trip.

07:39 AM

Zelensky knows Britain is still the leader of Europe

It is no accident that Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, chose Britain as the stage on which to launch his latest campaign for the West to provide his military with much-needed warplanes. Ever since Russia first began its campaign of conquest against Ukraine back in 2014, Britain has been at the forefront of European efforts to improve the Ukrainian military’s ability to defend the nation. After senior British military officers helped with the rigorous training programme that has transformed the Ukrainians into an effective fighting force, the provision of British-made NLAW anti-tank weapons were vital to destroying Russian heavy armour in the early exchanges of the conflict.

Read more from Con Coughlin here

07:27 AM

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 9 February 2023



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/vrOFArukPg



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/6Sc2wfJpqC — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 9, 2023

06:42 AM

How the weather could impact the war

The weather continues to play a "significant role" in Russia’s war against Ukraine and may lead to offensives being avoided, the UK's Ministry of Defence has said.

Story continues

Due to frozen ground, there has likely been little change in cross country mobility (CCM) conditions in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, the ministry explained.

"On 08 February 2023, surface temperatures were around 0 degrees Celsius; over the coming week, forecasts suggest soil temperature increases and snow melt are likely to deteriorate CCM across the Donbas," the ministry said on Twitter on Thursday.

"CCM is likely to be at its worst, with extremely muddy conditions, over mid- to late-March. Commanders on both sides will highly likely seek to avoid scheduling major offensives at such times."

06:35 AM

Today's Daily Telegraph front page: 'Give us wings for freedom'

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Give us wings for freedom'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/wJlVNxRzzZ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 8, 2023

Read the full story by Ben Riley-Smith, Danielle Sheridan and Joe Barnes here

05:05 AM

Macron and Scholz's dinner pledge to Zelensky

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged that France would help Ukraine to victory in fighting the Russian invasion and would press on with efforts to deliver arms.

France is "determined to help Ukraine to victory and the re-establishment of its legitimate rights," he said.

He added: "Ukraine can count on France, its European partners and its allies to win the war. Russia cannot and must not prevail."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who joined Mr Zelensky and Mr Macron for dinner, said Germany and its partners had backed Ukraine "financially, with humanitarian aid and with weapons".

He added: "We will continue to do so as long as necessary."

President Volodymyr Zelensky is welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz upon his arrival at the Elysee presidential palace - Getty

04:54 AM

Watch Sunak and Zelensky's joint press conference

In a rousing address in Westminster Hall, the Ukrainian president told MPs: "Two years ago, I left Parliament thanking you for the delicious English tea. Today I will leave Parliament thanking all of you in advance for powerful English planes."

See the press conference, below:

04:36 AM

Friendship takes off

New pictures show Rishi Sunak joined Volodymyr Zelensky onboard a Chinook helicopter.

The pair visited Ukrainian troops being trained to command Challenger 2 tanks at a military facility in Lulworth, in Dorset.

Mr Sunak and Mr Zelensky took selfies - PA Wire

Mr Sunak and Mr Zelenksy - PA Wire

The leaders arrive at at a military facility in Lulworth - PA Wire

04:28 AM

UK considers sending jets to Ukraine

During Volodymyr Zelensky's surprise visit to the UK, Rishi Sunak laid the groundwork for Britain to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister ordered the Ministry of Defence to look into how planes could be provided and announced that Ukrainian pilots would be trained in Britain.

The aircraft here make up a total of 100 Typhoons held by the RAF in its dwindling fleet of fighter jets.

As Associate Editor Dominic Nicholls explains, the Prime Minister will have a tough job getting Mr Zelensky's men in the air on British planes.

Training new pilots at Coningsby, the UK’s training station, is out of the question. It would take too long and is impractical, given Britain’s constipated pilot training system.

The two leaders met in London - Getty

04:24 AM

'Strong indications' Putin supplied weapon that shot down MH17

An international team of investigators said Wednesday it found "strong indications" that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the supply of heavy anti-aircraft weapons to Ukrainian separatists who shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 with a Russian missile.

However, members of the Joint Investigation Team said they had insufficient evidence to prosecute Putin or any other suspects and they suspended their 8-year inquiry into the shooting down that killed all 298 people on board the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

Russia has always denied any involvement in the downing of the flight over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, and refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Dutch prosecutors said that "there are strong indications that the Russian president decided on supplying" a Buk missile system, the weapon that downed MH17, to Ukrainian separatists.

"Although we speak of strong indications, the high bar of complete and conclusive evidence is not reached," Dutch prosecutor Digna van Boetzelaer said, adding that without Russian cooperation, "the investigation has now reached its limit. All leads have been exhausted."

She also said that, as head of state, Putin would have immunity from prosecution in the Netherlands. The team played a recording of an intercepted phone call in which they said Putin could be heard discussing the conflict in eastern Ukraine.