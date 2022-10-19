Russia-Ukraine war latest: Battle for Kherson 'about to begin' as civilians told to flee

Grace Millimaci
Ukrainian firefighters works on a destroyed building after a drone attack in Kyiv - YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP
The battle for Kherson is to begin "in the very near future" as Russia evacuates the occupied southern city.

Authorities have been sending messages to civilians to leave immediately as Russian forces are at risk of being trapped.

Up to 60,000 people are to flee over the next six days, according to a regional governor.

"In the very near future, the battle for Kherson will begin," Kirill Stremousov, Moscow-installed deputy administrator for the region, said last night.

Russian forces in Kherson have been driven back by up to 20 miles in the past weeks and face being pinned against the right or western bank of the Dnipro river, which runs alongside the city.

"I ask you to take my words seriously and take them to mean: the fastest possible evacuation," he added, urging civilians: "Move as fast as possible, please, to the left bank."

07:45 AM

Up to 60,000 to flee Kherson over six days

The evacuation of Kherson will take six days and see up to 50,000 to 60,000 move to Russia and to the left bank of the Dnipro river, state-run news agency TASS quoted the Russian-appointed governor, Vladimir Saldo, as saying.

07:40 AM

Russia 'stopped a bid to recapture Zaporizhzhia plant'

Russia says it has stopped an attempt to recapture the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after several hours of fighting.

According to state-run RIA news agency, Moscow-installed official Vladimir Rogov said: "After shelling the city, a landing attempt was launched, including an attempt to seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"The battle went on for several hours, at least three to three and a half hours."

07:31 AM

'Move as fast as possible': Battle for Kherson 'about to begin'

Russia is evacuating Kherson with the battle for the occupied southern city to begin "in the very near future".

Authorities have been sending messages to civilians to leave immediately as Russian forces are at risk of being pinned.

"In the very near future, the battle for Kherson will begin," Kirill Stremousov, Moscow-installed deputy administrator for the region, said last night.

“The civilian population is advised to leave the area of the forthcoming fierce hostilities, if possible, so as not to expose themselves to unnecessary risk."

Russian forces in Kherson have been driven back by up to 20 miles in the past weeks and face being pinned against the right or western bank of the Dnipro river, which runs alongside the city.

"I ask you to take my words seriously and take them to mean: the fastest possible evacuation," he added, urging civilians: "Move as fast as possible, please, to the left bank."

Civilians in Kherson were receiving messages from the Russian-installed administration telling them to leave the city, RIA news agency reported.

07:20 AM

Thirteen kamikaze drones shot down over Mykolaiv

Ukrainian forces say they shot down 13 “kamikaze” drones over the southern port city of Mykoliav overnight.

The region’s governor Vitaliy Kim said “the enemy attacked twice with ‘Shahed-136’ kamikaze drones. 13 of them were shot down on the territory of the region. Thus, 11 drones were shot down by the forces and means of anti-aircraft defence of the ‘Southern’ air command, and two more by soldiers of the national guard of Ukraine and the state border service of Ukraine.”

Posting on Telegram, he identified several areas of the region which had been shelled, but there was no indication of any casualties so far.

07:11 AM

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's power lines restored

The Zaporizhzhia power plant's power lines have been restored following this month's third outage at Europe's largest nuclear facility.

Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said connection to its last remaining power line was restored at 9.30pm on Monday.

The occupied site in southern Ukraine was forced to rely on backup power from a nearby coal-powered site after shelling disrupted power lines some 18 hours earlier.

06:16 AM

'No space left for negotiations with Putin'

Airstrikes have cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, part of what Volodymyr Zelensky called an expanding Russian campaign to drive Ukraine into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible.

The Ukrainian President said nearly one-third of Ukraine's power stations had been destroyed in the past week, "causing massive blackouts across the country".

"No space left for negotiations with Putin's regime," Mr Zelensky tweeted.

Depriving people of water, electricity and heat as winter begins to bite, and the broadening use of so-called suicide drones that nosedive into targets have opened a new phase in Vladimir Putin's war.

The bombardments appear aimed at wearing down the notable resilience that Ukrainians have shown in the nearly eight months since Moscow invaded.

05:29 AM

Germany's cyber security chief sacked

The head of Germany's national cyber security agency has been sacked over allegations he kept excessively close ties to Russia, the Interior Ministry has said.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency, following reports which "damaged the necessary confidence of the public in the neutrality and impartiality" of his management, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Fears of Russian spies infiltrating Germany have spread since the war in Ukraine broke out.

In September, it emerged that two senior officials at Germany's economy ministry were being investigated over allegations of spying for Russia.

04:44 AM

UK and US hold urgent talks over kamikaze drones

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, flew to Washington for an urgent meeting with his US counterpart on Tuesday to discuss Russia’s use of drones to attack Kyiv.

The meeting came ahead of a delivery of new Nato systems to shore up Ukraine's air defences, after two attacks on the Ukrainian capital in a week, killing at least three people.

Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, the US Department of Defence press secretary, said they had discussed the “ongoing support to Ukraine by our two nations, as well as the continued importance of transatlantic and regional security cooperation in light of Russia's attack in Ukraine”.

03:33 AM

Estonia fears Russia has capacity to attack Nato members

Hanno Pevkur, the Estonian Defence Minister, has said Western sanctions have especially hurt Russian production of planes and maintenance of helicopters by depriving Russia of key components.

"When we can find new ways on how to impact Russia with the sanctions, for sure we need to do that," Mr Pevkur said in Washington.

Mr Pevkur, who met US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday, warned that Russia still had the capacity to conduct attacks, including on Nato members such as Estonia.

However, he played down the possibility of a nuclear strike, an option threatened by Russian president Vladimir Putin as he proclaimed the annexation of Ukrainian territory.

Russia had already "put the fear onto Ukraine" with its conventional attacks, Mr Pevkur said.

"I don't see any positive, additional added value to Russia" of a nuclear strike, he said.

"The only thing – what can happen is that they would lose their silent supporters like China or some others because of that."

The Pentagon said after the meeting that Mr Austin "commended Estonia for its forward-leaning support to Ukraine" and had "reaffirmed the US commitment to deterring Russian aggression against Nato allies".

02:34 AM

Estonian defence minister predicts long war

Russia will likely need two to four years to rebuild its military to the strength before the Ukraine war, Estonia's defence minister has said, urging continued pressure to keep Moscow in check.

On a visit to Washington, Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur predicted a long war and urged the West to stand with Ukrainians until they achieve victory for "the free world".

As Russia turns to Iranian kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine, Mr Pevkur said he had heard accounts that Moscow's arsenal had been so drained that it was using its S-300 air-defence system as ordinary missiles and that Russian shells had exploded in the air because they were too old.

"What more or less the consensus is is that it takes two to four years for Russia to restore some capabilities or even the same capabilities they had" before the war, he told a roundtable with State Department and Pentagon correspondents.

02:14 AM

Zelensky accuses Moscow of 'military and political bankruptcy'

Rescue workers inspect a building destroyed by Russian drone strikes in Kyiv - Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency
Ukrainian officials are attempting to rebuild damaged energy facilities across the country caused by a series of deadly Russian strikes.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, said Moscow's suspected use of Iranian-made drones in the attacks highlighted its "military and political bankruptcy".

Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Moscow of using the kamikaze drones in the strikes, a move Mr Zelensky portrayed as a sign of Russia's failure.

"The very fact of Russia's appeal to Iran for such assistance is the Kremlin's recognition of its military and political bankruptcy," Mr Zelensky said in his daily address.

01:57 AM

Russia evacuates Kherson civilians

Russia is evacuating civilians from a key southern Ukrainian city, acknowledging the situation for its troops on the ground was "tense" in the face of a counter-offensive.

Russian General Sergey Surovikin, who has been in charge of recent operations in Ukraine, said the army was preparing to evacuate civilians from the city of Kherson, which is part of the four regions in Ukraine that Moscow recently claimed to have annexed.

"The Russian army will above all ensure the safe evacuation of the population" of Kherson, Surovikin told state television Rossiya 24, describing the situation as "very difficult" both for civilians and Russian soldiers.

"The enemy is not abandoning its attempts to attack Russian troop positions," he said.

Vladimir Saldo, the Kremlin-appointed head of the Kherson region, announced on Telegram "an organised relocation of civilians" from several of the region's municipalities to the left bank of the Dnipro river.

01:52 AM

