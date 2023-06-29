Ukraine-Russia war latest: Wagner shot down 'special' Russian aircraft

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in Donetsk region - GENYA SAVILOV/AFP

One of the Russian warplanes reportedly shot down during the Wagner rebellion was a “special mission aircraft” with a key role in Russia’s war in Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defence has said.

In its latest intelligence update, the defence ministry said that on Saturday air defence forces of the Wagner group had reportedly shot down an II-22M aircraft, part of a relatively small fleet of 12 “heavily utilised for both airborne command and control, and radio relay tasks.

The loss of the craft could have a longer term impact on Russia’s air capability, the ministry warned, as “there is a possibility that current tasking levels may have to be reduced to safely manage the remaining fleet.”

“This will likely undermine Russia’s ability to command and coordinate its forces, particularly during periods of high tempo operations.”

Russian general who may have known about Wagner rebellion has disappeared

A Russian general who may have known about the failed Wagner mutiny has not been seen since Saturday amid reports he has been arrested, Susie Coen writes.

Gen. Sergei Surovikin, who has reportedly been missing since he recorded a hostage-style video as the coup began, may have had prior knowledge of Mr Prigozhin’s armed mutiny, according to US intelligence sources.

Officials are trying to establish whether Gen Surovikin, who had a close relationship with Mr Prigozhin, helped plan the mutiny.

Papal envoy to meet head of Russian Orthodox Church in Moscow

Papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, will meet in Moscow on Thursday, state news agency RIA reported.

Mr Zuppi discussed humanitarian issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy adviser on Wednesday, according to Russia’s senior papal legate Paolo Pezzi.

Ukraine making 'slow but sure' advances in counteroffensive

Ukraine is making “slow” but “sure” advances in its counteroffensive, the nation’s deputy defence minister has said.

Hanna Maliar said on national television on Wednesday evening: “Every day, there is an advance. Yes, the advances are slow, but they are sure.”

Ms Maliar cited progress in sectors towards Berdiansk and Mariupol, as well as the recapture this week of the south-eastern village of Rivnopol.

In a post on Telegram on Thursday morning, Ms Maliar said that in the area of Rivnopol forces “drain the enemy’s offensive potential, destroying equipment, warehouses, control points and personnel.”

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 29 June 2023.



Putin greets crowds in Dagestan in rare public appearance

Vladimir Putin made a rare public appearance in the remote southern region of Dagestan on Wednesday, greeting crowds just days after the attempted Wagner coup.

Russian media published images of the Russian leader interacting with a cordoned-off crowd on a main street in the Caspian city of Derbent, clasping the hands of excited supporters, as he met with regional officials to discuss tourism in the region.

The public appearance came days after footage circulated on social media of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of an aborted coup against the Kremlin, being cheered and applauded as he and his troops pulled out of Rostov-on-Don.

Putin reportedly said that he did not doubt the support of Russian citizens during the rebellion by the Wagner Group, telling the head of the Caucasus region Sergei Melikov: “I did not doubt the reaction in Dagestan and in all of the country.”

His televised comments were made during a meeting in response to Mr Melikov, who said that “there was not a single person in Dagestan who did not support decisions made by the leaders of the Russian Federation” during the uprising.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Naryn-Kala fortress in Derbent in Russia's Republic of Dagestan - GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/AFP

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.