Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russian missile kills five at bus stop during Putin's speech

General view of a bus station damaged after a shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson

Five people have been killed in the Ukrainian city of Kherson after Russian shells hit a bus stop while Vladimir Putin was delivering a state-of-the-nation address.

Some sixteen others have been hospitalised following the attack, which came just a day after US President Joe Biden visited Kyiv.

This afternoon, he is due to deliver a speech in Warsaw, Poland.

Volodymr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said: "The Russian army is heavily shelling Kherson. Again mercilessly killing the civilian population."

"A vehicle park, residential areas, a high-rise building, and a public transport stop were hit," he added.

03:48 PM

Wagner chief accuses Russia's military leaders of 'treason'

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary outfit has accused Moscow's military chiefs of refusing to supply the group with munitions and seeking to destroy it, saying this amounted to "treason".

Yevgeny Prigozhin's private fighting force, which has recruited from prisons across Russia to bolster its ranks, is playing a key role in the offensive for the city of Bakhmut in east Ukraine.

The battle for Bakhmut has exposed tensions between the Wagner group and the Russian army, though the Kremlin denies any rift.

Yevgeny Prigozhin - Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via AP, File

"The chief of general staff and the defence minister give out orders left and right not only to not give ammunition to PMC Wagner, but also to not help it with air transport," Prigozhin said in a voice message shared by his press service.

"There is just direct opposition going on, which is nothing less than an attempt to destroy Wagner. This can be equated to high treason," he added.

Prigozhin has criticised Russia's regular army in Ukraine and recently slammed Moscow's "monstrous bureaucracy" for slowing military gains.

03:14 PM

Putin suspends last nuclear arms control treaty

Vladimir Putin has walked away from the world’s last remaining nuclear arms control treaty, sparking fears of a new global arms race.

In his first state-of-the-nation address since unleashing the war in Ukraine, the Russian president said he would suspend the New START treaty, calling efforts to make him follow its cap on weapons a "theatre of absurdity".

Story continues

The announcement follows months of bickering between Russia and the United States as the two accused each other of blocking inspections to make sure each country is sticking to a limit of 1,550 strategic warheads.

Read more from Nataliya Vasilyeva here

02:45 PM

Ukraine tells schools to study remotely, fearing anniversary attacks

Ukraine told schools to hold classes remotely from Feb. 22 to 24 because of the risk of Russian missile strikes around the first anniversary of Moscow's 2022 invasion.

Russia has carried out regular missile and drone strikes since October, and Kyiv says Moscow could unleash a new barrage to mark Friday's anniversary.

The education ministry issued a statement saying it had made the recommendation to schools "to protect the lives and health of all participants in the educational process, as a preventive measure before the anniversary".

Hundreds of schools have been destroyed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

02:40 PM

World has urged Putin not to resort to nuclear threats, says German minister

Annalena Baerbock, the German Foreign Minister, said on Tuesday that the global community has repeatedly urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to resort to nuclear threats in his standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine.

Speaking on a visit to an area in Turkey devastated by the recent earthquake, Baerbock also said Putin's decision to suspend a landmark nuclear arms control treaty underscored the importance of moves towards nuclear disarmament.

In a speech close to the anniversary of the Russian invasion, Putin said Russia was suspending participation in the New START Treaty, the last major arms control treaty between Moscow and Washington.

02:17 PM

Aftermath of Kherson attack

Damaged facade of local stores after a missile strike on February 21, 2023 in Kherson, Ukraine - Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images Europe

General view of a bus station damaged after a shelling - LISI NIESNER/REUTERS

02:00 PM

Biden: Nato 'stronger than it's ever been'

Joe Biden, the US president, on Tuesday said Nato was stronger than ever during a visit to Poland ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Nato is stronger than it's ever been," Mr Biden told his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, a day after making a surprise trip to Kyiv.

01:46 PM

US support for Ukraine is unwavering, says Biden

The support of the United States for Ukraine remains strong, Joe Biden, the US president, said during talks with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

"As I told President Zelenskiy when we spoke in Kyiv yesterday, I can probably say that our support for Ukraine remains unwavering," Mr Biden said.

01:40 PM

Biden's visit to Poland shows US commitment to European security, says Polish president

Joe Biden's visit to Poland is an important sign of the United States' commitment to maintaining security in Europe, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, said on Tuesday.

"Your visit is an important sign of security, a signal of US responsibility for the security of the world and Europe. America can keep the world order," Mr Duda told Biden during their bilateral meeting.

01:25 PM

Zelensky: Russia 'heavily shelling' Kherson

Russia is heavily shelling Kherson. Missiles against people, residential buildings, pharmacies, markets, vehicle parks... To defeat Russian invaders on Ukrainian land is to save both Ukraine & other nations in Europe, which Russia wants to conquer, from terror. Terror must lose! pic.twitter.com/Y4ELfkiWDc — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 21, 2023

01:16 PM

Listen to Ukraine: the latest

01:16 PM

What could happen without the START treaty?

01:04 PM

Zelensky says Russia 'mercilessly killing' civilians in Kherson

Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday blasted Russia for "mercilessly killing" civilians in Kherson as the military reported at least six deaths following strikes on the southern city.

"The Russian army is heavily shelling Kherson. Again mercilessly killing the civilian population," the Ukrainian President said. "A vehicle park, residential areas, a high-rise building, and a public transport stop were hit."

01:02 PM

Blinken: Russia announcement on New START 'deeply unfortunate and irresponsible'

Russia's decision to suspend participation in a nuclear arms control treaty was irresponsible and the United States will watch carefully to see what Moscow actually does, Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State said on Tuesday.

"The announcement by Russia that it's suspending participation is deeply unfortunate and irresponsible," Mr Blinken told reporters in Athens.

"We'll be watching carefully to see what Russia actually does. We’ll of course make sure that in any event, we are postured appropriately for the security of our own country and that of our allies," he said.

12:58 PM

Pictured: Eight-year-old evacuated from her village

Valeria, a member of the White Angel unit of Ukrainian police officers who evacuates people from the frontline towns and villages, puts body armour on Vika Savchenko, 8, during her evacuation from her village of Zarichne - MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS

12:42 PM

Italy PM Meloni dismisses Putin speech as "propaganda"

Giorgia Meloni, the Italian Prime Minister, called a speech delivered on Tuesday by Vladimir Putin "propaganda" and said she had hoped for something more constructive.

"A part of my heart hoped for some different words, for a step ahead. It was propaganda," Ms Meloni said during a visit to the Ukrainian city of Irpin.

The Russian president delivered a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine, suspending a bilateral nuclear arms control treaty, announcing new strategic systems had been put on combat duty and warning that Moscow could resume nuclear tests.

12:31 PM

Pictured: Joe Biden is welcomed by Polish President Andrzej Duda outside the Presidential Palace in Warsaw

Joe Biden is welcomed by Polish President Andrzej Duda outside the Presidential Palace in Warsaw - DAVID W CERNY/REUTERS

12:30 PM

Nato's Stoltenberg urges Russia not to suspend participation in START treaty

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato's Secretary-General, said on Tuesday he regretted Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the latest START bilateral nuclear arms control treaty and urged Moscow to reconsider.

During a joint press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held shortly after President Vladimir Putin delivered a warning to the West over Ukraine, Stoltenberg said Russia was the aggressor.

"It is President Putin who started this imperial war of conquest ... As Putin made clear today, he's preparing for more war ... Putin must not win ... It would be dangerous for our own security and the whole world," Stoltenberg added.

"I regret the decision by Russia to suspend its participation in a new Start programme".

11:55 AM

Russia summons US ambassador over 'aggressive course'

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had summoned United States ambassador Lynne Tracy over what it called Washington's increasingly "aggressive course", accusing it of widening its involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

"In this regard, the ambassador was told that the current aggressive course of the United States to deepen confrontation with Russia in all areas is counterproductive," the foreign ministry said.

It also called on the United States to give an explanation over blasts that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines last year.

11:27 AM

Ukraine in pictures

Viktor, who is a surgeon at a frontline medical stabilisation point, reacts inside the operation room where medics treat war wounds - MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS

Viktor, a surgeon in a frontline medical stabilisation point, poses for a picture inside the operation room where medics treat war wounds - MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS

11:13 AM

Putin says Russia will suspend participation from New START treaty with US

Vladimir Putin says Russia is suspending its participation from the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty, saying Moscow cannot allow US inspections at the moment, writes Nataliya Vasilyeva.

The New START treaty is the last remaining arms control treaty that places a cap on nuclear warheads and allows for inspects of sites both in Russia and the United States.

Russia has not allowed US on-site inspections first citing the Covid pandemic and most recently citing the war.

Mr Putin said on Tuesday the idea of the US inspectors “cruising around” Russian nuclear sites in the middle of the war in Ukraine is absurd.

“(The U.S.) are plotting how to bring us to a strategic defeat - and they also want to run around our military bases?” he said.

The Russian president insisted Moscow was not withdrawing from the treaty but merely suspended its participation as it also wants to see what other Nato nations have to say about it.

11:08 AM

Meloni arrives in Kyiv

Giorgia Meloni, the Italian Prime Minister, has arrived in Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky, hours after pledging continued military support for Ukraine.

Ms Meloni said she was "honoured" to make the visit as she stepped off a train coming from Poland. Ukrainian officials greeted her with a bunch of flowers.

The Italian leader was expected to visit the war-battered towns of Bucha and Irpin, in the north-western outskirts of Kyiv, before her talks with Zelensky.

"I am here to understand the needs of a people fighting for their freedom. It's always different seeing things with your own eyes and I think it helps Italians understand," Ms Meloni said in comments carried by Italian public RAI television.

10:55 AM

Putin lashes out at Anglican church for considering 'gender-neutral God'

Vladimir Putin has attacked the Church of England for “considering the idea of a gender-neutral God," writes Gabriella Swerling, The Telegraph's Social and Religious Affairs Editor.

Flanked by four Russian tricolour flags on either side during his address, President Putin said of the West: “They distort historical facts, constantly attack our culture, the Russian Orthodox Church, and other traditional religions of our country.

“Look at what they do with their own peoples: the destruction of the family, cultural and national identity, perversion, and the abuse of children are declared the norm. And priests are forced to bless same-sex marriages...

“As it became known, the Anglican Church plans to consider the idea of a gender-neutral God... Millions of people in the West understand they are being led to a real spiritual catastrophe.”

A spokesperson for the Church of England said: “As we have repeatedly said, there are absolutely no plans to consider a gender neutral God.

“It is simply wrong to say that the Church of England is considering stopping using any particular terms for God and there are also absolutely no plans to abolish or substantially revise currently authorized liturgies and no such changes could be made without extensive legislation.”

10:53 AM

Putin's lengthy speech

Vladimir Putin's speech dragged on.

The Russian president's spokesman said that the speech was expected to take an hour.

He spoke for one hour and 40 minutes in total.

His lengthiest speech is thought to have been one hour and 52 minutes.

10:44 AM

Analysis: Putin has sought to ignore Russia's battlefield losses

Vladimir Putin in his first state-of-the-nation address since last year’s invasion of Ukraine has sought to ignore Russia’s battlefield losses and instead focused on the country’s domestic affairs, writes Nataliya Vasilyeva.



Even the most conservative estimates suggest that Russia lost more soldiers in the past 12 months than in a decade-long campaign in Afghanistan in the 1980s but President Putin on Tuesday only made a brief mention of it, saying that he feels the pain of those whose family members died on the frontline.



While going through his usual anti-Western grudges - from blaming the West for igniting the war in Ukraine to seeking Russia’s ultimate demise - the Russian leader stopped short of threatening to respond with nuclear weapons as he has done in the past.



Referring to increasing Western weapons supplies to Kyiv, he merely said Russia would have to respond by moving those long-range weapons systems further from its borders



With no major battlefield achievements to boost, Mr Putin, who seemed to have lost an active interest in Russia’s domestic affairs at least after the 2014 annexation of Crimea, on Tuesday spoke at length about the Russian economy and social benefits in a bid to portray that improving the lives of Russians is his top priority.

10:42 AM

Putin has lost touch with reality, says Ukrainian presidential aide

More reaction to Vladimir Putin's lengthy speech to Russia's political and military elite is coming in.

A senior aide to Ukraine's president said it showed he has lost touch with reality.

"He is in a completely different reality, where there is no opportunity to conduct a dialogue about justice and international law," Mykhailo Podolyak, political adviser, told Reuters.

10:41 AM

Putin says West 'started conflict'

Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine and the West for starting the war in his first major address to the nation ahead of the one-year anniversary of his invasion.

“It was them who unleashed the war,” he said.

“We have been using force to stop it.”

10:25 AM

US slams 'absurdity' of Putin's anti-West speech

Reaction to Vladimir Putin's speech is beginning to trickle in.

A top US official described the Mr Putin's accusations that Russia had been threatened by the West as justification for invading Ukraine as "absurdity."

"Nobody is attacking Russia. There's a kind of absurdity in the notion that Russia was under some form of military threat from Ukraine or anyone else," Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Advisor, told reporters.

10:21 AM

Putin lashes out at Russian tycoons buying mansions and yachts abroad

Vladimir Putin has lashed out at Russian tycoons who had been buying “mansions and yachts” abroad on the money they made in Russia and are now targeted by Western sanctions, writes Nataliya Vasilyeva.

He said Russians “feel no pity” for the billionaires living in exile with their frozen bank accounts because of their “ostentatious consumption” and Western leanings.

Some of Russia’s original oligarchs who made their fortunes in the first post-Soviet decade are not living abroad with their assets in the West frozen. A few of them offered veiled criticism of Mr Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Mr Putin on Tuesday called on the tycoons to move back to Russia and “make their choice” and invest in Russia instead of “running around with an outstretched hand” trying to recover their sanctioned property.

“They will always be second-class citizens there,” he said.

___

10:14 AM

Putin claims paedophilia now 'the norm' in the West

Vladimir Putin, who frequently decries Western gender and sexual freedoms as an existential danger, said Tuesday paedophilia had become the norm in the West.

The Russian president said: "Look at what they do to their own people: the destruction of families, of cultural and national identities and the perversion that is child abuse all the way up to paedophilia are advertised as the norm... and priests are forced to bless same-sex marriages."

10:09 AM

Putin says 'traitors' in Russia must be brought to justice

President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russians who had chosen "the path of betrayal" must be brought to justice, as he gave his state of the nation address.

"Those who have embarked on the path of betrayal of Russia must be held accountable under the law," Putin said, adding that authorities would not unleash a "witch hunt" against dissenters.

09:54 AM

Russian state TV website goes down during Putin speech

Russian state media websites broadcasting President Vladimir Putin's address to the country's two houses of parliaments on Tuesday reportedly suffered an outage during his speech.

Reuters journalists in multiple locations were unable to access the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) website or the Smotrim live-streaming platform for periods during the speech.

A message on the VGTRK website said that "technical works were being carried out" while the Smotrim website was not loading.

09:52 AM

Putin: West hasn't succeeded in defeating our economy

President Vladimir Putin has said that Western countries had imposed sanctions on Russia to make its people "suffer" but that it had not succeeded in defeating it on the economic front.

"They want to make the people suffer... but their calculation did not materialise. The Russian economy and the management turned out to be much stronger than they thought," Putin told lawmakers in a speech.

09:44 AM

Putin accuses West of wanting 'to be done' with Russia

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the West of wanting "to be done with" Russia, as he gave his state of the nation address.

"Western elites are not hiding their goal - to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. It means to be done with us once and for all," Putin said ahead of the first anniversary of the military intervention.

09:42 AM

Putin promises special fund for families of fallen soldiers

President Vladimir Putin has said that he understood how difficult it was for relatives of Russian soldiers who had died fighting in Ukraine, and said he would provide them "targeted support" with a new special fund.

"We all understand, I understand how unbearably hard it is now for the wives, sons, daughters of fallen soldiers, their parents, who raised worthy defenders of the Fatherland," Putin told lawmakers in Russia's parliament.

09:39 AM

Putin says West 'completely' responsible for escalation of Ukraine conflict

Vladimir Putin blamed the West for the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, after Kyiv's allies promised to send new weapons to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on an outdoor screen on the facade of a building delivering his annual state of the nation address in Moscow - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP

"The responsibility for fuelling the Ukrainian conflict, for its escalation, for the number of victims... lies completely with Western elites," Putin said.

09:35 AM

Putin: Russians back military campaign in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia would never yield to Western attempts to divide its society, using a major speech before the country's two houses of parliament to say the majority of Russians support his military campaign in Ukraine.

He said the West was supporting "traitors" who opposed Russia's actions, and thanked Russians for their "courage and resolution" in supporting what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

09:35 AM

Putin accuses West of threatening Russia's very existence with Ukraine war

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday vowed to continue with Russia's year-long war in Ukraine and accused the US-led Nato alliance of fanning the flames of the conflict in the mistaken belief that it could defeat Russia.

Flanked by four Russian tricolour flags on either side of him, Putin told Russia's political and military elite that Russia would "carefully and consistently resolve the tasks facing us."

Putin said Russia had done everything it could to avoid war, but that Western-backed Ukraine had been planning to attack Crimea.

The West, Putin said, had let the genie out of the bottle in a host of regions of across the world by sowing chaos and war.

"The people of Ukraine themselves have become hostages of the Kyiv regime and its Western masters, who have actually occupied this country in a political, military, and economic sense," Putin said.

09:34 AM

Putin: 'We will resolve the tasks facing us'

President Vladimir Putin is delivering a speech to members of both houses of parliament and to military commanders and soldiers.

He said:

Step by step, carefully and consistently, we will resolve the tasks facing us. Since 2014, the [people of the] Donbas had been fighting, defending their right to live on their own land, to speak their native language. They fought and did not give up in the conditions of blockade and constant shelling, undisguised hatred on the part of the Kyiv regime. They believed and expected that Russia would come to their rescue. Meanwhile, we did our best to solve this problem by peaceful means. We patiently tried to negotiate a peaceful way out of this most difficult conflict, but a completely different scenario was being prepared behind our backs.

09:30 AM

Putin vows to press offensive in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin on Tuesday vowed to "systematically" press on with Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, as he gave his state of the nation address.

"Step by step, we will carefully and systematically solve the aims that face us," the Russian president said ahead of the first anniversary of the military intervention.

09:22 AM

Putin: West 'started conflict'

Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed the West for starting the conflict in Ukraine, saying Western countries, led by the United States, were seeking "unlimited power" in world affairs.

The Russian president also said Moscow was defying the West's attempts to ruin Russia's economy through an unprecedented package of sanctions, saying trillions of dollars were at stake for the West, but Russia's income flows had not dried up.

09:20 AM

Putin claims West unleashed the war

Vladimir Putin in his first major address to the nation claimed Russia’s invasion aimed to thwart a major attack on separatists in eastern Ukraine, writes Nataliya Vasilyeva.

“It was them who unleashed the war,” he said, referring to the West.

“We have been using force to stop it.”

The Russian president also claimed that Moscow launched the invasion as it was expecting the Kyiv government to attack eastern Ukraine and potentially Crimea that Russia annexed in 2014.

He said the purpose of Russia’s 12-month-long military campaign was to “defend our own home” and prevent attacks on “historic” Russia territory which he claims to be parts of southern and eastern Ukraine

09:15 AM

Putin: Russia wanted peace in Ukraine but West had other ideas

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia wanted to solve the conflict in Ukraine peacefully but that Western countries had prepared a "different scenario" behind its back.

"We were doing everything possible to solve this problem peacefully, negotiating a peaceful way out of this difficult conflict, but behind our backs a very different scenario was being prepared," Putin told lawmakers from Russia's parliament.

09:14 AM

Putin: West 'cynically cheated its people'

Vladimir Putin has claimed that the West "cynically cheated its people".

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia - SPUTNIK/via REUTERS

09:12 AM

Putin has begun his address

Vladimir Putin is delivering his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address, a speech many anticipate will set the tone for the year ahead and shed light on how the Kremlin sees its bogged-down war in Ukraine.

"I am speaking to you at a difficult and key moment for our country, at a time of profound changes everywhere in the world," Putin told Russia's top officials and political elites.

09:09 AM

Kremlin: Russia 'closely' watching Biden's visit to Ukraine and Poland

Russia is "closely" watching US President Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine and Poland, the Kremlin said Tuesday, a day after the American leader's historic visit to Ukraine and ahead of his speech in Warsaw.

"Naturally, we have been watching this very closely, we will be watching very closely what will happen in Poland today, although it is very likely that this will be a continued concentration of Russophobia and persuading each other on new arms deliveries," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Russian television.

09:04 AM

Putin's war on Ukraine has is 'strategic failure', says Blinken

Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine has been a strategic failure, Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said on Tuesday.

"One year after President Putin attacked Ukraine it is clear that his war has been a strategic failure in every way," Blinken told a joint news conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Athens

08:41 AM

The West is in a world war in Ukraine and still lacks a strategy for winning it

Since Russia’s second invasion of Ukraine last February, Nato members have spent considerable time patting themselves on the back, extolling their successes. Unfortunately, the West’s overall balance sheet is not nearly so rosy. One year in, consider the debits, not just the credits. Most tellingly, the US and its Nato allies failed to deter Russia’s offensive in the first place. On several occasions, President Biden said he didn’t really believe deterrence was possible, merely that Russia could be punished for aggression after the fact.

Read more from John Bolton, a former US national security adviser, here

08:36 AM

Russian troops killed deploying devastating rockets in Valentine's Day massacre

Russia lost one of its most devastating battlefield weapons when Ukraine launched a bloody Valentine's Day attack on forces stuck in a minefield.

The losses were sustained in the botched Russian advance on the eastern town of Vuhledar, one of Moscow's primary targets in its latest offensive to capture more territory in the Donbas.

Drone footage of the aftermath showed the explosive wreckage of what appeared to be a TOS-1A thermobaric rocket launcher, which fires rockets that can melt human organs.

Read the full story from Joe Barnes here

08:25 AM

Russian rouble weakens ahead of Putin address to parliament

The rouble weakened on Tuesday despite increased demand for the currency ahead of month-end tax payments as President Vladimir Putin prepares to update Russia's political and military elite on the Ukraine conflict.

At 0732 GMT the rouble was 0.7 per cent weaker against the dollar at 75.05, edging closer to an almost 10-month low of 75.30 hit on Friday.

The Russian currency had lost 0.5% to 80.04 versus the euro and was down 0.2 per cent against the yuan at 10.89.

Putin will address members of both houses of parliament on Tuesday, nearly a year since despatching tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in a move that has triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the depths of the Cold War.

08:16 AM

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 21 February 2023



Find out more about Defence Intelligence: https://t.co/Xz8Pg92xcB



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/VdZmtYJGM8 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 21, 2023

08:12 AM

China says certain countries must stop 'fuelling the fire' in Ukraine conflict

China is "deeply worried" that the Ukraine conflict could spiral out of control, foreign minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday, and called on certain countries to stop "fuelling the fire" in an apparent dig at the United States.

Beijing, which last year struck a "no limits" partnership with Moscow, has refrained from condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The United States has warned of consequences if China provides military support to Russia, which Beijing says it is not doing.

"China is deeply worried that the Ukraine conflict will continue to escalate or even spiral out of control" Qin said in a speech at a forum held at the foreign ministry.

"We urge certain countries to immediately stop fuelling the fire," he said in comments that appeared to be directed at the United States, adding that they must "stop hyping up 'today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan'".

Qin's comments came as Russia's news agency TASS said China's top diplomat Wang Yi was due to arrive in Moscow on Tuesday and ahead of a "peace speech" President Xi Jinping is expected to deliver on Friday, the anniversary of the Ukraine invasion.

07:51 AM

Ukraine in pictures

A view of a residential building that was destroyed during the Russian attack, on February 20, 2023 in Borodyanka, Kyiv - Roman Pilipey/Getty Images Europe

A man stands in front of "Heavenly Hundred Heroes Memorial" in Kyiv - DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

A Ukrainian paramedic proudly displays an image of US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting in Kyiv - John Moore/Getty Images Europe

07:42 AM

How Joe Biden swept into Kyiv on a train from Poland amid a cloak of secrecy

Joe Biden made his first trip to Ukraine as US president on Monday, overriding objections from his security staff to make a gesture of solidarity with President Volodymyr Zelensky. But while the welcome from Kyiv could hardly have been warmer, the visit had all the trappings of a mission beyond enemy lines.

The trip was made in near total secrecy, Mr Biden's bodyguards had warned that they could not guarantee his safety. Rather than travelling in via his presidential jet Air Force One, he took Ukraine’s state train service from the Polish border 400 miles east.

Colin Freeman has more on the US president's surprise visit to Kyiv here

07:40 AM

Italy's prime minister heads to Kyiv

Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, was heading to Kyiv on Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, local media reported.

Meloni, who took office in October, has repeatedly expressed a desire to visit Ukraine to demonstrate her government's support following Russia's invasion almost exactly one year ago.

Nato member Italy has provided cash and weapons to help Ukraine, and earlier this month agreed to send mobile surface-to-air missile systems that it has jointly developed with France.

"We have provided financial, military, humanitarian and civilian support" to Kyiv "and Ukraine can certainly count on Italy because we have shown since the start... that we were here (for Kyiv) and we will continue to be here," Meloni said at a press conference in Warsaw on Monday.

07:38 AM

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.