Ukraine-Russia war latest: US poised to approve sending long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers take a training trip on trophy Russian T72B3 tanks - Roman Petushkov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

The US is likely to send long-rang guided missiles to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia, according to US media.

Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, would give Ukraine a strike range of 190 miles and the ability to target command posts and assembly areas. Ukraine’s other US-donated missiles, HIMARS, currently only have a range of about 50 miles.

“They are coming,” one official who had access to security assistance plans told ABC news, though added the plans could change.

A second official said the missiles are likely to be included in the upcoming military package. However, it could be months before Ukraine receives them, he said.

The US was initially reluctant to send Ukraine the weapons for fear of escalating the war. But as with the supply of other progressively heavier weapons, it has softened its stance over the course of the war.