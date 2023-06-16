Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukrainian troops 'make gains in three directions'

A Russian serviceman stands guard at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - Getty

Ukrainian troops have reportedly made gains in at least three areas along the front line in its counteroffensive.

Oleksandr Shtupun, a Ukrainian General Staff Spokesperson, reported that Ukrainian forces conducted successful offensive operations north and northwest of Bakhmut, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, General Oleksii Hromov, reported that Ukrainian forces have advanced up to 3km near Mala Tokmachka in western Zaporizhia Oblast and up to 7km near Velyka Novosilka in western Donetsk Oblast, adding that Ukrainian troops have now liberated seven settlements in those areas since beginning the offensive.



Russian milibloggers claimed that better weather conditions meant that Ukrainian troops are increasing the tempo of counteroffensive operations.



It comes after Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Volodymr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said that Ukrainian forces have yet to launch counteroffensives “as such” but acknowledged that Ukrainian forces are conducting offensive actions, suggesting that Ukrainian forces have not yet begun their main effort.

Follow all the latest updates below

08:08 AM

South African president arrives in Ukraine

Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, has arrived in Ukraine as part of a group of African leaders seeking to broker peace between Kyiv and Moscow, officials said.

Mr Ramaphosa is expected to meet Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and then travel to Russia for talks with P Putin in St Petersburg on Saturday.

[ARRIVAL]: His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived at Nemishaeve Railway Station in Ukraine and is received by Ukraine's Special Envoy for Africa & the Middle East Ambassador Maksym Subhk and South African Ambassador to Ukraine Mr Andre Groenewald.… pic.twitter.com/Jk8V8n2v9O — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 16, 2023

The South African presidency posted footage of Mr Ramaphosa arriving by train in the Bucha area near Kyiv after travelling via Poland.

08:04 AM

Ukraine spy chief being rushed to German hospital is 'just Putin propaganda'

Ukraine dismissed Russian claims that its head of military intelligence was wounded in a missile strike as “Putin’s propaganda”.

On Thursday, Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported that Major-General Kyrylo Budanov had been wounded in an attack on his office in Kyiv last month.

The report said Mr Budanov, one of Zelensky’s closest officials who is said to be in charge of attacks on Russian soil, was in a critical condition and being treated in a foreign hospital.

Read more from Joe Barnes and James Kilner here

08:03 AM

Pictured: An armoured vehicle on the road to Bakhmut

Armoured vehicle M113, on the road to Bakhmut in the town of Chassiv Yar - Nicolas Cleuet/Zuma Press / eyevine

08:01 AM

Latest MoD update: 'Realistic possibility' that Russian general killed in strike was acting army commander

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 16 June 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/E9VhzMxGKM



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/AdwCj6WsQC — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 16, 2023

07:58 AM

Ukraine plans to train 'several dozen' combat pilots to fly F-16s

Ukraine plans to send “several dozen” combat pilots for training to fly U.S.-manufactured F-16 fighter jets, Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat has said, as western allies prepared the necessary training programmes.

Story continues

“Everything is being done to get it started as early as possible,” he told Ukrainian national television, adding that the pilots picked for training would have combat experience.

“It’s not training, it’s retraining,” he said.

Ukraine, which has launched a long-awaited counter-offensive, has repeatedly said it needs new Western aircraft to successfully counter Russia’s aerial dominance.

07:58 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.