Ukraine-Russia war latest: 'Important progress' as Ukraine heavy armour breaches Surovikin line

Ukraine may have made a “significant advance” in southern Zaporizhzhia, analysts said, amid reports armoured vehicles had punched through Russia’s main defensive line in the region.

A military spokesman said forces west of the village of Verbove had made deep advances past anti-tank defences and trenches, including so-called dragon’s teeth, for the first time.

Russian sources denied the Surovikin Line, named after Russia’s former commander in Ukraine, had been breached. However, geolocated footage showed Marder and Stryker armoured vehicles belonging to Kyiv’s 82nd Air Assault Brigade had poured in through defensive gaps.

The Institute for the Studies of War (ISW) think tank called the development a “significant inflection point” in Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the south.

“The ability to bring armoured vehicles to and through the most formidable Russian defences intended to stop them and to operate them near prepared Russian defensive positions is an important sign of progress in the Ukrainian counteroffensive,” it said.

“These small tactical steps may be the start of a larger and more significant advance, although it is too soon to make confident forecasts.”

02:54 PM BST

Russia claims attacks by armoured brigades repelled

Russia’s defence ministry has made no reference to the Surovikin Line breach in Zaporizhzhia in its daily update.

Instead, it stated the 71st and 47th Mechanised Brigades attacked positions near Novopokrovka and Robotyne but were repelled.

It also claimed members of the 46th Airmobile Brigade were hit near the Verbove,

02:45 PM BST

Poland will stop sending weapons to Ukraine amid grain row

Poland will no longer send weapons to Ukraine, its prime minister has said, in an escalation of tensions between the two allies at a key moment in Kyiv’s fightback against Russia’s invasion.

The threat is the latest salvo in the mounting row following Poland’s refusal to accept grain imports from Ukraine.

Their spat has prompted fears that Western unity in support of Kyiv could splinter more than 19 months since Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, ordered the invasion.

02:34 PM BST

Grain ship reaches Turkey through Black Sea corridor

The first grain ship to sail from Ukraine since Russia reimposed its Black Sea blockade in July reached Istanbul, according to marine traffic monitors.

Ukrainian officials said the Palau-flagged Resilient Africa vessel was carrying 3,000 tonnes of wheat when it left Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port two days ago.

02:22 PM BST

Pictured: Firefighters battle blaze following strikes on Ukrainian capital

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a missile strike on a residential area in Kyiv - OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

02:06 PM BST

Zelensky arrives at US Capitol

Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the US Capitol in Washington to meet with Joe Biden.

It comes as the US president attempts to get a $24bn aid package for Ukraine pushed through Congress despite Republican scepticism.

02:05 PM BST

Russian commander 'wounded in Melitopol attack'

Ukraine’s security and armed forces launched a missile strike a “secret Russian headquarters” in Melitopol, Ukrainian media reports.

The commander and chief of staff of Russia’s 58th Army were apparently among the dozens of officers wounded, while 10 are said to have been killed.

Kyiv’s counteroffensive is attempting to push towards Melitopol in the south to cut of Russia’s “land bridge” to Crimea.

02:00 PM BST

Kherson 'covered with fire' as shelling resumes

Russia has resumed its shelling of Kherson, the regional governor has said, following a “massive” attack in the early hours of this morning.

Oleksandr Produkin wrote on Telegram: “The Russians shelled Bilozerka. According to preliminary information, one person was killed and two others were injured.

“There enemy covers the Kherson region with fire all day... five were killed by the Russians, and another ten were injured.”

01:29 PM BST

Key Bakhmut supply route 'in range of Ukrainian mortars'

Russia is apparently having difficulty supplying its troops in the besieged city of Bakhmut after Ukraine brought a key road under its “fire control”.

A spokesman for the eastern group of Ukraine’s armed forces said: “The exit near Andriivka and Klishchiivka gives us the opportunity to get closer to the Bakhmut-Horlivka highway, which is already under our fire control.

“Mortars and anti-tank calculations are already reaching there. Therefore, the supply of the enemy in this direction has already become much more difficult and will become more difficult in the future.”

Yesterday, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said the road was “one of the main supply routes into Bakhmut from the south.”

01:17 PM BST

Moscow 'strengthens advanced units' in Kupyansk and Lyman

Russia is reportedly strengthening tanks and assault units around Kupyansk and Lyman as it attempts to make inroads in the northeast of Ukraine.

Colonel Mykola Urshalovych of Ukraine’s national guard added that Moscow had carried out 21 airstrikes and roughly 800 shellings in the areas.

12:58 PM BST

'30pc of Ukraine has been mined'

Almost a third of Ukrainian territory - roughly 174,000 square kilometres - has been mined, according to the country’s transport department.

Colonel Vitaliy Kyrylov said: “Explosive objects can remain a threat to life for a long time. It is dangerous to enter places market with MINES before the complete demining of such areas.”

Kyiv has previously said Ukraine is one of the most heavily-mined places in the world, with up to five devices per square metre.

12:48 PM BST

Pictured: Ukrainian commander cradles puppies on visit near Belarusian border

Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev holds two puppies while visiting positions near the Belarusian border - GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

12:15 PM BST

'Attack shows we need more sanctions', says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has asked allies to ratchet up sanctions on Russia after it launched its biggest attack on Ukraine in weeks.

He said: “Last night, Russian terrorists launched another massive attack. In particular, on infrastructure. Most of the missiles were shot down. But only most of them. Not all of them.

“More air defence. More sanctions. More support for Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines.”

Figures in Kyiv are frustrated that Russian rockets using rockets using foreign-built microchips and other components are being used against Ukrainian cities.

12:00 PM BST

Ukraine 'pushes deep into Russian defences'

Ukraine says it has advanced deep into Russian defences after geolocated footage put its armoured vehicles beyond the Surovikin Line in Zaporizhzhia.

Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, of the national guard, said: “Despite dense mining and engineering equipment, as well as strong resistance of the occupiers, our units had partial success, advanced both in the depth of the enemy’s defences and along the front.”

It comes after footage showed the 82nd Air Assault Brigade had sent Marder and Stryker armoured vehicles through the defensive line west of Verbove.

11:44 AM BST

11 injured in missile strike on Cherkasy

Eleven people are now believed to have been injured in a missile attack on Cherkasy, central Ukraine, with two in a serious condition.

11:35 AM BST

Poland to keep sending 'previously-agreed weapons deals'

Warsaw has pledged to fulfil existing arms deals with Ukraine after saying it would cut off equipment to its war-torn neighbour.

“Poland will only carry out previously agreed deliveries of ammunition and armaments. Including those resulting from contracts signed with Ukraine,” government spokesman Piotr Muller said.

11:23 AM BST

Kyiv: Russia is targeting energy facilities again

Russia has resumed its campaign of targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Kyiv believes, after a power station was hit early this morning.

Energy minister Herman Galushchenko said: “The most difficult season is approaching, which will not be easier than the previous winter. Enemy attacks have already begun.

“Today, after a long break, we had the first enemy attack on an energy facility in western Ukraine. And it is obvious there will be more and more of them closer to winter.”

Russian air strikes beginning in October last year destroyed almost a third of Ukraine’s power stations in just over a week.

11:17 AM BST

Charles: 'We are determined that Ukraine will triumph'

The King has said France and Britain share a responsibility for ensuring Ukraine wins the war against Russia.

Addressing the French parliament on the second day of his state visit, Charles said: “Together we are unwavering in our determination that Ukraine will triumph.”

11:06 AM BST

Kyiv-Warsaw tensions 'will not have a key impact on war'

Poland’s decision to cut off arms to Ukraine will have a limited impact because Warsaw has already sent a “significant” amount of equipment, it has been suggested.

Rybar, the pro-Russian blogger, said: “Over the course of a year and a half, the Poles have already sent a significant part of their supplies to the Kyiv regime - a fleet of T-72 and PT-91 Twardy tanks, Krab howitzers, MiG-29 fighters, Mi-24 helicopters.

“There might simply not be any free resources left to supply the armed forces of Ukraine.

“At the same time, there is still no talk of closing the border or refusing to provide territory for the supply of western weapons to Ukraine. So the current decision... will not have a key impact.”

10:59 AM BST

Pictures: Ukrainian troops push through forests near Andriivka

A Ukrainian servicemen fires machine gun at Russian positions near Andriivka, Donetsk - 3rd Assault Brigade/AP

Ukrainian servicemen walk through a charred forest a few kilometers from Andriivka, Donetsk - Mstyslav Chernov/AP

10:50 AM BST

Ukraine and Poland 'to work out grain dispute'

Ukraine and Poland have agreed to work out their differences following a trade dispute on grain exports, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry has said.

Poland, which recently announced it would end arms supplies to Kyiv after taking offense to Volodymyr Zelensky’s remarks at the UN, is one of a number of European countries to ban Ukrainian grain imports.

The ministry said the two sides had confirmed their “close and constructive ties and agreed to work out an option to co-operate on export issues in the near future”.

10:25 AM BST

Ukrainian drones 'target Russian fuel facility'

Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted a “fuel and energy complex” in Oryol last night, the governor of the western Russian region has said.

Andrey Klychkov wrote on Telegram: “Two unmanned aerial vehicles that attempted to attack objects of the fuel and energy complex were neutralised.”

It comes after drones allegedly struck an oil refinery in the region this week, in what appears to be a campaign to target Russian supply lines across the border.

10:15 AM BST

Slovakia to lift Ukrainian grain ban after striking deal

Slovakia will lift its embargo on Ukrainian grain after the two countries agreed to set up a trade licensing system, the Slovak agriculture ministry has said.

Ukraine has apparently agreed to halt a complaint over the import ban, which it filed against Slovakia with the World Trade Organisation.

10:11 AM BST

Geolocated footage confirms 82nd Brigade breached Surovikin Line

Ukraine’s 82nd Brigade have breached the Surovikin Line in Zaporizhzhia, geolocated footage confirms.

Marder and Stryker armoured vehicles are operating behind the three-layer defence system, which consists of an anti-tank ditch, “dragon’s teeth” and trenches covered by artillery fire.

09:58 AM BST

Five regions without electricity as power stations struck

Overnight Russian attacks damaged energy infrastructure in central and western Ukraine, the country’s national grid operator has said.

Ukrenergo added that the strike caused power cuts in five regions: Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, and Kharkiv.

It emerged earlier an energy facility in Rivne had been hit, in what some commentators believe is the start of a concerted bombing campaign.

09:47 AM BST

Three Russian missiles hit Lviv

Russian missile strikes in the western city of Lviv caused fires to break out but there are no reports of casualties, according to the regional governor.

Maksym Kozytskyy said: “Unfortunately, there were... strikes on the Lviv region, namely, on the Drohobych district.

“Two arrivals at an industrial facility and one at a private two-storey warehouse. The fire was extinguished at 09:18 [local time].

“Information about the victims, fortunately, was not received.”

09:23 AM BST

Defences still intact near Verbove, Russia insists

Russian sources are claiming that a Ukrainian attack around the village of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia was repelled.

Vladimir Rogov, a Kremlin-backed official in the region, said attack drones “covered an assault group of Ukrainian militants and forced them to retreat”.

Rybar, a pro-Russian blogger, said Kyiv was focusing on piercing defences between Robotyne and Verbove but was being held off “at the moment”.

However, fogeolocated footage shows Kyiv’s armoured vehicles pushing through the main line of defences west of the settlement.

09:07 AM BST

Pictured: Firefighters on scene after Cherkasy hotel destroyed

Emergency services work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Cherkasy - Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP

09:02 AM BST

Strike on Crimean air base caused 'serious damage'

A Ukrainian strike on the Saky airbase in Crimea caused “serious damage” to Russian equipment, national media reports.

08:59 AM BST

Reports: Ukraine attacks Russian aircraft in Crimean base

Ukraine reportedly attacked a military airfield in Crimea last night as it intensified its campaign on the annexed peninsula.

The security services and navy used drones to overload air defences before launching Neptune cruise missiles at the Saky base, apparently used to coordinate Russian strikes.

At least a dozen Su-24 and Su-30 aircraft are thought to have been present, according to state broadcaster Suspilne, along with a training centre for drone operators.

It is unclear what damage was inflicted by the Ukrainian strike.

08:51 AM BST

Missile attacks show 'difficult months ahead'

A Ukrainian official has warned that “difficult months” are ahead amid signs that Russia would start attacking energy facilities.

Oleksiy Kuleba, deputy head of the presidential office, said: “Tonight, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine.

“Difficult months are ahead: Russia will attack energy and critically important facilities.”

08:47 AM BST

'New campaign of missile attacks' to target energy facilities

A “new campaign” targeting Ukraine’s power stations could be underway after an energy facility in Rivne was attacked, a pro-Russian blogger has suggested.

According to the Military Informant Telegram channel: “For the first time in a long rime, a blow was struck at an energy infrastructure facility in Ukraine.

“At night, the distribution station of the Rivne Thermal Power Plant was hit by a missile strike.

“This could mean the start of a new campaign of missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector on the eve of the cold and heating season.”

08:41 AM BST

Death toll in Kherson increases to three

Another death has been confirmed in Kherson following Russian missile strikes that caused fires across the city.

Ukraine’s interior ministry said: “In the middle of the night, the enemy began to attack residential areas with various weapons.

“Seven fires broke out in the city. Residential and multi-apartment buildings, cars and a shopping row in one of the city’s markets were on fire.

“According to the police, three people died, five more were injured.”

08:29 AM BST

Two dead following 'massive missile strikes' on Ukraine's cities

Two civilians were killed as Russia launched dozens of missiles in a “massive” attack on Ukrainian cities this morning, authorities have said.

In Kherson, two men aged 29 and 41 died when a dormitory was struck in the southern city of Kherson.

Regional governor Oleksandr Produkin added that four people were taken to hospital, including a 61-year-old woman in a serious condition.

In Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, falling debris from intercepted missiles wounded seven and damaged buildings.

08:24 AM BST

Energy facilities hit in Russian strike on Rivne

Energy facilities were hit in a Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s western Rivne region early this morning, the local authorities have said.

It comes amid fears that Moscow could repeat last year’s bombing of power stations as the winter draws in.

08:19 AM BST

Give Germany a place on the UN Security Council, says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky used his UN Security Council address to call for Germany to be given a permanent seat as he criticised the organisation’s inaction on the war, Susie Coen writes.

Claiming the Council should represent “current realities”, the Ukrainian president also suggested African Unity should be given a place at the council, as well as broader representation for Asia.

Mr Zelensky, 45, said it is “unjust” that billions of people do not have a permanent representative in the Security Council, while Russia does.

08:17 AM BST

Pictures: Firefighters battle flames after strikes on Kyiv

Firefighters work at a site in a residential area damaged during a Russian missile in Kyiv - VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a missile strike on a residential area in Kyiv - VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

08:14 AM BST

43 cruise missiles launched at Ukraine in early hours

Russian bombers reportedly launched waves of cruise missiles Ukrainian targets in the early hours of this morning.

Ukraine’s armed forces said in a statement: “A total of 43 cruise missiles were launched form 10 strategic aircraft Tu-95ms from the area west of Engels [air base].

“Rockets were launched in several waves. They entered the airspace of Ukraine from different directions, constantly changing their course along the route.

“As a result of combat work... 36 cruise missiles were destroyed.”

08:06 AM BST

Kyiv 'repels Russian counterattacks' in south and east

Ukraine says it has repelled Russian counterattacks following counteroffensive gains in the south and east of the country.

A spokesman for the General Staff said: “Defence forces repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Robotyne area in this direction [towards Melitopol].

“Also... the defence forces successfully repelled enemy attacks [south of Bakhmut] in the area west of Zaitseve.

“The Russians also tried to restore their lost position in the areanortheast of Adriivka, but were unsuccessful.”

08:01 AM BST

Storm Shadow missiles hit Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters

A Ukrainian Storm Shadow missile strike has hit a headquarters building in Crimea belonging to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, Maighna Nanu writes.

Videos shared on social media showed the British-supplied cruise missiles streaking through the sky on their way to the target. Other videos showed smoke rising into the air after the impact.

07:59 AM BST

Watch: Ukrainian armour advances 'beyond Surovikin Line'

Marder and Stryker assault west of Verbove behind the main line.

07:57 AM BST

Crimea rocked by waves of drone and cyber attacks

Russian-annexed Crimea has reportedly been hit by waves of drone and cyber attacks this morning.

Anti-aircraft units shot down 19 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and mainland, Russia’s defence ministry said.

Authorities have also reported a “large-scale cyber attack” on the websites of government agencies, according to state media.

07:50 AM BST

MoD: Russia hampered by 'low morale and poor training'

Russia is struggling to mount successful offensives because troops are plagued by poor morale and inadequate training, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

According to an intelligence update: “The absence of regular unit rotations out of combat duty is highly likely one of the most important factory contributing to low Russian morale, and the Russian Army’s failure to conduct higher-level training.

“The lack of such training is highly likely contributing to Russia’s difficulties in conducting successful complex offensive operations.”

07:49 AM BST

Poland to stop arming Ukraine

Ukraine has lost one of its staunchest allies as Poland says it will stop arming Ukraine to focus on its own defence.

The row is thought to have been sparked by Warsaw restricting the flow of Ukrainian grain across its border, amid protests by farmers.

Poland, a Nato member, then took offence after Volodymyr Zelensky told the UN that certain countries were only pretending to support Kyiv.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said it took the decision “because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons”.

07:42 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

Good morning and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog.