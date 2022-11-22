Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukraine launches 'silent' amphibious assault on strategic Black Sea peninsula - live updates

The Kherson counteroffensive entered a new chapter as Ukraine's forces launched a "silent" assault on the strategic Kinburn Spit. Kyiv forces have engaged amphibious guerrilla tactics against a weak point in Russia's defensive positions on the Dnipro River in south Ukraine.

The sandy peninsula once popular with ecotourism lovers on the coast of the Black Sea allows for the control of entrance to the Dnipro and the ports of Kherson and Mykolaiv.

A spokeswoman for Ukraine's military confirmed mounting speculation over operations on the left bank of the Dnipro after Russia fled Kherson city earlier this month.

“The enemy there pulls up forces from the temporarily occupied territory, so they can afford to restore their reserves even after we inflict damage,” Captain Natalia Humeniuk said.

“Nevertheless, we continue our combat work. As soon as the results are available, we will report on it. For now, this military operation is in silent mode."

01:37 PM

Violinist plays to crowds in liberated Kherson

The famous violinist and military man Moisey Bondarenko played on Freedom Square in liberated Kherson. pic.twitter.com/0uCHD62jg5 — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) November 22, 2022

01:36 PM

Gazprom threatens to cut gas deliveries

Russian energy giant Gazprom has threatened to curtail gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe as Ukraine was diverting natural gas supplies en route to Moldova.

The allegations are the latest point of tension over energy deliveries between Kyiv, European capitals and Moscow, which has reduced consignments to Europe in response to Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

"The volume of gas supplied by Gazprom... for transit to Moldova via Ukraine is more than the physical volume transmitted at the border of Ukraine with Moldova," Gazprom said in a statement.

The Saint Petersburg-based company said that Ukraine had allegedly obstructed 52.52 million cubic metres from being delivered to Moldova and threatened cuts in response.

01:24 PM

Troops face freezing temperatures on the frontline

01:14 PM

Russia preparing second mobilisation of 'up to 700,000 troops'

Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian government advisor, said Russia is getting ready for second wave of mobilisation in January.

"The plan is to draft 500,000-700,000," he tweeted. "The 300,000 drafted before - already killed/wounded/demoralized.

"Russians are starting to be quietly unhappy about authorities - they can't understand losses in praised army."

12:59 PM

Day of Dignity ceremony in Lviv

A ceremony of the Order of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes at the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, western Ukraine - YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP

Local residents attended the ceremony on the Day of Dignity and Freedom on Monday - YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP

12:44 PM

Ukrainians struggling to find places to rent due to not having references

Ukrainians are having trouble renting in the UK because they do not have a guarantor or references, a survey suggests.

Some have moved addresses since arriving as a result of "relationship difficulties" with their sponsor, the findings also indicate.

Meanwhile there has been a "significant" increase in the number of people who are now working in Britain after fleeing war in their homeland, albeit in different roles than they held before.

Some 3,148 adults who had arrived in the UK in June under Ukraine visa schemes took part in the online survey between October 17 and November 7 for the Office for National Statistics.

Tim Gibbs, from the ONS, said: "Most Ukrainian arrivals are getting themselves and their families well established in the UK, improving their English language skills and taking available work even where it does not match their previous experience.

"There are still challenges, however, including having their professional qualifications recognised and in securing private rented accommodation when their finances allow."

12:38 PM

Russian pranksters trick Polish president again

A Russian prankster posed as France's Emmanuel Macron in a call to the Polish president on the night that a missile hit a village near the Ukrainian border, it has emerged.

Andrzej Duda's office's admission is likely to raise questions about its operations after the 7.5 minute recording of the call posted on the internet by Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus, in which Mr Duda can be heard speaking in English to the caller, who attempts to put on a French accent.

"Emmanuel, believe me, I am extra careful," Duda tells the caller. "I don't want to have war with Russia and believe me, I am extra careful, extra careful."

In 2020 Vovan and Lexus called Duda pretending to be UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Duda's office wrote on Twitter: "After the missile explosion in Przewodow, during the ongoing calls with heads of state and government, a person claiming to be French President Emmanuel Macron was connected."

"During the call, President Andrzej Duda realized from the unusual way the interlocutor conducted the conversation that there might have been an attempted hoax attempt and ended the conversation."

12:28 PM

Graphic shows location of Ukraine's 'silent' assault

12:07 PM

Putin launches two nuclear-powered icebreakers to navigate the Arctic

The Russian icebreaker Project 22220 Ural, the world's largest universal nuclear vessel, returns after sea trials to the Baltic Plant in St. Petersburg, Russia - Valya Egorshin/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

President Vladimir Putin has touted Russia's Arctic power at a flag-raising ceremony and dock launch for two nuclear-powered icebreakers that will ensure year-round navigation in the Western Arctic.

Presiding via video link from the Kremlin at the launch ceremony in the former imperial capital of St Petersburg in northern Russia, Putin said such icebreakers were of strategic importance for the country.

"Both icebreakers were laid down as part of a large serial project and are part of our large-scale, systematic work to re-equip and replenish the domestic icebreaker fleet, to strengthen Russia's status as a great Arctic power," Putin said.

The Arctic is taking on greater strategic significance due to climate change, as a shrinking ice cap opens up new sea lanes. Vast oil and gas resources lie in Russia's Arctic regions, including a liquefied natural gas plant on the Yamal Peninsula.

11:48 AM

EU announces €2.5bn being sent to Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, has said it will send a further €2.5 billion for Ukraine "for urgent repairs" and to help reconstruction efforts.

"We are planning €18 billion for 2023, with funding disbursed regularly," she tweeted.

"For urgent repairs and fast recovery leading to a successful reconstruction. We will keep on supporting for as long as it takes."

11:37 AM

Anger over Hungarian prime minister's football scarf

Ukraine has demanded an apology after the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban went to a football match wearing a scarf showing some Ukrainian territory as part of Hungary.

Kyiv said it will summon the Hungarian ambassador to protest against the matter after Mr Orban's scarf was said to have depicted a map of "Greater Hungary" including territory that is now part of Austria, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, Serbia and Ukraine.

Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said: "The promotion of revisionism ideas in Hungary does not contribute to the development of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and does not comply with the principles of European policy."

He said he wanted an apology and a rebuttal of any Hungarian claims on Ukrainian territory.

11:32 AM

'Colossal' damage to Ukrainian power supplies

"Colossal" damage has been dealt to Ukrainian power generating facilities by Russian missile attacks, the head of Ukraine's national power grid operator has said.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chief executive officer of Ukrenergo, told a briefing that his company wanted to help provide the conditions for Ukrainians stay in the country through winter and described calls to evacuate as "inappropriate".

11:30 AM

Kremlin says Putin's meeting with soldiers' mothers 'in preparation'

Vladimir Putin's meeting with soldiers' mothers is "in preparation", the Kremlin has confirmed.

Dmitry Peskov, a government spokesman, confirmed Russian reports that the president is set to meet the mothers of some Russian soldiers in the coming days.

He said: "The president often holds such meetings, they are not all public. In any case, the president receives first-hand information about the real state of affairs."

11:16 AM

Putin to meet mothers of reservists called up to fight

Russian President Vladimir Putin will in the coming days meet the mothers of reservists called up to fight in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The war in Ukraine has killed and wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides, according to the United States, and the Russian invasion has triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile crisis.

Hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers have been sent to fight in Ukraine - including some of the more than 300,000 reservists who were called up as part of a mobilisation announced by Putin in September.

11:07 AM

Humanitarian aid distribution centre shelled 'by Russia'

A volunteer has died and two women were wounded after Russian shelling hit a humanitarian aid distribution centre in the southeastern Ukraine, the regional governor said.

Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, gave no further details of the attack on Orihiv town, about 70 miles east of the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station which has been shelled in the past few days.

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of firing the shells that fell near reactors and damaged a radioactive waste storage building at the plant.

"Russian terrorists are shelling humanitarian delivery points, continuing nuclear blackmail - a pitiful tactic of military losers," Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"Well, for every such action there is a Ukrainian counteraction," he added.

11:06 AM

'No progress' in creating secure zone at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The Kremlin has said no substantive progress had been made towards creating a security zone around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia seized shortly after its invasion, was rocked by shelling on Sunday.

The UN nuclear watchdog said such attacks risked a major disaster.

11:06 AM

Russian Orthodox church condemns raid for Kremlin spies in Kyiv monastery

The Russian Orthodox Church has condemned searches conducted by Ukrainian security services at an Orthodox monastery in the capital Kyiv were an "act of intimidation".

"Like many other cases of persecution of believers in Ukraine since 2014, this act of intimidation of believers is almost certain to go unnoticed by those who call themselves the international human rights community," Vladimir Legoida, a spokesperson for the church said.

Ukraine said it carried out the searches at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra complex as part of counter-intelligence measures, and that they were conducted within the law. Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia's church, has given his support for what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

11:04 AM

Canada announces 38 sanctions against Belarusian officials and companies

Canada has said it will slap more sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's administration for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.

The foreign ministry in Ottawa said it would sanction 22 more Belarusian officials as well as 16 Belarusian companies involved in military manufacturing, technology, engineering, banking and railway transportation.

It said the officials included some who were "complicit in the stationing and transport of Russian military personnel and equipment involved in the invasion of Ukraine."

11:03 AM

Ukraine will negotiate after Russia leaves and pays for damages, ambassador to the UK says

Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, said his country will only negotiate with Russia after it leaves its territories and pays for the damage its invasion has caused.

"You've got to leave our lands and you've to pay for everything you destroyed and then we can negotiate," he told Sky News.