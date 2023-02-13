Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukraine repels Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia, claims Kyiv

Ukraine has "repelled" Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv has claimed.

"Over the past 24 hours, units of the defence forces of Ukraine have repelled the attacks of the occupiers," the latest update from Ukraine's general staff of the armed forces reports, listing areas including those in the Donetsk Oblast and Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia.

It comes as the Ministry of Defence says that Russia is bolstering its defensive lines in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"A major Ukrainian breakthrough in Zaporizhzhia would seriously challenge the viability of Russia’s ‘land bridge’ linking Russia’s Rostov region and Crimea," the Ministry added.

08:04 AM

Russian hackers disrupt Turkey-Syria earthquake relief

Russian hackers have disrupted contact between Nato and military aircraft providing aid to victims of the Turkish-Syrian earthquake which has claimed at least 28,000 lives.

A Nato official confirmed that the alliance had fallen victim to a cyber attack, which is believed to have been carried out by the Killnet group of hackers.

The Killnet group of hackers claimed responsibility for the distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks but didn’t give any more details.

Read more on the story from James Kilner and David Millward here

08:02 AM

Ukraine-Russia in pictures

A family is seen outside of a destroyed apartment building in Izium - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

Local resident Olha, helps her neighbour Lidiia Chynyakova, 89, evacuate from her home - MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS

Lyudmila Ostrovska, 65, gives food to stray dogs after attending a mass and a food distribution at the Ark of Salvation Church in Kramatorsk - YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP

07:58 AM

US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately

The United States has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the war in Ukraine and the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies.

"U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately," the US embassy in Moscow said.

"Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions."

"Do not travel to Russia," the embassy said.

The United States has repeatedly warned its citizens to leave Russia. The last such public warning was in September after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation.

07:55 AM

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all of the latest developments on Ukraine.