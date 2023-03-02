Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukraine at risk of being encircled in Bakhmut

Maighna Nanu
·2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier readies an anti-drone rifle in a trench position near Horlivka, in the Donetsk region, on Wednesday - REUTERS
A Ukrainian soldier readies an anti-drone rifle in a trench position near Horlivka, in the Donetsk region, on Wednesday - REUTERS

Ukraine is at risk of being encircled in Bakhmut, a military analyst has said, as he warned that the country's troops were in a "critical" position.

Ukrainian forces hung onto their positions in the eastern city early on Thursday.

The battle for Bakhmut began about seven months ago, but in recent weeks Russian advances from three sides have left defenders with the only way out to the west.

"There is a danger that our garrison in Bakhmut will be encircled," military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said in a post on YouTube assessing the situation as "critical".

Serhiy Rakhmanin , a Ukrainian member of parliament, said on NV radio late on Wednesday: "I believe that sooner or later, we will probably have to leave Bakhmut. There is no sense in holding it at any cost."

On Tuesday, Volodymr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said the fighting around Bakhmut was "increasing".

07:48 AM

Pictured: Aftermath of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia apartment block

Rescuers and medics carry a man evacuated from a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike - STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS
Rescuers and medics carry a man evacuated from a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike - STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS
Rescuers and medics carry a man evacuated from a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia - STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS
Rescuers and medics carry a man evacuated from a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia - STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters inspect a damaged house after Russian shelling hit in Zaporizhzhia - Kateryna Klochko/AP
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters inspect a damaged house after Russian shelling hit in Zaporizhzhia - Kateryna Klochko/AP

07:43 AM

Latest Mod update

Read: Putin’s army stuck in mud like Hitler's in 1941

07:39 AM

Ukraine says two killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia apartment block

A Russian strike on an apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least two people, the city's acting mayor said Thursday.

The five-storey building was "almost completely destroyed" in the strike overnight, said Anatoly Kurtev on social media.

07:37 AM

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.

