Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukraine 'makes gains' in counter-offensive

A Ukrainian service member fire a machine gun at a training ground - STRINGER/REUTERS

Ukraine has reportedly made gains in the counteroffensive and achieved partial successes, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister has said.

Hanna Malyar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, reported that Ukrainian forces in the Kreminna area achieved partial successes and consolidated themselves in new positions.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in at least three sectors of the front and reportedly made gains on Thursday.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces conducted offensive operations in the Kreminna area in Luhansk Oblast, in western Zaporizhia Oblast, and on the administrative border between Zaporizhia and Donetsk oblasts, the leading defence think tank said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Tavrisk Group of Forces Spokesperson Captain Valeriy Shershen reported that Ukrainian forces advanced up to one kilometre in western Zaporizhia Oblast and on the administrative border between Zaporizhia and Donetsk oblasts.

Earlier this week, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukrainian forces have liberated eight settlements and over 113 square kilometres of territory since starting counteroffensive operations on June 4.

08:34 AM BST

Pictured: A resident walks past a destroyed Russian military vehicle and damaged church in the town of Svyatogirsk

A resident walks past a destroyed Russian military vehicle and damaged church in the town of Svyatogirsk - GENYA SAVILOV/AFP

08:12 AM BST

Ukraine says downed 13 cruise missiles overnight

Ukraine said it had downed an entire barrage of 13 cruise missiles fired by Russian forces overnight targeting an airfield in the west of the country.

“Thirteen of the occupiers’ cruise missiles were destroyed on June 23.... This time the attack was aimed at a military airfield in the Khmelnytskyi region,” the Ukrainian air force said on social media.

07:58 AM BST

Latest MoD update: Russia nearly doubles number of floating mammal pens guarding Black Sea Fleet

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 23 June 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/ALCbH4WFSc



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/lCXZ3gySdu — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 23, 2023

07:53 AM BST

Ukraine in pictures:

Emergency rescue service personnel gather in front of a damaged residential building in Kyiv - SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a possibly gas related explosion at a residential building in Kyiv - SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Firefighters as they use water hoses in an attempt to extinguish a fire at a damaged residential building - HANDOUT/AFP

07:50 AM BST

A suspected Russian diplomat is occupying his country's vetoed embassy site in Australia

A suspected lone Russian diplomat is apparently squatting on the site of Moscow’s proposed embassy after the Australian government vetoed the plan on security grounds. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese dismissed the Russian act of defiance, saying a “bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security.”

Parliament passed emergency legislation last week blocking on security grounds Russia’s lease on the largely empty block because the new embassy would have been too close to Parliament House.

A man has been living on the site in a portable building since Sunday, when passersby first saw Australian Federal Police outside the fenced block in Canberra’s Yarralumla diplomatic precinct.

The Russian Embassy refused to comment on a report in The Australian newspaper that the man seen smoking cigarettes outside his accommodation was a Russian diplomat.

The embassy also declined to explain why the man was on the site, saying in an email: “The Embassy does not comment (on) this.”

Mr Albanese said the issue would be “resolved,” but did not detail how.

07:48 AM BST

Wagner chief accuses Russian top brass of lying to Putin

Mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has accused the Russian top brass of lying to Vladimir Putin about the scale of Russian losses and setbacks in Ukraine.

Mr Prigozhin, whose Wagner private militia spearheaded the Russian capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut last month, is resisting an order for mercenary groups like his to sign contracts with the defence ministry before July 1.

The president’s confidant portrays Wagner as Russia’s most effective fighting force, and has enjoyed unusual freedom to publicly criticise Moscow – albeit not Putin, on whose support he and Wagner ultimately depend.

Read more here

07:47 AM BST

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.

