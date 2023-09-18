Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russia reinforces southern front with elite paratroopers

A Ukrainian commander runs to his position at the frontline in Andriivka, Donetsk region - Alex Babenko/AP

Russia has redeployed elite paratroopers to the southern front in a bid to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough, according to British intelligence.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the 58th Combined Arms Army had been supplemented with extra units on the Orikhiv axis in the last fortnight.

In total, at least five paratrooper regiments are thought to be stationed close to Robotyne. Ukraine seized the village last month and is attempting to push on to the city of Tokmak 12 miles away.

A Ukrainian defence minister said today they had seen “success” to the south and east of the village but did not give further details.

The MoD added that the practice of using paratroopers to plug holes in “over-stretched ground forces” would be seen as “highly unsatisfactory” by the units’ commanders.

Ukraine’s successes around Bakhmut have prevented Russia from sending more paratrooper units to the south, according to the Institute for the Study of War think tank.

11:23 AM BST

Musk on counteroffensive: 'So much death for so little'

Elon Musk has declared Ukraine has achieved “little” in its counteroffensive in latest of his controversial interventions on the war.

Responding to a tweet on Ukraine’s campaign to recapture territory in the south and east, the billionaire wrote: “So much death for so little.”

It emerged earlier this month that he had refused to allow Kyiv access to his Starlink satellite network for a drone strike on occupied Crimea.

So much death for so little — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2023

11:13 AM BST

Ukraine fighting ‘WW1 with drones’, says Zelensky

Ukraine is fighting “World War 1 with drones”, Volodymyr Zelensky has said, as its counteroffensive to recapture territory from Russia descends into a bloody attritional war.

The Ukrainian president said Kyiv, which has recently reclaimed villages on the southern and eastern fronts, had the “initiative” but had been bogged down by the depth of Moscow’s defences.

Mr Zelensky told CBS’ 60 Minutes: “Western donated tanks were supposed to punch through cutting the Russian force in half. But trenches, minefields and artillery stopped the armoured advance.

“Now, it’s an artillery duel with each side firing about 40,000 shells a day. Ukrainian infantry is advancing bloody yards at a time. It’s World War 1 with drones.”

11:02 AM BST

Russian war critics 'face torture and ill-treatment'

Human rights in Russia have deteriorated since its invasion of Ukraine last year, according to a report by a UN expert.

Special Rapporteur Mariana Katzarova said authorities have carried out mass arbitrary arrests of critics of the war, who face “persistent use of torture and ill-treatment”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment because he had not seen the report.

10:43 AM BST

Russia braces for Ukrainian attack on ‘linchpin’ town

Russian forces are preparing to defend a “linchpin” town along the southern frontline as Ukraine pushes on with its counteroffensive before winter closes the fighting season, James Kilner writes.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said that the Kremlin has rushed reinforcements to Tokmak, which is 12 miles south of the recent breakthrough Ukraine made at Robotyne.

“Improvements to the town’s defences likely indicate Russia’s growing concern about Ukrainian tactical penetrations of the first main defensive line,” it said.

10:32 AM BST

Russia 'to launch eastern push after Ukrainian gains'

Russia has eased its pressure on Kupyansk and Lyman but is “regrouping its troops” in preparation for a push in the east of Ukraine. according to reports.

Hanna Maliar, a deputy Ukrainian defence minister who has since been dismissed, said: “The east is the main offensive direction for Russian troops, where Russia is conducting offensive in several directions.

“Over the past week, at the Kupynaks and Lyman directions, we observed a decrease in the activity of Russian troops.

“But we witness that Russia is regrouping its troops there and concentrating forces to move forward again.”

09:58 AM BST

Deputy defence minister 'dismissed' in Kyiv cull

Six of Ukraine’s deputy defence ministers have been dismissed after Volodymyr Zelensky declared the department needed a “new approach”.

Among their number was Hanna Maliar, who issued a number of updates on the war and pre-emptively announced the recapture of Klishchiivka last week.

Defence minister Oleksii Reznikov, who had been in post since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, was sacked by Mr Zelensky two weeks ago.

09:55 AM BST

Pictured: US Bradleys spotted in Orikhiv on southern front

Ukrainian soldiers gesture atop their Bradley Fighting Vehicle (BFV) in the frontline town of Orikhiv - Oliver Weiken/Avalon

09:50 AM BST

Russian spy 'arrested for gathering counteroffensive information'

An alleged Russian security service agent who allegedly spied on the eastern front counteroffensive has been arrested in Ukraine.

The man, who apparently disguised himself in a Ukrainian uniform to gather information on the movement of troops and equipment, was detained in Dnipro.

The Security Service of Ukraine said in a statement: “The occupiers needed agency intelligence to plan combat operations and sabotage aimed at slowing down the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the areas of Vuhledar and Novosilka.

“He is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing. The perpetrator faces life imprisonment.”

09:37 AM BST

Attack drone lands in Bulgarian tourist town

Bulgaria’s defence ministry has sent a special unit to deactive an explosives-laden drone which landed yesterday evening in the Black Sea town of Tyulenovo.

The tourist resort is 43 miles south of the Romanian border and situated across from Crimea, the Russian-annexed peninsula regularly targeted by Ukrainian drone strikes.

It is unclear whether the drone had fallen from the air or had been washed in by the sea. Its origin is unclear.

09:26 AM BST

Russian planes 'fire cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets'

An “unprecedented number” of Russian aircraft reportedly attacked Ukraine last night in concert with “kamikaze” drones.

In comments reported by Ukrainska Pravda, a spokesman for the Ukrainian air force said: “Last night there was an unprecedented number of aircraft: several dozen aircraft.

“It is unusual that they were in the airspace at night. These are both drones and tactical aircraft that attacked Ukraine together with... cruise missiles and Shahed drones. Aircraft activity was high.”

Air defences are said to have brought down 18 attack drones around Mykolaiv and Odesa, along with 17 missiles.

09:19 AM BST

Ukraine hails 'success' in push south from Robotyne

Ukraine has recaptured two square miles on the southern front in the last week, according to a Ukrainian defence minister.

Hanna Maliar said: “To the south and east of Robotyne, we had success and during the past week, 5.2 square kilometres [two square miles] were released in the southern direction.”

09:06 AM BST

Pictures: Ukraine raises flag above liberated Andriivka

A Ukrainian unit commander raises the Ukrainian flag as a symbol of liberation of the frontline village - Alex Babenko/AP

A Ukrainian unit commander speaks with a soldier in the frontline a few kilometers from Andriivka, Donetsk region - Alex Babenko/AP

Ukrainian servicemen carry body bags of their fallen comrades through the trees near Andriivka, Donetsk region - Alex Babenko/AP

08:45 AM BST

Two dead in attack on Kherson

Two people were killed in Kherson as Russia carried out a new wave of overnight attacks on Ukraine, the southern region’s governor has said.

Oleksandr Prokudin said a 72-year-old man aged 72 and an elderly woman had been killed and three others wounded, but gave no further details.

He said four others were injured in a drone strike on the town of Beryslav, adding: “The occupiers deliberately attacked a crowded place, dropping explosives near the local bus station.”

08:24 AM BST

'Ukraine has a moral right to strike Russia'

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine has a “moral right” to strike Russian territory, warning its leadership: “Your sky is not as well protected as you think.”

The Ukrainian president stopped short of claiming credit for the attacks on Moscow and other regions, but issued a warning if Russia targeted its power stations as the winter draws in.

He told CBS: “They must know if you cut off our power, deprive us of electricity, deprive us of water, deprive us of gasoline you need to know we have the right to do it.”

08:13 AM BST

Zelensky pays tribute to 'Klishchiivka warriors'

Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Ukrainian “warriors” for “liberating our land” after the eastern village of Klishchiivka was recaptured.

It comes a few days after Kyiv said it had taken back the nearby settlement of Andriivka as it attempts to encircle the besieged city of Bakhmut.

Klishchiivka. I thank our warriors for liberating our land.



The 80th Air Assault, 5th Assault, and the renowned 95th Air Assault brigades, as well as the National Police's "Fury" Assault Brigade.



I thank everyone who is standing strong from Kupiansk to the left bank of Kherson! pic.twitter.com/ZkLakPhMOH — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 17, 2023

08:08 AM BST

Bakhmut battles 'open way for breakthrough in south'

Kyiv’s campaign on the eastern front around Bakhmut is preventing Russia from shoring up its defences to the south, a think tank has said.

According to the Institute for the Study of War: “Elements of two of Russia’s four Airborne (VDV) divisions and three of Russia’s four VDV separate brigades are currently defending the Bakhmut area.

“This significant Ukrainian achievement has helped prevent Russia from creating a large mobile VDV operational reserve that could have been used to stop the main Ukrainian counteroffensive effort in Zaporizhzhia.”

07:56 AM BST

MoD: Russian paratroopers 'used to plug holes in infantry'

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 18 September 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/emfF1MWOY2



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/EMTbFlhR2O — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 18, 2023

07:55 AM BST

Oil depot attacked in 'Ukrainian drone strike'

Ukraine has attacked a Russian oil depot in a bid to cut off its resources and choke up its military machine, according to unconfirmed reports.

According to the Rybar Telegram channel, a drone hit a fuel tank in the Oryol region close to the border between the two countries.

“The resulting fire was promptly eliminated by the operational services staff,” it added.

07:50 AM BST

Russia: Nine Ukrainian drones destroyed over Crimea

Russia says it destroyed nine Ukrainian drones across Crimea on Sunday as Kyiv seeks to loosen its grip on the annexed peninsula.

More drones were said to have been brought down in three Russian regions. It is unclear whether the alleged strikes caused any casualties or damage.

“Drones were intercepted over the western, southwestern, northwestern and eastern parts of the Crimean peninsula; Istra and Domodedovo districts of Moscow region, Belgorod and Voronezh regions,” the defence ministry said.

07:43 AM BST

