Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukraine 'blows hole' in Russian warship

The Olenegorskiy Gornyak, a landing ship from Russian Northen Fleet in Baltiysk, pictured in 2021

A Ukrainian attack on a Russian naval base blew a hole in the hull of a large warship and caused severe damage, sources have claimed.

The Olenegorsky Gornyak, a 112-metre landing vessel, reportedly suffered a “serious breach” from the drone strike and is unable to carry out combat missions.

Ukraine attacked the Novorossiysk base in southern Russia this morning. A drone loaded with 450 kilograms of TNT crashed into the hull of the ship, which had 100 crew members on board, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Grainy footage from a camera mounted on the drone reportedly shows it slamming into the left side of the landing ship.

Russia’s defence ministry said it had repelled the attack, while regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev claimed there had been no casualties or damage.

An unconfirmed video, published on social media, apparently shows the Olenegorsky Gornyak sagging to one side and being towed away.

Follow below for the latest updates.

09:57 AM BST

Russia 'inventing its own reality' after warship hit

Russia’s military leadership has been accused of creating their “own reality” instead of tackling the threat of Ukrainian drone attack.

Military Informant, a Russian Telegram channel with more than half a million subscribers, appeared to hit out at the defence ministry after it claimed the strike had been repelled. Videos published on social media contradict the official account.

It said: “If, after several attacks on ships and the base in Sevastopol, they finally began to take actions to prevent future attacks, then in neighbouring Novorosssiysk... they didn’t even really try.

“It is always easier to not to deal with real things, but to invent your own reality, despite the fact that there are videos from unamnned enemy boats and footage of local residents from the shore.”

09:45 AM BST

Source: Russian ship towed away after airstrike

A Russian navy vessel was left unable to move following a Ukrainian drone strike and had to be towed ashore, it has been claimed.

Story continues

The source did not name the vessel, but other reports indicated the Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship had been seriously damaged in the attack.

09:38 AM BST

Watch: Drone smashes in to Russian landing ship

Big news from Novorossiysk. Large landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak intercepts Ukrainian naval drone. No safe ports for Russian fleet in the Black Sea. pic.twitter.com/O1S7Z7RRQk — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 4, 2023

09:33 AM BST

Two civilians dead in Donetsk

Two residents have died at the hands of Russian forces in Donetsk, the regional governor has said, as he warned that “Russia kills civilians”.

Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram: “On 3 Augustm the Russians killed two residents of Donetsk region: in Kurakhivka and Krasnohorivka.

“Two more people in the region were injured during the day.”

09:17 AM BST

Drone strike 'took Russian landing ship unawares'

A Ukrainian drone that seriously damaged a Russian warship likely took the crew by surprise, it has been claimed.

Rybar, a prominent Russian military blogger, said the naval drone hit the left side of the Olenegorsky Gornyak, which was partially flooded but remained afloat.

They continued: “It is curious that the drone approached the [landing ship] unhindered.

“The crew probably did not expect the attack, as a result of which they did not take measures to destroy the drone.”

09:09 AM BST

Kherson 'in mourning' after doctor's death

Kherson is said to be “mourning” the death of a 25-year-old doctor apparently killed on his first day at work.

Dmytro Bily was killed in the Yevhen Karabelesh City Hospital on 1 August during a Russian attack. Five other medical staff were said to have been injured in the airstrike.

Olexander Produkin, the regional governor, said: “Today, like dozens of Kherson residents, I came to see off Dmytro Bily on his last journey.

“Under the wail of sirens, the memory of a brave young doctor who died on his first working day in the hospital was honoured.”

08:44 AM BST

Watch: Russian defence minister climbs onto captured Swedish tank

The commander of the "Center" grouping of Russia presented Shoigu with Western equipment captured in battle from the enemy



https://t.co/4CaI3XXFIP pic.twitter.com/crcvt3ePC8 — Victor vicktop55 (@vicktop55) August 4, 2023

08:41 AM BST

Ukraine 'seriously damaged Russian warship'

An attack on a Russian naval base of Novorossiysk damaged a large warship, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

A source said: “The Olenegorsky Gornyak received a serious breach and currently cannot conduct its combat missions.”

A video posted on social media apparently shows the ship sagging to one side and being towed away. This has not been confirmed.

08:34 AM BST

'We're not trying to cause food crisis', claims Russia

Claims that Russia is attempting to use “food as a weapon” after it repeatedly destroyed grain silos have been dismissed as propaganda by its ambassador to the US.

Anatoly Antonov said: “Attempts to accuse Russia of provoking a food crisis and using ‘food as a weapon’ are a well-known element of the information war unleashed against our country.

“It is the Russian Federation that makes a significant contribution into global food security, [and] is a solid and reliable supplier of agricultural products.”

Moscow has systematically targeted grain terminals in Ukrainian ports since the end of the Black Sea export deal, according to officials. An Wednesday attack on Izmail damaged almost 40,000 tons of grain.

08:10 AM BST

'Russia wants to stop Ukraine's international trade'

The MoD added that Russia is likely attempting to “coerce international shipping” into stopping trade with Ukraine.

It follows a number of strikes on Ukrainian ports, on both the Black Sea and Danube River. Kyiv officials believe it wants to end exports of grain and provoke a global food crisis.

The MoD said: “In the last two weeks, Russia has conducted several waves of strikes against Ukrainian ports on the Dabune River using Iranian-produced [drones].

“It is highly likely attempting to coerce international shipping into stopping trading via the ports.”

07:51 AM BST

MoD: Russia 'has greater appetite' for strikes near Nato members

Russia is willing to take greater risks with strikes near Nato territory, the Ministry of Defence has said, following an attack on Ukrainian port near Romania.

However, it added that the strike had been conducted with drones instead of missiles, possible because they are “less likely to risk escalation” and are “acceptable accurate”.

A drone strike last week on Reni, a Ukrainian port on the Danube River, took place 200 metres from the border with Romania.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 04 August 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/9rNuLubGUD pic.twitter.com/cVa2gHz74G — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 4, 2023

07:47 AM BST

Pictured: First glimpses of clash at Russian naval base

Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly tried to attack the Novorossiysk naval base at night with two marine drones

07:46 AM BST

Shoigu hails 'Russian successes' as he visits Ukraine front line

Russia’s defence minister has travelled to Ukraine to thank troops for their “successful offensive operations”, according to reports.

Sergei Shoigu visited the frontline headquarters of the “Centre” army group, with television images showing him climbing into a captured Swedish tank.

He last visited the front at the end of June, following a failed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries that demanded his arrest.

Valery Gerasimov, chief of Russia’s general staff, was reported to have visited the front line earlier this week, but unlike Mr Shoigu did not appear to go outside.

07:37 AM BST

13 Ukrainian drones 'brought down in Crimea'

More than a dozen drones have been brought down over Russian-annexed Crimea, according to the Kremlin.

The Russian defence ministry said: “An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles in the Crieman peninsula was foiled last night.

“Ten UAVs [droes] were destroyed by air defence facilities on duty. Three more enemy drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare.

“There were no casualties or damage as a result of the foiled terrorist attack.”

07:34 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.