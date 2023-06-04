Ukraine-Russia war latest: Two-year-old girl killed in Russian missile strike

Emergency workers rescue a man from debris - Reuters

The body of a two-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble of a house last night after a Russian missile strike destroyed homes in the centre of Dnipro.

Twenty two people have been injured including five children and 17 people are being treated in hospital.

Russian forces fired Iskander short-range cruise missiles at a residential area in the city, which hit between two two-storey buildings.

Ten homes, a shop and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

Serhiy Lysak, the governor, said: “Overnight, the body of a girl who had just turned two was pulled from under the rubble of a house.”

Shelling continues in Belgorod as thousands relocated

Shelling by Ukrainian forces on Russia’s Belgorod region continued overnight on Sunday after two people were killed the previous night and hundreds of children were evacuated away from the border, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.

“Overnight, it was quite restless,” Mr Gladkov said on the Telegram channel, adding that the Shebekino and Volokonovsky districts suffered “lots” of damage from shelling during the night.

More than 4,000 people were relocated to temporary accommodation in the region, which borders Ukraine to its south and west, Mr Gladkov said.

Paranoid Russian government uncertain over own rules, says MoD

Russia launch air strikes at Kyiv

Russia launched a fresh wave of air strikes against Ukraine early this morning, striking an airfield in a central region but failing to hit the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities said.

Air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told local television that four of six cruise missiles had been shot down by air defences but that two had struck an “operational airfield” near the central city of Kropyvnytskyi.

He added that two of the five Iranian-made drones launched by Russia had struck infrastructure in the northern Sumy region.

Kyiv officials said air defences had downed all projectiles that had been aimed at the capital before they reached the city.

