Ukraine-Russia war latest: Student dorms damaged in Odesa air strike

Student dormitories were damaged in a Russian airstrike on the port of Odesa, officials have said.

Oleh Kiper, the region’s governor, said air defences destroyed 15 drones and 18 Kalibr missiles but their debris crashed into buildings around the city.

He said: “Debris damaged a dormitory of one of the educational institutions, a residential building and a supermarket.

“The blast wave knocked out windows in several buildings, damaged cars parked nearby. Fires broke out at three facilities.”

It is unclear where the dormitory was located, but Ukraine’s interior minister Ihor Klymenko later clarified it was part of a “higher education institution”.

Three supermarket workers were reportedly injured in the attack, two of whom were sent to hospital.

Footage of the “Fozzy” supermarket showed it had been gutted by a fire, with its roof caved in. A Red Cross ambulance was seen parked outside.

11:13 AM BST

Crimea head: Ukraine's success is down to 'stupidity'

Crimea is clamping down on the publication of sensitive military locations following alleged Ukrainian strikes in the region.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Russia-installed regional head, said Kyiv had been able to launch “terrorist attacks” thanks to the “stupidity” and “malicious intent” of others.

He is also seeking to censor material showing Ukrainian attacks, claiming those who spread this were “accomplices of the enemy”.

10:47 AM BST

Russian armoured vehicle production has quadrupled, claims Rostec

Russia’s has quadrupled its production of armoured vehicles within the last year, the state-backed conglomerate Rostec has claimed.

Vladimir Artyakov, the company’s first deputy general director, did not specify how many vehicles it had built.

It comes after Vladimir Putin ordered Rostec, which churns out around 90 per cent of Russia’s military equipment, to increase the production of attack drones last week.

10:27 AM BST

Polish guards are in ‘hybrid warfare’ patrolling country’s dangerous border

With thick pine trees and a wide open sky, the idea that this quiet spot in Poland’s wild east known for its bison and “spirit of the forest” moonshine would become a flashpoint in the conflict between Russia and the West seems unlikely, James Jackson writes.

Patrolling next to the Swilosz river in the marshland which divides Belarus and Poland, two border guards never expected to be on the front line of what Poles are calling “hybrid warfare”.

“The border is more dangerous because people on the other side are more aggressive” says Major Katarzyna Zdanowicz of the Granica Strzek Border Force told The Telegraph, with Belarusian forces throwing firecrackers over when Polish vehicles are on patrol, trying to shock them into crashing.

10:05 AM BST

Pictured: Firefighters battle flames across Odesa

A rescuer pushing out a fire in a supermarket after an overnight air strike in Odesa - HANDOUT/AFP

09:48 AM BST

Zelensky adviser: 'Long-range missiles will save lives and destroy Russian logistics'

Key Ukrainian political figures appear to be putting pressure on Germany to supply long-range Taurus missiles as its finance minister visits Kyiv.

Germany is wary of providing weapons that could hit Russian territory, but Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky, said they would be used for “de-escalation”.

He wrote on social media: “Long-range missiles for Ukraine now mean a sharp reduction in Russia’s combat capabilities. This is the active destruction of Russia’s reserves and resources on the far outskirts.

“This is the destruction of rear logistics - warehouses, transportation, fuel. It is the acceleration of Ukrainian offensive operations. It is about saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, minimising losses.”

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said Ukraine needed its allies to provide long-range weapons and air defence systems without delay.

Long-range missiles for Ukraine now mean a sharp reduction in Russia's combat capabilities. This is the active destruction of Russia's reserves and resources on the far outskirts. This is the destruction of rear logistics - warehouses, transportation, fuel. It is the acceleration… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) August 14, 2023

09:38 AM BST

'We need long-range weapons', German minister told

Vitali Klitschko has told the German finance minister that Ukraine is in “dire need” of long-range weapons, as its ally resists pressure to send Taurus cruise missiles.

The Kyiv mayor wrote on Telegram: “I met with the minister of finance of Germany, Christian Lindner, who arrived... today.

“I emphasised that Ukraine is in dire need of the necessary armaments. These are air defence systems and long-range weapons.

“And we count on the understanding of the situation of our partners, which cannot be delayed.”

09:27 AM BST

Russian diplomats expelled from Moldova after spying row

Dozens of Russian diplomats have been expelled from Moldova after claims that spy equipment had been installed on the embassy roof.

A spokesman told Russia’s Tass news agency: “Forty-five embassy staff members have departed; together with their family members, it’s about 70 people.

“Everything went normally. Moldovan officials provided the necessary assistance.”

It comes after media reports that the 28 antennas mounted on the Russian embassy in Chisinau and a nearby building may have been used for spying.

09:19 AM BST

Germany 'stands by Ukraine', insists finance minister

Germany stands “shoulder to shoulder” with Ukraine, its finance minister has insisted, as it resists sending over long-range missiles.

Arriving for a visit in Kyiv, finance minister Christian Lindner said he would hold “concrete” talks about how he could support the war effort.

He added that Germany had provided some €22bn (£19bn) in humanitarian, financial and military aid since Russia invaded in February last year.

It comes as Germany comes under pressure from Kyiv to supply long-range Taurus cruise missiles to boost its struggling counter-offensive.

09:09 AM BST

Russian attack helicopter shot down near Bakhmut

Ukraine shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter this morning on the eastern front, according to reports.

The air force said in a statement: “Around 5:00am on August 14, 2023, an enemy helicopter... was destroyed by an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force in the direction of Bakhmut.”

It later clarified that it was a Ka-52 attack helicopter, which employ long-range missiles to strike targets on the ground.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence has previously said the vehicle had allowed Russia to gain a “temporary advantage” on the southern front of Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

09:01 AM BST

'We're still trying to take Urozhaine,' says Kyiv

Kyiv has said it is yet to capture the key strategic town of Urozhaine on the southern front, despite reports that Russian soldiers had abandoned their positions.

Deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said: “Hostilies are taking place in the vicinity of Urozhaine and the fight is for this particular locality.”

Some pro-Russian military bloggers believe Ukraine has taken over the northern part of the town but have not yet established a foothold in the south.

08:53 AM BST

Ukraine wins back more territory to south of Bakhmut

A Ukrainian defence minister said forces have recaptured a small clutch of territory around the eastern city of Bakhmut in the last week.

Hanna Maliar said: “Our armed forces have been advancing on the southern flank of the Bakhmut axis through the dense artillery fire and completely mined territories.

“The territory liberated during the last week reaches three square kilometres [1.2 square miles], meanwhile the total amount of the territory on the southern flank in the vicinity of Bakhmut is 40 square kilometres [15.4 square miles].

“On Kupiansk, Lyman and Bakhmut axes several hostilities are taking place even now.”

08:47 AM BST

Pictures: Odesa shopping centre wrecked by Russian air strike

Rescuers work at a site of a shopping centre destroyed during a Russian military strike on Odesa - STRINGER/REUTERS

Rescuers work at a site of a shopping centre destroyed during a Russian military strike on Odesa - STRINGER/REUTERS

08:38 AM BST

Odesa supermarket destroyed by fire

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a supermarket after a Russian drone and missile strike on Odesa - via REUTERS

An Odesa supermarket has been gutted by fire after being by a Russian air strike, according to Ukrainian media.

Footage published online shows the roof has caved in, and its floor littered with debris and steel girders. Although the flames have been extinguished, the wreckage is still smoking.

Three people were injured in the attack, two of whom were sent to hospital.

Interior minister Ihor Klymenko said apartment and school buildings, a pharmacy and cars had also been damaged across Odesa.

08:25 AM BST

Two Russians arrested for handing out Wagner propaganda

Poland has arrested two Russians who were distributing propaganda for the Wagner mercenary group, its interior minister has said.

Mariusz Kaminski said the pair had operated in Krakow and Warsaw and had been charged with espionage “among other things”.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has previously said he was struggling to restrain Wagner fighters from attacking Polish cities, including Warsaw.

08:20 AM BST

Pictured: Dancing and music in Kyiv as war rages on

Local residents dance while musicians play folk music at a bar in downtown Kyiv - ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP

08:06 AM BST

MoD: Ukraine has set up bridgeheads on Dnipro River

Ukraine has set up bridgeheads on the east bank of the Dnipro River, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), after troops launched overnight raids that pierced Russian defences.

The MoD said in a statement: “Ukrainian forces have worked to raid or set up small bridgeheads at new locations on the Russian-held east bank.

“This is in addition to expanding the bridgehead Ukraine has maintained near the ruined Antonivsky Bridge since June 2023.”

It added that Ukrainian success meant Russia had to decide whether to strengthen its defences in the Dnipro estuary or divert troops to the main counteroffensive effort.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 14 August 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/twLeEY8nlU



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/S1IWDHzYaq — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 14, 2023

07:55 AM BST

85-year-old woman injured as Kherson attacked

Three people, including an 85-year-old woman, were wounded in a Russian attack on Kherson last night, the regional governor has said.

Oleksandr Produkin wrote on Telegram: “Around 2:00am, the Russian army once again struck the residential quarters of the city.

“Two men, aged 48 and 44, were seriously injured, and an 85-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries. All victims were hospitalised.”

07:45 AM BST

Russia 'broke international law' by firing on merchant ship

Russia violated international law when it fired warning shots at a cargo ship bound for a Ukrainian port yesterday, Kyiv has claimed.

The foreign affairs ministry said it “strongly condemns the provocative actions carried out by the Russian Federation on August 13 in the Black Sea in relation to the Turkish dry cargo vessel Sukru Okan”.

It continued: “The Russian Navy grossly violated the UN Charter, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and other norms of international law.

“These actions exemplified Russia’s deliberate policy of endangering the freedom of navigation and safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea.”

07:41 AM BST

Pictured: Firefighters battle blazes across Odesa as port city attacked

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a building during a Russian drone and missile strike on Odesa - via REUTERS

07:39 AM BST

Ukraine confirms Dnipro River operation

Kyiv has officially confirmed its forces took part in a mission on the left bank of the Dnipro River, but refused to give details on what occurred.

Around 50 troops are thought to have mounted a special forces raid under the cover of darkness, capturing and killing dozens of Russian troops as they advanced.

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, said: “Certain units performed certain tasks there, of course we cannot disclose exactly what was done, but these tasks were managed.

“In order to gain a foothold there, you need to dislodge the enemy, clear the territory.”

07:34 AM BST

Russia equipping nuclear submarines with hypersonic missiles

Russia is equipping its new nuclear submarines with hypersonic Zircon missiles that travel several times the speed of sound, Russia’s largest shipbuilder has said.

“Multi-purpose nuclear submarines of the Yasen-M project will ... be equipped with the Zircon missile system on a regular basis,” Alexei Rakhmanov, head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), told Russian news agency RIA.

“Work in this direction is already underway.”

Yasen-class submarines, also known as Project 885M, are nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines designed to replace their Soviet-era predecessors.

07:30 AM BST

Russian warship fires shots to intercept cargo ship in Black Sea

A Russian warship fired warning shots as it intercepted a cargo ship sailing towards Ukraine, the first time it has done so since a grain deal collapsed last month, James Kilner writes.

Russia’s ministry of defence said that the Vasily Bykov fired its machine gun to force the Sukru Okan to stall in the Black Sea and then boarded it with a naval helicopter.

“After the completion of the work of the inspection team on board the Sukru Okan, the ship continued to move to the port of Izmail,” it said.

07:30 AM BST

