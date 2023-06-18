Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukraine retakes first town on Zaporizhzhia front

Ukrainian soldiers prepare an anti-drone gun near Bakhmut - ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP

Ukraine’s forces have recaptured the village of Pyatikhatki in southern Zapororizhzhia using a ‘wave-like’ tactic to push back Russian troops.

A Russian-installed official confirmed on Sunday that president Vladimir Putin’s troops had withdrawn from the village.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The official, Vladimir Rogov, said Ukrainian forces had taken Pyatikhatki and were entrenching themselves there while coming under fire from Russian artillery.

“The enemy’s ‘wave-like’ offensives yielded results, despite enormous losses,” Mr Rogov said on Telegram.

Heavy fighting continues in the area, he added. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

According to Russian sources, Ukrainians deployed five armoured fighting vehicles and two tanks for the assault.

Ukrainian forces reportedly have a new tactic that has seen troops also recapture a strategic forest near Orikhiv.

The tactic sees troops quickly transport assault units to the contact line using armoured vehicles, which retreat while tanks provide distant fire support, according to Euromaidan Press.

Meanwhile, drone operators assess the situation on the ground.

03:08 PM

Bank of China limits Russian transfers

The Bank of China has restricted Russian foreign currency transfers to banks in the UK, the European Union, America and Switzerland.

The sanctions were reportedly put in place by the EU not by China.

Modulbank and Fina, in which Bank of China is a correspondent bank, have warned customers that they are unable to send Chinese yuan. UniCredit Bank also announced the restrictions.

Since June 13, Finam Bank has stopped transferring funds in yuan, dollars, euros and Hong Kong dollars through Bank of China correspondent accounts.

Pavel Semenov, chairman of the board of Modulbank, told Russian Free Press: “The decision was made not by China, but by the EU and US parties. Thus, they are trying to carry out sanctions pressure by blocking alternative channels in the form of yuan.”

02:39 PM

In Pictures: Relatives and friends call for the release of doctors detained by Russians

People rally in support of Ukrainian military medics who are being held as prisoners of war at Independence Square in the capital Kyiv.

People call for the release of doctors from prisons - Roman Pilipey/Getty

02:29 PM

Peace cannot mean freezing conflict, says Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary of NATO, has warned against premature peace talks between Ukraine and Russia suggesting that it would leave Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops vulnerable to a deal dictated by Russia.

“We all want this war to end. But for peace to be sustainable, it must be just. Peace cannot mean freezing the conflict and accepting a deal dictated by Russia,” he told German newspaper Welt on Sunday.

He added that “only Ukraine alone can define the acceptable conditions” for peace.

“We need to make sure that when this war ends, there are credible agreements for Ukraine’s security so that Russia cannot rearm and attack again and the cycle of Russian aggression is broken,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

Jens Stoltenberg said only Ukraine can define an acceptable deal - Yves Herman/Reuters

02:15 PM

Russian soldiers suffer addiction crisis

Russian soldiers traumatised by war are numbing themselves with alcohol and drugs, a doctor in Russia’s Rostov region has said.

The doctor, who has not been named, told RadioLiberty that Russia has failed to set up long-term treatment services for soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder which has left them vulnerable to alcohol misuse.

Story continues

He said: “The Defense Ministry has a whole department for psychological rehabilitation, but no real work for the large-scale treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is being done.

“But when a person sees all the horrors and filth of war -- limbs ripped off, open wounds, death -- a lot of them will try to mute them with drink and drugs. Otherwise, they would just go mad.”

Officials raised fears of a spike in drug addiction and the social consequences as soldiers start to return home.

Cases of addiction to synthetic amphetamines such as mephedrone are reportedly rising, according to the Russian government.

Criminal cases linked to mephedrone have been reported in Krasnodar, Adygeya, Moscow, Kostroma, Kurgan, Chelyabinsk, and Perm since the beginning of June.

01:19 PM

Zelensky praises 'brave' soldiers on Father's Day

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, thanked all “strong and brave” soldiers fighting in the war on Father’s Day and hoped all dads would eventually return from the front.

“Thank you to every Ukrainian father, to every Ukrainian family for our strong and brave soldiers who defended Ukraine’s independence, and fight for the life of Ukraine!,” Mr Zelensky said on social media.

He posted a video on United24, a government initiative to raise donations, which showed Ukrainian soldiers returning from home, hugging children.

“I wish for our fathers to live long and healthy lives. And for every father who is on the front line to come home,” he added.

12:47 PM

Two reportedly killed in Russian shelling in Kherson

Yesterday, in the occupied Kherson region, the Russians fired at a car: 2 were killed - Prosecutor General's Office.



The shelling happened on the road between Oleshka and Sagay💥🚗



A 15-year-old boy and his father were killed by Russian shelling.@most_ks_ua pic.twitter.com/uvQG5EcrMq — Oksana Hliebushkina (@hliebushkina) June 18, 2023

12:39 PM

Russia 'repels Ukrainian attacks on three sections of front line'

Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had repelled a series of Ukrainian attacks across three sections of the front line, where it said Ukraine was pressing most actively in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Reuters could not independently verify reports.

The statement did not mention Ukraine recapturing the village of Pyatikhatki in Zaporizhzhia.

12:34 PM

In Pictures: Residents visit destroyed homes in Vasylivka

Mariya Gudko, a resident of Vasylivka, mourns the loss of her house ruined in the floods - Getty/Ercin Erturk/Anadolu

12:02 PM

EU to accelerate arms shipments to Ukraine

The European Union is speeding up arms deliveries to Ukraine in support of the country’s counter-offensive against Russian forces, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Sunday in an interview with the French daily Le Parisien.

“We are going to step up our efforts to deliver arms and ammunition - this is a war of high intensity in which they play a crucial role,” Mr Breton said, citing a pledge to supply a million high-calibre weapons over the next 12 months.

“We are preparing for the war to last several more months, or even longer,” he added.

11:47 AM

Russian weapons depot destroyed in Kherson strike

Ukrainian troops have destroyed an ammunition depot near the Russian-occupied port city of Henichesk in Kherson, Kyiv has claimed.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa military administration, said: “Our armed forces dealt a good blow in the morning - and a very loud one - in the village of Rykove, Henichesk district, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.”

“There was a very significant ammunition depot. It was destroyed.”

Footage posted on Telegram shows an explosion and plumes of smoke rising from a warehouse.

Rykove, which is around 12 miles from Henichesk, has been occupied by Kremlin forces since the start of the war.

11:47 AM

Britain pledges £16 million to expand Ukraine's cyber defences

Britain is to expand its programme to help Ukraine’s cyber defences during the counter-offensive.

In the announcement on Sunday, the British government said it would provide another £16 million in funding with the potential for a further £9 million to come from international allies.

London said the package - which adds to £6.35 million pounds announced last year - would better equip Ukraine to defend its critical national infrastructure from crippling Russian attacks as Kyiv mounts a counter-offensive to push back Russian forces.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, said: “Russia’s appalling attacks on Ukraine are not limited to their barbaric land invasion, but also involve sickening attempts to attack their cyber infrastructure that provides vital services, from banking to energy supplies, to innocent Ukrainian people.”

“This funding is critical to stopping those onslaughts, hardening Ukraine’s cyber defences and increasing the country’s ability to detect and disable the malware targeted at them.”

11:21 AM

In Pictures: Ukrainian soldiers advance on Bakhmut

A Ukrainian soldier of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade - ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP

A Ukrainian soldier lies on the ground as a tank fires toward Russian positions at the frontline near Bakhmut - AP

11:14 AM

Both sides suffer high number of casualties, say UK officials

Russia and Ukraine are suffering high numbers of military casualties in the early stages of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s counteroffensive, said British officials.

The most intense fighting has centered on the southeastern Zaporizhzhia province, around Bakhmut and further west in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province, according to intelligence.

While the update reported that Ukraine was on the offensive in these areas and had “made small advances”, it said that Russian forces were conducting “relatively effective defensive operations” in Ukraine’s south.

The Ukrainian military said in an update this morning that over the previous 24 hours Russia had carried out 43 airstrikes, four missile strikes and 51 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

Russia is concentrating its efforts on Ukraine’s industrial east, focusing attacks around Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Lyman in the country’s Donetsk province, with 26 combat clashes taking place, Ukraine’s armed forces said in a statement.

Two civilians have been killed in Donetsk, with a further three wounded in the past day.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces also launched airstrikes on other regions of the east and south of the country.

One civilian was killed and four more wounded in Kherson province as a result of Russia’s attacks, said Oleksandr Prokudin, the governor of Kherson.



10:30 AM

In Pictures: People return to damaged homes after dam explosion

The Kakhovka damn explosion has caused flooding as far away as the Mykolaiv region some 50 kilometres away.

The banks of Inhulets River burst and flooded a number of villages but residents have this week started returning to their homes.

A resident in Vasylivka village at her damaged house after the flood in Mykolaiv - Getty/Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency

10:06 AM

Putin's forces strike decision-making hub

Russia says its troops have hit a Ukrainian military decision-making centre.

“On June 16, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with high-precision long-range sea and air-based weapons at one of the decision-making centers of the armed forces of Ukraine.

“The target of the strike has been achieved. The designated object is hit,” said Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian ministry of defence, at a press briefing in Moscow.

09:58 AM

Russian losses highest since peak of Bakhmut battle, says MoD

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 18 June 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/kAqNWJPcea



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/mfO2AfBSy2 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 18, 2023

09:48 AM

PM calls on UK businesses to help Ukraine rebuild economy

Rishi Sunak is asking businesses to help Ukraine rebuild its war-damaged economy.

The Prime Minister is set to say the private sector must use its vision to “embrace rapid innovation” that can be used to make the nation “financially stronger” and “technologically advanced”, according to a 10 Downing Street statement.

More than 1000 foreign dignitaries from 61 states along with business chiefs and global investors will join Mr Sunak at the Ukraine Recovery Conference on June 21 and 22 in London. It will be the biggest international conference the UK will host this year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend virtually and both European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are also expected to speak in the opening session.

Mr Sunak is expected to make the case for greater innovation targeted at the country, which was becoming a major player in the global IT industry prior to the Russian invasion.

No 10 said one example of such an approach which is expected to be announced at the summit is a digital platform that will connect Ukrainian businesses with global companies.

The match-making platform is aimed at supporting Ukraine’s recovery through virtual networking and collaboration on matters like supply chain issues and business expansion.

Rishi Sunak is calling for greater innovation for Ukraine - MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

09:19 AM

In Pictures: Residents take a look at weapons left behind by Russians

Ukrainians in Mykhailivskyi Square in Kyiv - Getty /Roman Pilipey

People look inside a destroyed Russian military vehicle in Kyiv - Getty/Roman Pilipey

09:14 AM

Russia 'blew up Kakhovka dam' in Ukraine

Evidence suggests the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine resulted from an inside explosion set off by Russia, according to the New York Times.

Citing engineers and explosive experts, the newspaper said on Friday that its investigation found evidence suggesting an explosive charge in a passageway running through the dam’s concrete base detonated, destroying the structure on June 6.

“The evidence clearly suggests the dam was crippled by an explosion set off by the side that controls it: Russia,” it reported.

Separately, a team of international legal experts assisting Ukraine’s prosecutors in their investigation said in preliminary findings on Friday it was “highly likely” the collapse was caused by explosives planted by Russians.

08:40 AM

Ukrainian farmers de-mine fields with unmanned tractors

A tractor on remote control.



Ukrainian farmers de-mine their fields.



📹: gwaramedia/TikTok pic.twitter.com/qzLyC32ApV — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 18, 2023

07:53 AM

War must be settled, South Africa's president tells Putin

South Africa’s president told Vladimir Putin yesterday that the fighting had to stop.

Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting Russia as part of a delegation pushing for peace between Kyiv and Moscow.

He put forward a set of principles that the Kremlin deemed “very difficult to implement”, a day after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky ruled out talks with Moscow.

“This war must be settled... through negotiations and through diplomatic means,” Mr Ramaphosa said after talks in the suburbs of Saint Petersburg.

Mr Ramaphosa added that his delegation, which has leaders and senior officials from seven African countries, “would like this war to be ended”.

He listed 10 principles, which included de-escalation, the recognition of countries’ sovereignty, security guarantees for all countries, unimpeded grain exports through the Black Sea and sending prisoners of war and children back to their countries of origin.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.