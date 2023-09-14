Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russia's most advanced air defence system destroyed in Crimea

Ukraine has destroyed two of Russia’s most advanced air defence systems in Crimea in the space of just a few weeks.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is “almost completely defenceless”, according to pro-war channels, after Ukraine’s security services and navy used drones and cruise missiles to take out an S-400 “Triumf” air defence system in western Crimea last night.

It destroyed another S-400 system on August 23 at Cape Tarkhankut.

Military Informant, a pro-Russian blogger, suggested Kyiv was laying the groundwork to strike targets, including warships docked at Sevastopol, with impunity.

It said: “Apparently, the Ukrainian armed forces are trying to purposefully thin out the air defence of Crimea for unhindered attacks on strategic targets... as well as ships of the Black Sea Fleet, which are almost completely defenceless without ground-based air defence cover.”

Kyiv damaged a Russian landing ship and submarine in Sevastopol yesterday, with the Institute for the Study of War think tank suggesting Ukraine is intensifying its campaign against targets on the occupied peninsula.

Follow the latest updates here.

03:30 PM BST

Russia ‘producing seven times more ammunition than the West’

Russia is pulling ahead in the global arms race and is now manufacturing seven times more ammunition than the West, a senior defence official has warned.

Experts believe Russia has doubled its military production since the invasion of Ukraine, and is on track to manufacture 200 tanks and two million artillery shells per year. It is now creating more ammunition than the United States and Europe.

Kusti Salm, an official in Estonia’s defence ministry, told the New York Times that Russia’s ammunition production is seven times that of Western powers.

He added that its costs were significantly lower because it had sacrificed safety and quality in its effort to build weapons more cheaply.



02:55 PM BST

Ukraine recaptures eastern village in advance on Bakhmut

Ukraine says it has recaptured a village to the south of Bakhmut as it attempts to push towards the eastern city.

Story continues

Hanna Maliar, a deputy Ukrainian defence minister said: “We are moving forward in the Bakhmut direction... and we have good news there. Andriivka is ours.”

Battles are still ongoing in the surrounding settlements of Klishchiivka and Kurdyukivka.

02:30 PM BST

Pictured: Putin chairs security council meeting from state residence

Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at a state residence outside Moscow - Mikhail Metzel/Pool Sputnik Kremlin

02:04 PM BST

Russia expels two US diplomats over spy row

Two US diplomats are being expelled from Russian after allegedly contacting a former US consulate worker accused of spying.

Moscow claimed Jeff Sillin and David Bernstein had “conducted illegal activities by liaising with a Russian citizen [Robert] Shonov”.

01:35 PM BST

Zelensky thanks Bulgaria for allowing grain exports

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is grateful to Bulgaria for not extending restrictions on Ukrainian grain exports from tomorrow.

He wrote on Twitter: “I thank [Prime Minister] Nikolai Denkov and his team, as well as Bulgarian parliamentarians who supported this move. Bulgaria sets an example of true solidarity.”

Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia have banned domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seeds.

01:15 PM BST

Listen to Ukraine: The Latest podcast live

You can listen to The Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest podcast live on Twitter spaces here.

01:12 PM BST

Russia destroys another Ukrainian drone in the Black Sea

Russia’s defence ministry says its has “detected and neutralised” a Ukrainian naval drone in the Black Sea.

It comes after Kyiv allegedly attacked Sergey Kotov patrol ship using five drones in the early hours of this morning. Russia still has not commented on whether the vessel was damaged in the process.

12:44 PM BST

Pictured: Former Ukrainian health minister arrested

Former Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov talking with medical worker during their protest action in Kyiv - SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

A former Ukrainian health minister has been arrested on corruption grounds, according to state broadcaster Suspilne.

Maksym Stepanov has been accused of embezzling more than 450 million hyrvia (£9.8m) while at the helm of the state-owned “Ukraine Printing Plant”.

12:20 PM BST

Zelensky adviser: Russia needs war to 'pause' to rebuild army

The basic task of #Russia today is to organize an operational pause for 4-5 months (minimum), drastically reducing the intensity of hostilities, stopping #Ukraine's offensive operations and stopping shelling/destruction of its rear bases... The pause is necessary to re-equip the… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) September 14, 2023

12:05 PM BST

The Telegraph's Ukraine: The Latest team sit down with Mitt Romney

An honour to sit down with @SenatorRomney for @Telegraph to discuss Ukraine and many other topics - especially just an hour after his announcement he will not be standing for a second term in the Senate.



https://t.co/L2L2cGPTdv



Stay tuned for the full interview later. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PpKNe1Nf5f — Francis Dearnley (@FrancisDearnley) September 14, 2023

11:51 AM BST

'Black Sea Fleet could be left completely defenceless'

Kyiv is preparing the ground for “unhindered attacks” on annexed Crimea after destroying a “Triumf” air defence system, a pro-Russian blogger has claimed.

The Military Informant Telegram channel said: “The attack is similar in execution to the attack on the air defence positional area in the Olenevka area on August 23.

“Apparently, the Ukrainian armed forced are trying to purposefully thin out the air defence of Crimea for unhindered attacks on strategic targets... as well as ships of the Black Sea Fleet, which are almost completely defenceless without ground-based air defence cover.”

11:40 AM BST

South Sudan leader to visit Putin this month

The president of South Sudan is expected travel to Russia to meet Vladimir Putin on September 27, marking the Russian president’s latest international visitor.

Putin yesterday hosted a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and will hold talks with Belarus’ Alexander Lukashenko tomorrow.

11:21 AM BST

Lukashenko to meet Putin for talks in Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will reportedly travel to Russia for talks with Vladimir Putin on Friday.

The two men will discuss “international agenda and regional issues”, according to the Belarusian news agency Belta. It is unclear where the meeting will take place.

It comes after Putin met with Kim Jong-un in Russia’s Far East yesterday. The North Korean leader is now touring the region with a visit to Vladivostok and defence factories.

11:03 AM BST

Pictured: Ukrainian soldier fires on Russian positions in Donetsk

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops in Donetsk - Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS

10:37 AM BST

Explosion at Russian armaments factory

Two men have been injured in an explosion at a Russian armaments factory in the Kurgan region, according to the Baza Telegram channel.

A fire, which was later extinguished, broke out at the JSC Kurganmashzavod building while workers were assembling fuel tanks. It was apparently caused by a “violation of safety rules”.

The company, which is owned by the state’s defence conglomerate Rostec, is known for producing BMP-2 and BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles.

10:21 AM BST

Pictured: Before and after the Ukrainian missile strike on Sevastopol

Satellite photos shows Sevastopol, Crimea before and after a Ukrainian missile attack, on September 12, 2023 - BLACK SKY/via REUTERS

10:18 AM BST

Ukrainian drone 'inflicted damage on Russian warship'

A Russian patrol ship attacked by Ukrainian drones was damaged when one of them collided with its side, according to a pro-Russian blogger.

Rybar, a Telegram channel with more than a million followers, said the drone slammed into the Vasily Bykov, which is part of the Black Sea Fleet.

It is unclear whether the blogger was in fact referring to the attack on the Sergey Kotov, which the Kremlin said had been targeted by Kyiv this morning.

10:03 AM BST

Russia 'suffering significant losses' around Bakhmut

Kyiv says it has had “partial success” in a number of settlements to the south of the besieged city of Bakhmut.

A spokesman for the general staff said: “[Troops] had partial success in the districts of Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdyumivka of the Donetsk region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment.”

WarGonzo, a prominent pro-Russian blogger, said Ukraine had gained a foothold in Klishchiivka but added that troops were under heavy fire from Russian forces.

09:37 AM BST

Ukraine 'destroyed Russian defences with drones and missiles'

Kyiv launched waves of drones and cruise missiles to destroy Russian air defences in annexed Crimea last night, Ukrainian media reports.

A source told Ukrainska Pravda that the security services targeted the radar and antennas of the “Triumf” system, before navy units followed up with two Neptune cruise missiles.

09:31 AM BST

Six-year-old killed as Russia attacks with drones and artillery

A six-year-old boy has been killed by shelling in the south of Ukraine, according to a statement from the Prosecutor General.

Four other people, including the boy’s 13-year-old brother, were wounded in the attack on the village of Novodmytrivka in Kherson.

Separately, Ukraine’s air force said it had shot down 17 of the 22 Russian drones that targeted several regions last night.

09:24 AM BST

Pictures: Ukraine's 'Spartan Brigade' prepares for attack in Zaporizhzhia

A member of the National Guard of Ukraine stands in a shelter near artillery shells at a front line in Zaporizhzhia - STRINGER/REUTERS

Ukrainian servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine prepare a shell for a D-30 howitzer at a position at a front line - STRINGER/REUTERS

09:19 AM BST

One dead after Kursk town shelled, says Russian governor

Ukrainian shelling killed a man and damaged power supply lines in Russia’s Kursk region, its governor has claimed in a Telegram post.

Roman Starovoit claimed the man died in an attack on the border town of Tetkino, and that 10 shells had struck the village of Gordeevka.

The details have not been verified by The Telegraph.

08:53 AM BST

Reports: Ukraine destroyed Russian 'Triumf' defences in overnight raid

Ukraine destroyed a Russian air defences in Crimea in a joint operation between its security service and navy last night, it has been claimed.

The news, from Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne, comes after reports of explosions in Yevpatoria in western Crimea, where the “Triumf” system was based.

08:40 AM BST

Russian pilot 'attempted to shoot down RAF plane'

A rogue Russian pilot attempted to shoot down an RAF surveillance plane over the Black Sea after believing he had permission to fire, reports indicate.

The pilot, who was flying a Russian Su-27 fighter jet, apparently misunderstood a command from ground control and fired two missiles at the British aircraft last September, the BBC reports.

Russia had claimed the incident was caused by a “technical malfunction” with the Su-27 fighter jet. The Ministry of Defence publicly accepted the Russian explanation.

08:27 AM BST

Pictures: Putin and Kim hold talks as they feast on crab dumplings and shrub sorbet

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a banquet with Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a banquet in Russia, September 13, 2023 - KCNA/via REUTERS

A lavish menu of duck and fig salad, crab dumplings, sturgeon and beef was presented to Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin as they discussed a potential arms and weapons technology deal in Russia, Nicola Smith writes.

Their rich meal started with speciality dumplings made with Kamchatka crab, White Amur fish soup and a sorbet from sea buckthorn, a deciduous shrub – all washed down with red and white wines from the Divnomorskoe manor in Southern Russia, according to a Kremlin reporter.

The main course offered a choice of sturgeon with mushrooms and potatoes or an entrecote of marbled beef with grilled vegetables, followed by a calorific dessert of red bilberries from the taiga with pine nuts and condensed milk.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a banquet with North Korea's Kim Jong-un in Russia, September 13, 2023 - KCNA/via REUTERS

Read the full story here.

08:24 AM BST

Sunak must stop 'dragging his feet' on Ukraine, says Boris

Boris Johnson has urged Rishi Sunak to send missiles and drones to Ukraine, claiming it is the best move to “guarantee the long-term security of the West”.

The former prime minister wrote in The Spectator: “There is only one thing they want from us, and that is the weaponry to finish the job - and so I simply do not understand why we keep dragging our feet.

“Why are we always so slow? How can we look these men in the eye, and explain the delay?

“From the UK, they are hoping for more help with howitzers, with Stormshadow, with air defences, and they want as much help as we can give on drone technology.”

08:15 AM BST

MoD: Russia control of Ukraine's energy is 'severely diminished'

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 14 September 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/jwpWlDo2xG



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/yIVLfD2LHV — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 14, 2023

08:12 AM BST

More drones shot down over Russia in 'thwarted attack'

Seven Ukrainian drones were brought down over Russian border regions last night, according to the Kremlin.

Six were apparently shot down in four locations over the Bryansk region, which is roughly equidistant between Kyiv and Moscow, while another was destroyed further south in the Belgorod region.

It comes after reports of Ukrainian drone strikes on the Sergey Kotov, a corvette in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, and a military facility in occupied Crimea.

08:03 AM BST

Disgraced Austrian minister who danced with Putin moves to St Petersburg

A disgraced former Austrian foreign minister who danced with Vladimir Putin at her wedding has moved to St Petersburg along with her two ponies, James Crisp writes.

Karin Kneissl had been living in Lebanon since fleeing Austria in 2020. She claimed she could not get work in her home country and was the victim of death threats.

She was forced out of government after a scandal consumed the hard-Right pro-Russian Freedom Party (FPO), which appointed her as Vienna’s chief diplomat.

Read the full story here.

08:02 AM BST

Pictures: Ukraine 'targeting Russian military facilites in Crimea'

Ukrainian bloggers have claimed that Kyiv targeted a Russian military facility in occupied Crimea in a drone strike last night.

One suggested that a Russian air defence system near Yevpatoria “was probably destroyed”, but this has not been confirmed.

An explosion allegedly caused by a drone attack in occupied Yevpatoria

07:56 AM BST

Putin 'accepts Kim's invitation to visit North Korea'

Vladimir Putin will reportedly pay a visit to North Korea after hosting Kimg Jong-un at a summit in Russia’s Far East region.

According to state news agency KCNA: “At the end of the reception, Kim Jong Un courteously invited Putin to visit the DPRK [North Korea] at a convenient time.

“Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday said there were no plans for Putin to make the trip to Pyongyang.

07:51 AM BST

Reports of explosions in Crimea after alleged drone strike

Russian air defences destroyed 11 drones sent from Ukraine over the annexed Crimean peninsula this morning, according to the Kremlin.

Ukrainian media reported explosions had been heard in Yevpatoria and Uiutne, with ambulances and rescue workers spotted in the streets.

The Kerch bridge, which links the region to mainland Russia and is a regular target of Kyiv’s attacks, was also closed this morning. It is unclear if this was connected to the alleged drone strikes.

07:47 AM BST

Russian submarine hit by British Storm Shadow missile strike

British-made Storm Shadow missiles were used in a Ukrainian strike that damaged a Russian submarine and ship at a major naval port in Crimea, Joe Barnes and James Kilner write.

Russian sources claimed a volley of 10 missiles and three unmanned naval drones were launched, in what appeared to be Kyiv’s most ambitious track on the port city of Sevastopol since the start of the war.

Its defence ministry claimed seven of the missiles had been shot down and the unmanned drones had been destroyed.

Read the full story here.

07:44 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.