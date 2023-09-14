Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russian ship targeted in latest strike on Black Sea Fleet

Kim Jong-un (4th R) and Vladimir Putin toasting at a banquet after their meeting in Russia's Amur region - STR/AFP

Ukraine launched a maritime drone strike on a Russian patrol ship last night, the Kremlin has said.

Kyiv now appears to be regularly targeting the Black Sea Fleet, having used British Storm Shadow missiles to hit a landing ship and submarine docked in Sevastopol yesterday.

Russia’s ministry of defence said the Sergey Kotov, a corvette, had been attacked by five naval drones at around 5am Moscow time this morning.

It added that the ship destroyed the uncrewed boats but did not clarify whether they had caused any casualties or damage.

The Sergey Kotov, which Britain has suggested could be used to enforce a blockade of Ukraine, appears to be a high-profile target for Kyiv.

In July, Russia said Ukraine had attempted to attack the corvette with drones but apparently shot them down before they could inflict any damage.

07:51 AM BST

Reports of explosions in Crimea after alleged drone strike

Russian air defences destroyed 11 drones sent from Ukraine over the annexed Crimean peninsula this morning, according to the Kremlin.

Ukrainian media reported that explosions had been heard in Yevpatoria and Uiutne, with ambulances and rescue workers spotted in the streets.

The Crimean bridge, which links the region to mainland Russia and is a regular target of Kyiv’s attacks, was also closed this morning. It is unclear if this was connected to the alleged drone strikes.

07:47 AM BST

Russian submarine hit by British Storm Shadow missile strike

British-made Storm Shadow missiles were used in a Ukrainian strike that damaged a Russian submarine and ship at a major naval port in Crimea, Joe Barnes and James Kilner write.

Russian sources claimed a volley of 10 missiles and three unmanned naval drones were launched, in what appeared to be Kyiv’s most ambitious track on the port city of Sevastopol since the start of the war.

Its defence ministry claimed seven of the missiles had been shot down and the unmanned drones had been destroyed.

07:44 AM BST

