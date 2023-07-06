Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russian missile destroys Lviv apartment building in 'direct hit'

Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv - Mykola Tys/AP

At least four people have died after a Russian missile destroyed an apartment building in the western city of Lviv.

A child was among the 32 people who were also wounded, in what Maksym Kozytskyi, a local Ukrainian official, described as a “direct hit on a residential building”.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, posted a video online showing buildings with parts of the roof and upper floors destroyed, windows smashed and rescuers searching through the debris for survivors. He said there would be a response.



”Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead. My condolences to the families,” President Zelensky said. “There definitely will be a response to the enemy. It will be a noticeable one.”



Rescuers were continuing to work at the scene.

08:27 AM BST

Xi Jinping warned Putin not to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Xi Jinping personally warned Vladimir Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, it has emerged.

China’s president delivered the blunt message face-to-face to the Russian president during his state visit to Moscow in March, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing multiple Western and Chinese officials.

It indicates underlying Chinese misgivings about Russia’s invasion of its neighbour despite Beijing’s outward show of tacit support for Moscow on the global stage.

Read more from Nicola Smith here

08:22 AM BST

Inside Prigozhin's estate...

In a programme called “60 Minutes” broadcast on Wednesday evening on the state Rossiya-1 TV channel, what was billed as exclusive footage shot during law enforcement raids of Prigozhin’s office in St Petersburg and one of his estates there was shown.

Wigs found in Prigozhin's mansion - NEXTA/NEXTA

Cash and bars of gold were found inside Prigozhin's mansion - NEXTA

The footage showed boxes full of high-denomination roubles in his office and bundles of dollars in his luxurious residence along with what was called his personal helicopter, an arms cache, a collection of wigs, a fully equipped medical treatment room, and a collection of souvenir sledge hammers, the tool Wagner allegedly used to bludgeon traitors to death in videos that surfaced online.

08:09 AM BST

'Another devastating night'

#Lviv. Another devastating night.🇷🇺missile hit a residential building,killing 4 innocent people&injuring 32.Attack on the Western part of🇺🇦is evidence that we protect whole of Europe.More air defence systems,F-16s&strengthening sanction policy are vital components to stop🇷🇺terror pic.twitter.com/JkZR7wYQx2 — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) July 6, 2023

08:03 AM BST

Biden turned to Von der Leyen for top Nato role after F-16 row

Joe Biden made Ursula von der Leyen his pick for Nato secretary general after Britain announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s without his approval.

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, had been a front-runner to succeed Jens Stoltenberg, the transatlantic alliance’s current chief.

But Mr Wallace failed to secure the backing of the White House amid tensions over Britain’s ambitious military support for Ukraine, The Telegraph understands.

Read more here

07:59 AM BST

Zelensky: There will be a 'strong response' to Lviv attack

Lviv. Consequences of the night attack by Russian terrorists. Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead. My condolences to the relatives!



There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A strong one. pic.twitter.com/9yl1MT6Eu4 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 6, 2023

07:58 AM BST

Zelensky wanted Ukraine's counteroffensive to 'happen much earlier'

Slow weapons deliveries to Ukraine delayed Kyiv’s planned counteroffensive, allowing Russia to bolster its defences in occupied areas including with mines, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Speaking to CNN, President Zelensky revealed that he had sought to begin the counteroffensive against Russia “much earlier” than its actual start early June.

“Our slowed-down counteroffensive is happening due to certain difficulties in the battlefield. Everything is heavily mined there,” he said. “I wanted our counteroffensive happening much earlier, because everyone understood that if the counteroffensive will be unfolding later, then much bigger part of our territory will be mined.”

He said he had told US and European leaders ahead of the counteroffensive that a lack of supplies would result in more casualties.

“I’m grateful to the US as the leaders of our support, but I told them as well as European leaders that we would like to start our counteroffensive earlier, and we will need all the weapons and material for that.”

“Why? Simply because if we start later, it will go slower, and we will have losses of lives, because everything is heavily mined - we will have to go through it all.”

07:55 AM BST

Lviv attack in pictures:

These are the latest pictures of the missile strike on an apartment building in Lviv.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of strike were damaged.

Residents react at a site of a residential building hit by a Russian missile strike - ROMAN BALUK/REUTERS

Rescue workers respond to a Russian rocket strike that hit an apartment building in Lviv - PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/via REUTERS

Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv - Mykola Tys/AP

07:49 AM BST

Latest MoD update: Military formations across Russia 'bearing brunt of counteroffensive'

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 06 July 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/Njwue3Yt57



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/omJxOMWLmb — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 6, 2023

07:47 AM BST

Georgian ambassador says he will leave Ukraine under president's order

Georgia’s ambassador to Ukraine, ordered home by President Volodymyr Zelensky in a disagreement over Georgia’s jailed former leader, told media he would comply with the order, though he described Kyiv’s stand as “misguided”.

“Forty-eight hours runs out tomorrow at 12 noon. I will try my very best to leave Ukraine by 12,” Ambassador Giorgi Zakarashvili told Georgia’s Rustavi-2 television in reports published in Ukrainian and Russian media.

Mr Zakarashvili was summoned to Ukraine’s foreign ministry in connection with Kyiv’s complaint that Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili was being refused permission to leave the country for medical treatment.

The diplomat told Rustavi-2 that the request for him to leave for 48 hours of consultations would hurt relations and was “misguided” as Georgia supported Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

07:41 AM BST

Prigozhin flies to Russia to collect weapons seized after mutiny

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary who led a march on Moscow last month, returned to Russia to collect an arsenal of weapons including a personalised handgun.

Mr Prigozhin was expected to leave for Belarus under the deal to end the mutiny brokered by Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus. Instead, the Wagner boss and his private jet have been spotted travelling back and forth between Belarus and Russia’s two biggest cities.

A huge sledgehammer with the inscription "in case of important negotiations" was found in Prigozhin's mansion - NEXTA/NEXTA

Russian authorities launched a criminal investigation into the Wagner private military group, which Mr Prigozhin founded, after it seized a major Russian city and advanced towards the capital before the rebellion ended suddenly in a deal with the Kremlin.

Read more from Nataliya Vasilyeva here

07:38 AM BST

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.

