Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russian defence minister visits frontline troops in wake of coup

Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, has visited troops on the frontline in his first public appearance since the Wagner Group attempted to overthrow him.

In a video released on Monday morning by the Russian Defence Ministry, Shoigu was shown flying in a helicopter with a colleague and then attending a meeting with military officers at the headquarters of a military headquarters in Ukraine

It was not immediately clear where or when the visit had taken place.

Russia’s Zvezda Defence Ministry TV Channel said Shoigu, who looked physically unharmed and calm, had listened to a report by Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov, the group’s commander, about the current situation on the frontlines in Ukraine.

The video showed Shoigu for the first time since Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin declared a “march of justice” late Friday to oust the defense minister, during which the mercenaries captured the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and then marched on Moscow.

Meanwhile, Moscow lifted an “anti-terrorist” security regime it had imposed over the weekend when mutinous Wagner mercenaries threatened to storm the city.

08:15 AM BST

Latest MoD update: Ukraine has 'gained impetus' in assaults around Bakhmut

08:09 AM BST

Australia’s High Court dismisses Russia’s bid for injunction to stop its embassy’s eviction

Australia’s highest court has dismissed Russia’s application for an injunction that would have prevented Moscow’s embassy being evicted from a site in the national capital Canberra.

A man who had been occupying the site in a portable cabin for more than a week in an apparent act of Russian defiance left soon after.

High Court Justice Jayne Jagot described Russia’s challenge on constitutional grounds to a law terminating the lease as week. “I do not perceive (Russia’s) case ... to be a strong one. Indeed it is difficult to identify a serious question to be tried,” Ms Jagot said.

Parliament passed emergency legislation on June 15 that terminated Russia’s lease on the largely empty block on security grounds because the new embassy would have been too close to Parliament House.

Government lawyer Tim Begbie said Russia appeared to be making the injunction application to protect its own security and intelligence interests.

“It’s not just that they haven’t made a compelling case for constitutional invalidity in this application, they’ve made absolutely no case for it,” Mr Begbie said.

07:58 AM BST

Wagner crisis shows Ukraine war is 'cracking Russian power', says EU's top diplomat

Wagner’s aborted mutiny shows that Moscow’s war in Ukraine is splintering Russian power, and instability in the nuclear-armed power is “not a good thing”, the EU’s top diplomat said Monday.

“What has happened during this weekend shows that the war against Ukraine is cracking Russian power and affecting its political system,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers.

07:54 AM BST

Pictured: A Ukrainian serviceman carries a shell in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian serviceman carries a shell for a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system at a position near a frontline in Zaporizhzhia region - RFE/RL/SERHII NUZHNENKO/REUTERS

07:43 AM BST

Rouble tumbles to 15-month low after failed coup against Putin

The Russian rouble tumbled to a near 15-month low against the dollar as markets responded for the first time to the short-lived military coup against Vladimir Putin.

The rouble was 2.1 per cent weaker against the dollar at 86.37, hitting 86.88 as markets opened, its weakest point since late March last year, about a month after Russia invaded Ukraine.

It comes as Goldman Sachs warned that the world faces the risk of higher oil prices long-term, although Brent crude was little changed overnight after the Wagner mercenary group called off its march on Moscow over the weekend.

07:42 AM BST

Putin disappears as allies ask how rebels got so close to Moscow

Vladimir Putin has disappeared from public view since pleading with Russians not to back a coup as his propagandists questioned how rebels were able to get so close to Moscow.

Officials insisted on Sunday that Putin was in the Kremlin throughout the biggest threat to his 23-year reign but they also said that he would not appear on television to reassure Russians.

Instead, Kremlin-controlled television channels broadcast a soft interview with the Russian president filmed earlier in the week in which he talked about boosting weapons production.

07:38 AM BST

Moscow lifts Wagner mutiny security measures

The Russian capital Moscow has lifted an “anti-terrorist” security regime it had imposed over the weekend when mutinous Wagner mercenaries threatened to storm the city.

The city’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, announced the decision on his Telegram account, thanking Muscovites for their “calm and understanding” during the crisis.

07:37 AM BST

Ukraine reclaims 50 square miles along southern front line

Ukraine has reclaimed some 50 square milesfrom Russian forces along the southern front line since the start of the counteroffensive, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister has said.

Hanna Maliar said: “The situation in the south has not undergone significant changes over the past week.”

Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian troops - STRINGER/REUTERS

She added that along the eastern part of the front line, which includes the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, about 250 combat clashes have taken place over the past week.

07:32 AM BST

The world must put pressure on Russia, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his defence minister said they held a series of calls with Kyiv’s allies on Sunday to discuss the “weakness” of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s next counteroffensive steps.

“We discussed the course of hostilities and the processes taking place in Russia. The world must put pressure on Russia until international order is restored,” Zelenskiy said after a phone call with US President Joe Biden.

According to the White House readout, the two leaders “discussed Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unwavering US support.”

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defence minister, said he and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed Ukraine’s counteroffensive and next steps to strengthen the forces.

Had a phone conversation with my friend and colleague @SecDef Lloyd Austin III.

Had a phone conversation with my friend and colleague @SecDef Lloyd Austin III.

We talked about recent events in russia. We agree that the russian authorities are weak and that withdrawing russian troops from Ukraine is the best choice for the kremlin. russia would be better…

“Things are moving in the right direction,” Mr Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

07:29 AM BST

Russian agents’ threat to family made Prigozhin call off Moscow advance

Russian intelligence services threatened to harm the families of Wagner leaders before Yevgeny Prigozhin called off his advance on Moscow, according to UK security sources.

It has also been assessed that the mercenary force had only 8,000 fighters rather than the 25,000 claimed and faced likely defeat in any attempt to take the Russian capital.

Vladimir Putin will now try to assimilate Wagner Group soldiers into the Russian military and take out its former leaders, according to insights shared with The Telegraph.

07:24 AM BST

