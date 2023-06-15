Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russia putting up 'powerful resistance' against Ukraine counter-offensive

Images of Russian strikes on an industrial complex in Kryvyi Rih posted by Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnepropetrovsk on telegram

Russia is putting up a “powerful resistance” on the southern front, Kyiv has warned.

Ukraine reported progress in its newly-launched counteroffensive despite contending with strong resistance from Russian troops, including on the southern front.

“There is a gradual but steady advance of the armed forces... At the same time, the enemy is putting up powerful resistance” on the southern front, Ganna Malyar, the Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister, said in a briefing, adding the troops had advanced in the east as well.

Around Bakhmut, “the enemy is pulling up additional reserves and is trying with all its might to prevent the advance of Ukrainian forces,” she said, noting that despite this they had advanced more than three kilometres in the area.

Ukrainian forces have recaptured seven settlements and more than 100 square kilometres of territory, said Oleksiy Gromov of the Ukrainian armed forces’ general staff.

Russia claims to have repelled all Ukrainian assaults.

11:46 AM

Zelensky: We can stop the enemy

It is only through the common strength of all our people that we can stop the enemy. And we will definitely stop Russia. We will drive it out of our land and with the freedom of 🇺🇦 Ukraine we will honor the memory of all those who gave their lives for Ukraine, the memory of all… pic.twitter.com/9zOE6Uy68v — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 15, 2023

11:28 AM

Russia sets date of elections in newly annexed territories for Sept. 10

Russia’s central election commission set the date for regional elections in four Ukrainian provinces that Moscow claims to have annexed for Sept. 10, coinciding with votes in other Russian regions, state news agency RIA reported.

TASS, another state news agency, cited election chief Ella Pamfilova as saying that Russia’s Defence Ministry and Federal Security Service (FSB) considered it possible to hold the votes in September.

Russia does not fully control the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in eastern and southern Ukraine and fighting is ongoing in all four regions. The regions are scheduled to elect local governors in September.

11:04 AM

Pictured: Aftermath of Kakhovka dam flooding

Instead of a thousand words.#Kherson region.

This is whatʼs left of this boy & his family's house after 🇷🇺 destruction of #Kakhovka Dam last week & flooding of hundreds of 🇺🇦 towns.

📷 myroslavlaiuk | Instagram#RussiaIsATerroristState #StopRussianAggression #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/5ul5fFMfSI — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) June 15, 2023

10:40 AM

US Defence Secretary: 'We are united in our commitment to Ukraine'

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group has come together once again to stand united in Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty and freedom.



We are united in our commitment to provide Ukraine 🇺🇦 with the training and the equipment to help it succeed on the battlefield. pic.twitter.com/YHR4X8xRdh — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) June 15, 2023

10:19 AM

Ukraine's counter-offensive is yet to meet its stiffest test

Ukrainian forces have launched their long-anticipated offensive in an attempt to break through Russian lines to liberate the occupied territories.

Troops have breached initial ­fighting positions along a broad part of the front but remain some distance from Russia’s main defences.

Kyiv has yet to commit the bulk of its forces as its lead elements try to set up the conditions for a breakthrough.

10:09 AM

Nato chief says his potential replacement up to allies

Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato chief, said that he does not have “any intention of seeking an extension” but that the call was up to Nato members.

“When it comes to my successor that is an issue to be decided by the 31 allies,” Mr Stoltenberg said at a meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels.

“I’m responsible for all decisions that this alliance has to take except one, and that is about my future - that is for 31 allies to decide.”

Several diplomats from Nato countries said that they would be favourable to keeping Stoltenberg in charge if no obvious replacement were found.

09:46 AM

Pictured: UN nuclear chief visits Zaporizhzhia power plant

Rafael Grossi, the UN nuclear chief, has arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi - INTERNATIONAL ATOMIC ENERGY AGENCY/via REUTERS

Mr Grossi had delayed his visit to the plant (ZNPP) in southern Ukraine on Wednesday for security reasons.

09:17 AM

'Ramstein 13'

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defence minister, has tweeted about the 13th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, or Ramstein summit, taking place in Brussels.

#Ramstein 13

Started my day with a meeting with my colleague and great friend Lloyd J. Austin III.

Today, more than 50 countries stand side by side with Ukraine in this unprovoked war started by russia.

Thank you @SecDef for your leadership, and thank you to all our friends and… pic.twitter.com/QTpUP57AmH — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) June 15, 2023

09:14 AM

Putin applauds 'dear friend' Xi on his 70th birthday

Vladimir Putin lauded his “dear friend” Xi Jinping in a message for the Chinese leader’s 70th birthday.

Putin told Mr Xi “it is difficult to overestimate the efforts you have been making to foster the comprehensive partnership” between Russia and China, which have ramped up cooperation in recent years.

The two leaders have grown even closer as Moscow, isolated in the West since launching the offensive in Ukraine, has increasingly looked toward Beijing.

Analysts say that China holds the upper hand in the relationship, and that its sway is growing as Moscow’s international isolation deepens.

Putin said he expected the “constructive dialogue... to continue for the sake of the Russian and Chinese people”.

08:48 AM

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers storm Russian frontline trenches in Bakhmut

08:32 AM

US Defence Secretary: We resolve to continue to support Ukraine

Lloyd Austin, the US Defence Secretary, has tweeted about his “warm welcome” at Nato HQ.

Thank you @USAmbNATO for the warm welcome to NATO HQ. It’s great to be back. I look forward to meeting with Defense Ministers from around the world as we resolve to continue to support Ukraine 🇺🇦 for as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/SEcm46f13i — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) June 15, 2023

08:17 AM

Ukraine 'downed 20 drones overnight'

Ukrainian forces intercepted one cruise missile and 20 explosive drones launched by Russia in its latest nighttime attack, the military said.

But three other missiles struck “industrial installations in the Dnipropetrovsk region” in the centre-east of Ukraine, it said.

08:01 AM

Nato support to Ukraine 'makes a difference'

Nato’s support for Ukraine is making a difference on the battlefield, Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato Secretary-General has said.

“The support Nato allies have been giving Ukraine now for many, many months actually makes a difference on the battlefield,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

He said defence ministers and industrial partners will discuss how to further ramp up defence production.

07:56 AM

Pictured: Ukraine Special Operations Forces fire towards Russian positions in Kherson

Ukraine Special Operations Forces fire towards Russian positions in Kherson - Felipe Dana/AP

07:53 AM

Norway and Denmark to donate 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine

Norway and Denmark have agreed to donate an additional 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine, the Norwegian ministry of defence has said.

Norway will provide the shells, while Denmark will donate fuses and propellant charges, the Norwegian ministry said.

Norway will also donate 7,000 rounds from its own stocks, which have already been sent to Ukraine, according to the ministry.

The artillery rounds can be used in several types of artillery, including the M109 that Norway has previously donated, the ministry said.

The ammunition will be replaced through acquisition of new munitions, it added.

07:38 AM

Russia claims to down nine drones over Crimea

Russia claims it has downed nine drones over the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, its Moscow-installed governor Sergei Aksionov has said.

“Last night and this morning, nine drones were detected above Republic of Crimea territory,” Mr Aksionov said on Telegram.

“Six devices were shot down by air-defence forces” while three others were “deactivated” before hitting the ground, he said, adding that there were no victims.

However, one of the drones exploded in a village in the centre of the peninsula, breaking windows in several homes, he said.

07:36 AM

Australia blocks new Russian embassy near parliament

Australia’s Parliament has passed legislation to prevent Russia from building a new embassy near Parliament House citing threats of espionage and political interference.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the legislation would extinguish Russia’s lease on the site of a second embassy based on the advice of security agencies.

An unoccupied building, left, sits on the grounds of a proposed new Russian embassy, across from another building, right, that is part of the Chinese embassy near the Australian Parliament - Rod McGuirk/AP

“The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk presented by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House,” Mr Albanese told reporters. “We are acting quickly to ensure the lease site does not become a formal diplomatic presence.”

07:31 AM

Russia trains dolphins to defend its fleet from Ukraine attacks

Russia has doubled the number of specially trained dolphins deployed to defend its Black Sea Fleet from Ukrainian attacks.

Dolphin pens have been spotted by the entrance to the Sevastopol harbour since the early days of the war, with the animals there to stop Ukrainian divers from infiltrating the naval base and sabotaging the Kremlin’s warships.

But Moscow has now doubled the number of dolphins at the harbour’s entrances, according to Naval News.

07:30 AM

Latest MoD update: Wagner chief's rhetoric 'evolving into defiance'

Here is today’s latest intelligence update on Ukraine from the Ministry of Defence.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 15 June 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/Z8INK8XRa8



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/O2WNhKc2eD — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 15, 2023

07:26 AM

Japan in talks to provide artillery shells to US

Japan is in talks to provide artillery shells to the United States to bolster stocks for Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

The Asian nation is considering supplying 155mm artillery shells under a 2016 pact to share ammunition as part of its long-standing security alliance with the United States, the paper added, citing people familiar with the matter.

07:22 AM

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.

