Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russian missiles cause 'significant destruction' in Zelensky's hometown

Images of Russian strikes on an industrial complex in Kryvyi Rih posted by Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnepropetrovsk on telegram

Russian missiles hit two industrial facilities in Volodymr Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih in the early hours of Thursday, the city’s mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said.

Three rockets hit the central Ukrainian city injuring one 38-year-old man, he said. One car was damaged with debris of missiles downed by air defenses.

“The destruction is significant,” Mr Vilkul wrote on Telegram messaging app.

It comes after at least 12 people were killed in the city after a Russian missile strike hit an apartment building on Tuesday.

07:38 AM

Russia claims to down nine drones over Crimea

Russia claims it has downed nine drones over the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, its Moscow-installed governor Sergei Aksionov has said.

“Last night and this morning, nine drones were detected above Republic of Crimea territory,” Aksionov said on Telegram.

“Six devices were shot down by air-defence forces” while three others were “deactivated” before hitting the ground, he said, adding that there were no victims.

However, one of the drones exploded in a village in the centre of the peninsula, breaking windows in several homes, he said.

07:36 AM

Australia blocks new Russian embassy near parliament

Australia’s Parliament has passed legislation to prevent Russia from building a new embassy near Parliament House citing threats of espionage and political interference.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the legislation would extinguish Russia’s lease on the site of a second embassy based on the advice of security agencies.

An unoccupied building, left, sits on the grounds of a proposed new Russian embassy, across from another building, right, that is part of the Chinese embassy near the Australian Parliament - Rod McGuirk/AP

“The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk presented by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House,” Mr Albanese told reporters. “We are acting quickly to ensure the lease site does not become a formal diplomatic presence.”

07:31 AM

Russia trains dolphins to defend its fleet from Ukraine attacks

Russia has doubled the number of specially trained dolphins deployed to defend its Black Sea Fleet from Ukrainian attacks.

Dolphin pens have been spotted by the entrance to the Sevastopol harbour since the early days of the war, with the animals there to stop Ukrainian divers from infiltrating the naval base and sabotaging the Kremlin’s warships.

But Moscow has now doubled the number of dolphins at the harbour’s entrances, according to Naval News.

07:30 AM

Latest MoD update: Wagner chief's rhetoric 'evolving into defiance'

Here is today’s latest intelligence update on Ukraine from the Ministry of Defence.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 15 June 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/Z8INK8XRa8



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/O2WNhKc2eD — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 15, 2023

07:26 AM

Japan in talks to provide artillery shells to US

Japan is in talks to provide artillery shells to the United States to bolster stocks for Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

The Asian nation is considering supplying 155-mm. artillery shells under a 2016 pact to share ammunition as part of its long-standing security alliance with the United States, the paper added, citing people familiar with the matter.

07:22 AM

