Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russia 'turning Bakhmut into next Mariupol'

A Ukrainian serviceman fires an automatic grenade launcher, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the front line city of Bakhmut - Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

Bakhmut’s mayor has said Russian forces are turning Bakhmut into Mariupol as Ukrainian troops face “severe pressure” from Russian shelling in the city today.

“They want to destroy Bakhmut like they did with Mariupol”, Oleksandr Marchenko, the deputy mayor of Bakhmut, told the BBC Today’s programme.

He added that Vladimir Putin’s troops are using parched land tactics as they did in Mariupol which left buildings, roads, crops and anything that was of use to Ukrainians ruined.

“The Russians are shelling everything they have no goal to save the city. The only goal is killing people and the genocide of the Ukrainian people,” he said.

The Russian Army and the Wagner Group have intensified fighting this morning as troops advance into the northern suburbs, which has left Ukrainians vulnerable to attacks on three sides.

Reuters observed intense Russian shelling of routes leading west out of Bakhmut, an apparent attempt to block Ukrainian forces' access in and out of the city. A bridge in the adjacent town of Khromove was damaged by Russian tank shelling.

Mariupol was subjected to near constant Russian shelling that destroyed large swathes of the city and killed thousands before Russians took control of the area in December last year.

A senior official confirmed that there is fighting in the streets of Bakhmut but Russia has not taken control.

10:19 AM

FSB arrest Moscow woman for funding Ukrainian forces

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a woman from Moscow for high treason after she gave financial support to Ukrainian forces.

“The illegal activities of a female resident of Moscow who committed high treason by rendering financial assistance to Ukraine’s armed forces in their actions to undermine security of the Russian Federation were stopped," the FSB said, referring to a crime under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The woman was arrested in Moscow as she attempted to leave Russia.

She is being held in custody for two months.

FSB investigators are currently conducting searches to find more Russian defectors, according to Tass news agency.

10:14 AM

Mira the dog was rescued after 2 days under the rubble in Zaporizhzhia

Mira the dog was rescued from the rubble of the residential building in Zaporizhzhia after a Russian rocket strike.



She spent 2 days in the debris but rescuers think she's fine.



📷: @SESU_UA pic.twitter.com/pNyVPRuBGm — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 4, 2023

03:53 AM

03:50 AM

Wagner chief says 'pincers are closing' on 'surrounded' Bakhmut

"Units of the private military company Wagner have practically surrounded Bakhmut," Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video that Reuters determined was filmed on a rooftop in a village some 7 km (4 miles) north of the city centre.

"Only one route (out) is left," he said. "The pincers are closing."

He called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to order a retreat from Bakhmut to save his soldiers' lives. The camera panned to show three captured Ukrainians - a grey-bearded older man and two boys - asking to be allowed to go home.

Robert Brovdi, the commander of a Ukrainian drone unit active in Bakhmut who goes by the name "Madyar", said in a video posted on social media that his unit had been ordered to withdraw immediately. He said he had been fighting there for 110 days.

Volodymyr Nazarenko, a deputy commander in the National Guard of Ukraine, told Ukrainian NV Radio the situation was "critical", with fighting "round the clock".

"They take no account of their losses in trying to take the city by assault. The task of our forces in Bakhmut is to inflict as many losses on the enemy as possible. Every metre of Ukrainian land costs hundreds of lives to the enemy," he said.

"There are many more Russians here than we have ammunition to destroy them."