Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russia claims 'breakthrough' in part of Luhansk

Ukrainian servicemen fire an RPG as military mobility continues within the Russian-Ukrainian war - Anadolu Agency

Russia claims its troops have broken through the defences of Ukrainian forces in part of the Luhansk region.

"During the offensive ... the Ukrainian troops randomly retreated to a distance of up to three kilometres (1.9 miles)from the previously occupied lines," the Russian defence ministry said.

"Even the more fortified second line of defence of the enemy could not hold the breakthrough of the Russian military."

Reuters was not able to verify the claims.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not mention any significant setbacks in Luhansk in its morning update on Wednesday.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, on Tuesday said Russia was in a hurry to achieve as much as it can with its latest push before Ukraine and its allies gather strength.

07:53 AM

Ben Wallace: 'We're giving them lots of ammunition'

Ben Wallace was asked when the UK will be sending fighter jets to Ukraine.

Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News, the Defence Secretary said: "Well, at the moment I've been quite clear with that. First and foremost what we're focusing on is delivering for Ukraine, the effects that they need, which is either the ability to strike in the deep, that's the longer range, and that's why things like the M270, or the HIMARS are in.

"And indeed the use of UAVs that can drop munitions."

He added: "In the long term, what we've got to do is help Ukraine's resilience, potentially post conflict to make sure that they can defend themselves in their skies. And that's why training people to fly fighter jets is an important step in that direction."

Pressed on the amounts of ammunition the UK is providing Ukraine with, he said: "I think we're giving them lots of ammunition and we continue to do so. If you look at the amount the international community have donated, we're talking tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition."

07:47 AM

Pictured: A Ukrainian soldier in Bakhmut

A Ukrainian soldier stands in a small encampment in freezing temperatures in Bakhmut - John Moore/Getty Images Europe

07:43 AM

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 15 February 2023



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/XILK9JDeqM



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/KKcT027LpV — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 15, 2023

07:41 AM

UK should reconsider defence budget over Russia threat, Wallace says

Britain needs to reconsider how much it is willing to spend on defence following the increase in threat levels from the likes of Russia, Ben Wallace said on Wednesday.

"I've been very open here that the threat has increased, and just like other parts of government when ... threat increases, we should reconsider how much we fund it," the Defence Secretary told Sky News.

07:40 AM

UK supporting Ukraine on the ground, rather than with jets, Wallace says

Ben Wallace, the British Defence Secretary, said on Wednesday that Western allies could help Ukraine more quickly by supporting their position on the ground rather than focusing on the provision of jets.

Wallace has argued that fighter jets require a "very substantial pit crew" and that Britain could provide more immediate support through the provision of long range weapons and anti-aircraft missiles.

"I think we can help Ukraine sooner by delivering the effects they need on the battlefield rather than the platform specific request," he told Sky News.

07:40 AM

