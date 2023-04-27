Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russia pounds Bakhmut

Firefighters work at a site of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv - STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS

Russian forces pounded the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine's military has said.

The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said that fighting gripped Bakhmut and nearby areas. It said Russian forces had failed to advance on two villages to the northwest. At least a dozen localities came under Russian fire.

Separately, Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesman for Ukraine's eastern group of forces, said on Wednesday that in the past 24 hours, Russian forces had attacked 324 times using artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

"The Russians are destroying buildings in Bakhmut to prevent our soldiers from using them as fortifications," Mr Cherevatiy said.

It comes as the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force said Ukrainian troops were pouring in ahead of an "inevitable" counter-offensive.

Denys Popovych, a military analyst, told Ukrainian NV Radio that there was no immediate prospect of turning things around in Bakhmut.

"If Bakhmut falls, Russia will have resources to send elsewhere," Mr Popoovych said. "Bakhmut offers an opportunity to destroy Russian troops and prevent them from being engaged elsewhere."

Pictured: Aftermath of missile strike in Mykolaiv

A local woman speaks on her phone as she sits on a bench next to a residential house damaged by a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv - STRINGER/REUTERS

A rescuer stands next to a crater left by a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv - STRINGER/REUTERS

Italian journalist wounded and Ukrainian journalist killed in apparent Russian sniper attack

An Italian journalist has been wounded and his Ukrainian colleague killed in an apparent sniper attack by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, reports Nick Squires in Rome.

Corrado Zunino, a correspondent for La Repubblica newspaper, was working with Bogdan Bitik when they were ambushed by suspected Russian snipers in the eastern Kherson region.

The journalists were attacked near the Antonivskyi bridge, which crosses the Dnipro river near the city of Kherson.

"I heard the shots, I felt a burning sensation in my shoulder and I saw Bogdan fall to the ground just a metre from me," Mr Zunino writes in a front page account of the attack in today's La Repubblica.

"He died in front of my eyes. An atrocious act. Bogdan was a great friend and a wonderful journalist. We had been working together for months. In all five assignments I have done in Ukraine, I had him by my side." Mr Bitik leaves behind a wife and son. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Italian media that the Russians were responsible for the killing. "Russians don't care if you're Russian, Italian or Ukrainian, they just shoot," he said.

Ukraine in pictures:

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers try to load horses into a truck to evacuate them from an abandoned horse farm in Avdiivka - LIBKOS/AP

A Ukrainian soldier prepares a snack at a staircase of an abandoned apartment building in Bakhmut - Libkos/AP

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon in Bakhmut - Libkos/AP

Ukraine’s Azov brigade rebuilds ahead of expected counter-offensive

Ukraine’s Azov brigade is rebuilding ahead of an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive and is hoping to recruit thousands of new troops, its commander has said.

“We are ready to liberate territory,” said Major Bohdan Krotevych, leading efforts to bring in 6,500 new recruits.

The unit rose to prominence during its fierce defence of the southern port city of Mariupol. When the town was surrendered in May last year, more than 1,000 Azov fighters were captured by Russian forces.

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 27 April 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/ipsPH8v8mx



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/6BQqzpqrks — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 27, 2023

Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv kills one

One person was killed and 23 people, including a child, were wounded in a Russian missile strike on an apartment block and houses in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

"At night, Russia bombarded Mykolaiv with four Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"The high-precision weapons were aimed at private houses, a historic building, and a high-rise building. For now, we know about one dead and 23 wounded, including a child."

A video posted by the Ukrainian president showed badly damaged buildings with smashed windows and smoke rising above the roofs.

Regional governor Vitaliy Kim said the emergency services put out several fires caused by the missile debris and that they were clearing the rubble.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.