Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russia launches 'massive' drone attack on Ukraine

Russia launched a “massive” drone attack on Ukraine overnight, Kyiv has said.

Russian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted over Black Sea coastal regions and further inland, Nataliya Gumenyuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian southern military command, said.

Ukraine’s Air Force said its air defence systems shot down 34 of 44 Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight,

Ms Gumenyuk added: Russia “does not stop the pressure and searching for new tactics: namely, with the use of mass attacks.”

“Tonight, several groups of strike UAVs were launched... air defence worked along almost the entire southern direction - in Odesa, Mykolaiv regions. Also, much higher north - the enemy aimed its attacks on central Ukraine,” she said, adding that Ukraine was still assessing the damage.

In recent months, Russia has ramped up attacks on Ukraine’s grain-exporting infrastructure in the southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

07:55 AM BST

Shapps: UK support 'remains unwavering'

Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, has been in Kyiv this week visiting Volodymr Zelenksy.

He said that he asked the Ukrainian president “what he needs to win.”

I've been back to Kyiv this week to ask President @ZelenskyyUa what he needs to win.



As Ukraine retakes its territory, UK support remains unwavering. We will work tirelessly to bring our partners together to help Ukraine defeat Putin's illegal invasion. Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/VSkIPO7BBs — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 28, 2023

07:52 AM BST

Zelensky welcomes Grant Shapps to Kyiv

I received UK Defense Secretary @GrantShapps in Kyiv.



I am profoundly grateful to the UK for all the financial, humanitarian, and military support, including crucial long-range capabilities.



We discussed further defense cooperation and steps to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. pic.twitter.com/hITN23AjD7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 28, 2023

07:50 AM BST

'Our air defences did an excellent job'

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said his region was the main target, but the attack left no casualties.

“Our air defence forces did an excellent job,” he said on Telegram.

“No hits or destruction. There were no casualties. There were only a few small fires on dry grass as a result of the falling wreckage of the downed Shahed.”

07:46 AM BST

‘Pathetic remnants’ of Wagner return to fight in Ukraine

Several hundred members of Russia’s Wagner private mercenary group have returned to eastern Ukraine to fight but are not having a significant impact on the battlefield, a Ukrainian military spokesman has said.

Wagner fighters played an important role in Russia’s capture of the eastern city of Bakhmut in May 2023, after one of the longest and fiercest battles of Moscow’s 19-month war in Ukraine.

They left Bakhmut after the battle and some went to Belarus under a deal that ended a brief mutiny by Wagner in June 2023, during which it took control of a Russian military headquarters and marched on Moscow.

07:43 AM BST

