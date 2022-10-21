Ukraine war latest: Russia planted mines at a hydroelectric dam, says Zelensky

FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a run-of-the-river power plant on the Dnieper River in Kherson region, southern Ukraine, May 20, 2022. Despite getting bogged down in Ukraine, the Kremlin has resisted announcing a full-blown mobilization, a move that could prove to be very unpopular for President Vladimir Putin. That has led instead to a covert recruitment effort that includes trying to get prisoners to make up for the manpower shortage. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AP Photo, File) - AP Photo, File

President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of planting mines at a hydroelectric dam in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, which is under the control of Moscow's forces.

"According to our information, the aggregate and dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant were mined by Russian terrorists," Mr Zelensky said in his daily address published on social networks.

"If the dam is destroyed... the North Crimean canal will simply disappear", and this would be "a catastrophe on a grand scale", he added.

Earlier on Thursday Mr Zelensky told the European Union that "Russia's leadership has given the order to turn the energy system itself into a battlefield."

Speaking via videolink he warned that would spur a new wave of Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Europe.

"The consequences of this are very dangerous, again for all of us in Europe," Mr Zelensky told EU leaders meeting in Brussels for a summit.

07:26 AM

Russian court orders arrest of journalist Marina Ovsyannikova

A Russian court has ordered the arrest of journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, according to reports.

Ovsyannikova has been under house arrest for showing a sign on live TV saying that the government was lying about the Ukraine war.

She fled Russia earlier this year, her lawyer told reporters earlier this week, after declining to follow the house arrest measures imposed on her.

“With regard to Ovsyannikova, the court ordered her held in custody for one month and 29 days, imposed from the moment the accused is extradited to the Russian Federation or from the moment of her arrest in the Russian Federation,” the Interfax news agency quoted officials as saying.

07:01 AM

Blasts heard in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia

A series of blasts rocked the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia on Friday, authorities said, after Russian forces stepped up missile strikes on Ukraine in the past few weeks, targeting electric power facilities.

Missiles hit an industrial facility in Kharkiv on Friday, its mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said, adding that rescuers had yet to assess the damage and determine if there were casualties.

Separately, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said five people had been wounded.

The information on the Zaporizhzhia blasts was provided by regional governor Oleksandr Starukh. No further details were immediately available.

05:06 AM

Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

Russian and Ukrainian troops appeared to be girding for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson,.

Fighting and evacuations were reported in the Kherson region as Moscow tried to pound the invaded country into submission with more missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure.

Putin declared martial law in the Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on Wednesday in an attempt to assert Russian authority in the annexed areas as he faced battlefield setbacks, a troubled troop mobilisation, increasing criticism at home and abroad, and international sanctions.

The unsettled status of the illegally absorbed territory was especially visible in the Kherson region's capital, where Russian military officials have replaced Kremlin-installed civilian leaders as part of martial law that took effect Thursday to defend against a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

03:54 AM

Iranian military personnel were on ground in Crimea , US says

The United States has determined that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea helping the Russian military operate drones provided by Tehran to conduct strikes across Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.

"We can confirm that Russian military personnel based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs and using them to conduct kinetic strikes across Ukraine, including in strikes against Kyiv in recent days," Mr Price said during a regular press briefing, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles.

"We assess that ... Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations."

03:36 AM

Biden slams Republicans for saying Ukraine funding could be restricted

President Joe Biden criticised rival Republicans for suggesting that US funding for Ukraine could be cut after congressional midterm elections next month.

"They said that if they win they're not likely to fund, to continue to fund Ukraine," Mr Biden said on Thursday while campaigning in Pennsylvania.

"These guys don't get it. It's a lot bigger than Ukraine. It's Eastern Europe. It's Nato. It's really serious, serious consequential outcomes.

"They have no sense of American foreign policy."

03:04 AM

Ukraine foreign minister as Israel PM about request for defence systems

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and discussed in detail Kyiv's request for air and missile defence systems and technology.

"I informed him [about the] unspeakable suffering, loss of life, and destruction caused by Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones," he tweeted.

Though it has condemned the Russian invasion, Israel has said it would not supply Kyiv with weapons. It has limited its Ukraine assistance to humanitarian relief, citing a desire for continued cooperation with Moscow over war-ravaged neighbour Syria and to ensure the wellbeing of Russia's Jews.

I spoke to Israeli Prime Minister @YairLapid and informed him on unspeakable suffering, loss of life, and destruction caused by Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones. We discussed in detail Ukraine’s request for Israel to provide air and missile defense systems and technology. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 20, 2022

03:01 AM

