Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukraine strikes airbase deep inside Russia

A member of State Emergency Service of Ukraine prepares to detonate found munitions from World War II near the Kharkiv region - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

A Ukrainian drone targeted a military airfield in Russia’s Novgorod region, causing a fire and damaging one warplane, Russia’s Defence Ministry has said.



The ministry said nobody was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished. The Novgorod region lies northwest of Moscow, hundreds of miles from Russia’s border with Ukraine.



”As a result of the terrorist attack on the territory of the airfield, a fire broke out in the parking lot of aircraft, which was quickly eliminated by fire fighters. One aircraft was damaged,” the ministry said in a statement.



Drone strikes inside Russia have increased in recent months. One smashed into a building in central Moscow on Friday after Russian air defences shot it down, disrupting air traffic at all civilian airports of the Russian capital.

Earlier on Saturday, the Defence Ministry said Russia’s air defence forces had shot down a Ukrainian missile over the Crimean peninsula.

Follow all the latest updates below.

02:00 PM BST

Putin pays rare visit to top Russian Generals

President Vladimir Putin paid a rare visit to the commander of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine and other top generals, the Kremlin said.

“Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the headquarters of the special military operation group in Rostov-on-Don,” the Kremlin said, referring to the town in southern Russian where the meeting took place.

“The head of state listened to briefings by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, commanders of directions and other senior officers of the group.”

Gen Gerasimov has been rarely seen in public since Wagner mercenaries marched on Moscow and demanded his removal.

01:18 PM BST

Russia claims it thwarted Ukraine drone attack on Moscow area

The Russian army claimed it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow and its region, hours after other drone raids on Moscow-annexed Crimea and a military airfield.

“An attempt was thwarted this afternoon by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an aircraft-type drone on objects on the territory of Moscow and the Moscow region,” the Russian army said.

Story continues

It added that air defence had detected a drone, which crashed in a “deserted area near the village of Putilkovo,” causing no damage.

12:53 PM BST

Death toll rises to 7 in Russian missile strike on Chernihiv

Seven people including a 6-year-old child were killed and 90 wounded when a Russian missile struck a central square in the historic northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, the interior ministry said.

Firefighters work on the roof of the Taras Shevchenko Chernihiv Regional Academic Music and Drama Theatre - Ukrainian Emergency Service

People had been on their way to church to celebrate a religious holiday when the strike took place, the ministry said, adding 12 of the wounded were children and 10 were police officers.

12:43 PM BST

Moscow says warplane damaged in Ukrainian drone attack on airfield

A Ukrainian drone targeted a military airfield in Russia’s Novgorod region, causing a fire and damaging one warplane, Russia’s Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said nobody was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished. The Novgorod region lies northwest of Moscow, hundreds of miles from Russia’s border with Ukraine.

“As a result of the terrorist attack on the territory of the airfield, a fire broke out in the parking lot of aircraft, which was quickly eliminated by fire fighters. One aircraft was damaged,” the ministry said in a statement.

Drone air strikes deep inside Russia have increased in recent months. One smashed into a building in central Moscow on Friday after Russian air defences shot it down, disrupting air traffic at all civilian airports of the Russian capital.

11:54 AM BST

Zelensky starting talks with Swedish PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Sweden today to meet with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the royal family and other officials.

It is his first visit to the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

Starting talks with @SwedishPM.



We have a broad agenda, but defense cooperation is one of the top priorities. Including powerful Swedish CV-90s.



Our warriors are already putting them to good use on the battlefield. We also intend to produce them in Ukraine. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 19, 2023

11:17 AM BST

Russian missile strike on Ukraine city of Chernihiv kills people, Zelensky says

People were killed and wounded when a Russian missile struck a central square in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theatre,” he posted on Telegram.

“An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded,” Zelenskiy added. He did not specify the number of casualties.

A short video accompanying Zelenskiy’s post showed debris scattered across a square in front of what appeared to be the regional drama theatre, where parked cars were heavily damaged. One body could also be briefly seen in the video slouched inside a car.

10:55 AM BST

Pictured: A local resident reacts after Russian strike near his home in Kramatorsk

A local resident reacts after Russian strike near his home in Kramatorsk - LIBKOS/AP

10:39 AM BST

Latest MoD update: Across the front both sides confront a similar challenge

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 19 August 2023



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/KsbkrK28Zz



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/CFgwXmAF5c — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 19, 2023

10:11 AM BST

China helping to arm Russia with helicopters, drones and metals

China is helping to arm Russia with helicopters, drones, optical sights and crucial metals used by the defence industry, a Telegraph investigation has found.

Russian firms – including sanctioned companies – involved in the production of missile launchers, armoured vehicles, and strategic bombers, have received tens of thousands of shipments from China since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began through the first quarter of this year.

It comes as China, which insists it remains neutral, is attempting to position itself as a key peace-broker in talks aimed at ending the conflict.

Read more from Sophia Yan here

09:54 AM BST

Pictured: A Ukrainian soldier is seen in a tank at his fighting position

A Ukrainian soldier from the 3rd Tank Iron Brigade is seen in a tank at his fighting position - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

09:39 AM BST

Zelensky visits Sweden

Olena and I arrived in Sweden.



There will be talks with @SwedishPM, the Royal Family, @Andreasostgote and @Sverigesriksdag parties.



Partnership, defense cooperation, EU integration, and common Euro-Atlantic security.@ZelenskaUA and I thank all Swedes who support Ukraine 🇺🇦🇸🇪 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 19, 2023

09:37 AM BST

Russia launches overnight drone attack on Ukraine

Russia launched 17 drones overnight attempting to strike Ukraine’s northern, central and western regions, Ukraine’s Air Force has said.

The Air Force said that 15 of the Russia-launched Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the two drones that were not downed.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. It was not immediately known what objects and areas Russia targeted in its strikes.

09:23 AM BST

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.