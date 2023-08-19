Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin pays rare visit to top Russian Generals

Russian officers listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech during the opening ceremony of the Army 2023 Exhibition on August 14 - Getty Images Europe

President Vladimir Putin paid a rare visit to the commander of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine and other top generals, the Kremlin said.

“Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the headquarters of the special military operation group in Rostov-on-Don,” the Kremlin said, referring to the town in southern Russian where the meeting took place.

“The head of state listened to briefings by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, commanders of directions and other senior officers of the group.”

Gen Gerasimov has been rarely seen in public since Wagner mercenaries marched on Moscow and demanded his removal.

Follow all the latest updates below.

09:39 AM BST

Zelensky visits Sweden

Olena and I arrived in Sweden.



There will be talks with @SwedishPM, the Royal Family, @Andreasostgote and @Sverigesriksdag parties.



Partnership, defense cooperation, EU integration, and common Euro-Atlantic security.@ZelenskaUA and I thank all Swedes who support Ukraine 🇺🇦🇸🇪 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 19, 2023

09:37 AM BST

Russia launches overnight drone attack on Ukraine

Russia launched 17 drones overnight attempting to strike Ukraine’s northern, central and western regions, Ukraine’s Air Force has said.

The Air Force said that 15 of the Russia-launched Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the two drones that were not downed.

Story continues

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. It was not immediately known what objects and areas Russia targeted in its strikes.

09:23 AM BST

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.