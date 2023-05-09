Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver speech at Victory Day Parade

A supporter of Russia's Communist Party at a war memorial in Moscow on Monday - GETTY IMAGES

Russia is preparing to celebrate the anniversary of victory over the Nazis with a parade in Red Square that follows a spate of recent drone attacks, including on the Kremlin.

Moscow has blamed Ukraine for the attacks, including one on May 3 that officials claim was an attempt to assassinate President Putin.

This year's Victory Day parade – which is one of the most important public holidays in Russia – will be even more emotionally charged as the nation mourns the loss of thousands of soldiers killed since the beginning of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Putin will deliver a speech in the Red Square, where he will be joined by leaders of several former Soviet republics.

Russia's leader has repeatedly likened the Ukraine war - which he casts as a battle against “Nazi”-inspired nationalists - to the challenge the Soviet Union faced when Hitler invaded in 1941. Around 27 million Russians died during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45.

Amid increased security concerns caused partly by the drone attacks, authorities have cancelled the traditional flyover. There have also been reports of fewer soldiers and less military hardware joining this year's parade as the Ukraine conflict takes a heavy toll on men and equipment.

Officials nationwide have also cancelled the “Immortal Regiment” processions, where people carry portraits of relatives who fought against the Nazis.

Asked on Monday about cancellations of some Victory Day events, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed Ukraine. “When we have to deal with a state that is de facto a sponsor of terrorism, then it is better to take precautionary measures,” he said.

Follow the latest updates below.

05:06 AM

Ukraine shells Belgorod region

Ukrainian forces shelled the Belgorod region on Russia's border with Ukraine on Monday, injuring at least five people and damaging houses and power lines, the region's governor said.

The town of Shebekino in southern Belgorod was shelled three times, injuring five, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Telegram. At least five other settlements also came under fire, he said.

Story continues

Late on Monday, Russia's air defence systems shot down a drone over the town of Valuyki, Mr Gladkov said. There was no immediate information on casualties and destruction, but emergency services were working on the site.

Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region - AP

04:57 AM

Air raid alerts sound across Ukraine

Ukraine's air defence systems were repelling Russian attacks on Kyiv, the country’s military administration said early on Tuesday, after air raid alerts sounded across the country.

"Air defence systems are working on the outskirts of Kyiv," the administration said on Telegram.

Tuesday's attacks came a day after Russia launched its biggest drone swarm yet in a renewed air campaign unleashed 10 days ago after a lull since early March.

04:56 AM

Putin set to rally support for his war

Putin will today deliver a speech in the Red Square, where he will be joined by leaders of several former Soviet republics.

Like last year, he is likely to compare the fighting in Ukraine with the Second World War in a bid to whip up support for his war.

In last year's address he made few direct mentions of the invasion of Ukraine but called on Russians to live up to the bravery of their ancestors.

“The defence of her homeland, when her fate was being decided, has always been sacred,” he said.

“With such feelings of genuine patriotism, they rose for the fatherland, militiamen of Minim and Pozharsky, went on the attack in the Borodino field, fought with the enemy near Moscow and Leningrad, Putin and Minsk, Stalingrad and Kurs, Sevastopol and Kharkov.”

“Now, these days, you are fighting for our people in the Donbas, for the security of our homeland - Russia.”

Last year Putin attacked Nato for expanding towards Russia's borders and hailed Soviet heroism in resisting Hitler. Since then, Finland – which borders Russia – has also joined Nato.

He said: “Nato is actively pursuing our territory. That is absolutely unacceptable to us. We are talking about neo-Nazis in Ukraine that the US and its partners are working with.”

Vladimir Putin gives a speech at last year's Victory Day military parade - AFP

04:54 AM

Welcome to today's live blog

Vladimir Putin is set to preside over Victory Day celebrations overshadowed by Russia's battlefield failures in Ukraine.

We will bring you the latest updates as they happen today.