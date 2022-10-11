Russia-Ukraine war latest: G7 leaders to hold crisis talks after Russia's deadly revenge attacks

Firefighters work to put out the fire which erupted in a warehouse after several explosions hit Kyiv - Shutterstock

Liz Truss will join a virtual gathering of G7 leaders and Volodymyr Zelensky in crisis talks today, where she is set to urge leaders to remain steadfast in their support of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's malicious revenge attacks.

Ukraine has vowed to strengthen its armed forces after Russia launched its biggest aerial attacks on cities since the start of the war, killing at least 14 people and injuring dozens.

Russian missiles tore through tourist sites, buildings, parks and intersections in a brutal retaliation assault on Monday, forcing thousands to flee to bomb shelters.

Explosions blasted through Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, Dnipro and Kremenchuk in the centre, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the east, Ukrainian officials said.

"We will do everything to strengthen our armed forces," Mr Zelensky said in his Monday night video address.

"We will make the battlefield more painful for the enemy."

Of the 84 Russian missiles launched against Ukraine, 43 were shot down, Mr Zelensky said, adding 13 out of 24 Russian drones were also intercepted.

04:13 AM

In pictures: The aftermath of Russia's deadly shelling in Kyiv

A medical worker walks near a burned car after Russia's military strike in Kyiv - Reuters

An emergency worker carries dogs as he escorts a local resident outside a partially destroyed office building after several Russian strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv - AFP

An injured woman receives medical treatment at the scene of Russian shelling, in Kyiv - AP

04:05 AM

G7 leaders to meet in wake of Putin’s Kyiv bombardment

Today’s G7 meeting will be the first with all leaders since Ukraine’s counter-offensive started to take hold in Ukraine.

Liz Truss is set to urge fellow leaders to stay the course in the meeting, pointing out that Ukraine’s military advances have been made possible thanks to international support.

She will also call for an urgent meeting of NATO leaders, ensuring allies remain united and resolute in their opposition to Putin’s aggression.

"The overwhelming international support for Ukraine’s struggle stands in stark opposition to the isolation of Russia on the international stage," she is expected to say.

"Their bravery in the face of the most brutal acts of violence has earned the people of Ukraine global admiration.

"Nobody wants peace more than Ukraine. And for our part, we must not waver one iota in our resolve to help them win it."

03:05 AM

Zelensky: We’re counting on Britain to help protect our skies

Ukraine on Monday pleaded with Britain and the West to send air defence systems to Kyiv after Russia warned of more missile strikes following a barrage of deadly attacks on civilians.

Volodymyr Zelensky said after a call with Liz Truss: “We count on Britain’s leadership in consolidating international political and defence support for Ukraine, in particular regarding the protection of our skies.”

He also requested more missile defence weapons when he spoke to France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Nato’s Jens Stoltenberg.

02:57 AM

Death toll climbs following Russian strikes: 14 people now dead

The death toll from Russia's deadly missile strikes on Ukraine continues to rise, with at least 14 people now dead.

Earlier in his evening video address, President Zelensky said 12 people had died, with more than 80 people injured in the bombardments.

UPD. 14 killed and 97 injured today in #Ukraine . Still counting — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) October 10, 2022

02:13 AM

Delayed metro saves mother from strikes

This is the office where my friend’s mum works. She didn’t make it to work in time because the metro stopped in the morning. Otherwise… #Kyiv pic.twitter.com/ouPDnIEYhG — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) October 10, 2022

01:54 AM

In pictures: Russia's 'malicious' attacks spark widespread protests

Protesters hold a rally to condemn recent Russian widespread missile strikes on Ukraine, in Tbilisi, Georgia - Reuters

People gather for a protest in Prague, Czech Republic - AP

People holding banners and Ukrainian flags gather around parliament building to protest against Russia's missile attacks in Tbilisi - Anadolu

01:47 AM

Russian people turning on Vladimir Putin and his war, UK spy chief says

The Russian people are losing faith in Vladimir Putin’s “war of choice”, the head of GCHQ has said.

It is becoming clear to the Russian people quite how badly Putin has “misjudged the situation,” according to Sir Jeremy Fleming.

The Director of GCHQ, Britain’s cyber security agency, will use a speech in London on Tuesday to highlight the ongoing threats from Russia and China.

He will say Russian forces are now in a “desperate situation” as they seek to prosecute the disastrous war in Ukraine.

01:37 AM

