Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin set to discuss bridge retaliation

Rescuers gather at a residential building damaged after a strike in Zaporizhzhia, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine - MARYNA MOISEYENKO/AFP

Russian officials have said the weekend blast on the bridge connecting Crimea to Russia was caused by a truck explosion that killed three people. Some analysts have speculated that a missile strike could have caused it.

Regardless, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, is set to discuss how Moscow will retaliate in an emergency meeting with his security council on Monday.

Amid calls for revenge from Russian hardliners, Moscow on Sunday launched a missile attack on residential buildings in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 14 people and wounded more than 70.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said Russia had committed “merciless strikes on civilians”.

02:02 AM

Putin: Bridge attack 'a terrorist act'

This satellite image taken by Maxar Technologies shows smoke billowing from a fire on the Crimea Bridge (also known as the Kerch Bridge)

Vladimir Putin has called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea "a terrorist act" masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia in its war in Ukraine, was hit by what Moscow has said was a truck bomb. Road and rail traffic on the bridge were temporarily halted, damaging a vital supply route for the Kremlin's forces.

"There's no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation," the Russian president said during a meeting with the chairman of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin.

"And the authors, perpetrators, and those who ordered it are the special services of Ukraine."

01:35 AM

