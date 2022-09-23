Ukraine war latest: Biden sends secret nuclear strike warning to Putin

Gareth Davies
·10 min read
A bombed out retirement home in Martove, near Kharkiv. The building served as a Russian base - EPA
The US has been sending secret messages to Russia to warn that it will face grave consequences if it conducts a nuclear strike in Ukraine.

Deliberately vague, the memos are designed to keep the Kremlin guessing over how Joe Biden, the US President, would respond.

US officials told the Washington Post newspaper the private communications had been dispatched regularly for the last several months.

The revelation emerged after Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, on Wednesday issued a threat to retaliate with nuclear weapons.

Western officials have played down the chances of the Kremlin leader using nuclear weapons, noting he has said similar things in the past.

Follow the latest updates below.

11:42 AM

Russians offered vote to be part of the Netherlands

A Dutch TV show has satirised the Kremlin's "sham" referenda for parts of eastern Ukraine to become part of Russia - by offering its citizens a chance to vote to be part of the Netherlands.

"Don't listen to Putin's lies," it says.

"What he doesn't tell you is that Russia originally belonged to the Netherlands."

11:29 AM

Lukashenko rules out mobilising after Putin's reservists call

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said he was not planning a mobilisation after his close ally Russia announced it was calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists for the war in Ukraine.

"The mobilisation is in Russia. ... There will be no mobilisation (here)," state media quoted Lukashenko as saying.

The president, in power since 1994, said he was commenting on rumours that he planned to announce new measures in Belarus to support Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is Belarus' main backer and the two neighbours are part of a borderless so-called "union state". Belarus also borders northern Ukraine and served as a staging post for Russian troops, missiles and aircraft, both before and during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We will fight only when we have to defend our home, our land," the state-run Belta news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying on Friday.

11:26 AM

Russian deports up to 1.6m Ukrainians, US envoy says

A US envoy said that Russia has forcibly deported up to 1.6 million Ukrainians and urged a UN-mandated commission of inquiry to investigate.

"We urge the commissioners to continue to examine the growing evidence of Russia's filtration operations, forced deportations and disappearances," US Ambassador Michele Taylor told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, referring to a commission of inquiry into Ukraine.

"Numerous sources indicate that Russian authorities have interrogated, detained and forcible deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens," she said.

Moscow has denied intentionally targeting civilians.

11:12 AM

Russians fleeing to Georgia need 'visa' to enter bar

A bar owner in Tbilisi appears fed up with the influx of Russians using their visa-free travel to travel to Georgia's capital since the start of the war in Ukraine - 14 years after the Russo-Georgian war.

There was gridlock on the Russian-Georgian border after Vladimir Putin's call for 300,000 reservists.

Neal Zupancic, who writes the Georgia On My Mind blog, told the Telegraph: "The local gossip is that Tbilisi is so full that if you want free Russian lessons for your kids you can just let them walk through Vake park.

"There is talk that rents are going to skyrocket again - good for landlords but bad for everyone else.  Anti-Russian sentiment here was already higher in the last few months than it's been in 12 years, and many locals think that Russians should stay in Russia and overthrow Putin if they don't like conditions there.

"There's a sense that Russians don't respect Georgia or Georgians and come here expecting to be served and with no appreciation of the pain their country has caused here and no sense of responsibility for what Russia has done."

10:19 AM

War crimes committed by Russia, UN investigators conclude

UN investigators said Friday that war crimes have been committed in the Ukraine conflict, listing Russian bombings of civilians areas, numerous executions, torture and horrific sexual violence.

"Based on the evidence gathered by the Commission, it has concluded that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine," the head of a high-level Commission of Inquiry set up in May to investigate crimes in Russia's war in Ukraine told the UN Human Rights Council.

09:25 AM

Putin and bin Salman speak on phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke by phone to express their satisfaction over a prisoner-of-war swap between Moscow and Kyiv facilitated by Riyadh, the Kremlin said Friday.

During a phone call late Thursday the two leaders expressed "satisfaction in connection with the transfer to Saudi Arabia of foreign citizen prisoners of war... that took place with the personal mediation of the crown prince", it said.

As part of the exchange, Ukraine received 215 of its troops, including fighters who led the defence of Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks.

Ten prisoners of war from other countries, including the United States and Britain, were transferred to Saudi Arabia.

Russia received 55 prisoners including Viktor Medvedchuk, a former Ukrainian lawmaker and ally of Putin accused of high treason.

09:07 AM

Ericsson insist they stopped shipments to Russia

Ericsson said on Friday it is only providing software and technical support to Russian clients and has not sold any telecommunications equipment to mobile operators there since the Ukraine war started, after Swedish media reported the company had continued its exports. Shares of the company fell 4.6% in morning trading.

Ericsson suspended its business in Russia in April and said in August that it would exit the country in the coming months. It recorded a charge of 900 million Swedish crowns ($81 million) and made 400 employees redundant in the country as it winds down operations.

"Compliant with the sanctions we provide the software and technical assistance for those products that we have shipped prior to the invasion making it possible to withdraw while fulfilling contractual obligations," a spokesman said.

"When the sanctions were announced we stopped shipments to customers in Russia," he said.

Rival Nokia, which has also announced plans to exit Russia before the end of the year, had said it does limited maintenance of critical networks to fulfill its contractual and humanitarian obligations.

07:57 AM

Referendum voting begins

Voting began on Friday in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine in a referendum that Russia is expected to use to justify the annexation of four regions, with one Ukrainian official reported as saying voting was mandatory.

"Voting has started in the referendum on Zaporizhzhia region becoming a part of Russia as a constituent entity of the Russian Federation! We are coming home! Godspeed, friends!" said

Vladimir Rogov, an official in the Russian-backed administration of that region.

The referendums have been widely condemned by the West as illegitimate and a precursor to illegal annexation.

06:38 AM

Latest update from the UK Ministry of Defence: Ukraine secures bridgeheads on east bank of Oskil river in Kharkiv

05:33 AM

Will further annexation of Ukraine lead to more fighting?

By incorporating the four areas - Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - into Russia, Moscow could justify military escalation as necessary to defend its territory.

Putin on Wednesday said Russia would "use all the means at our disposal" to protect itself, an apparent reference to nuclear weapons. "This is not a bluff," he said.

"Encroachment onto Russian territory is a crime which allows you to use all the forces of self–defence," Dmitry Medvedev, who served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012, said in a post on Telegram.

Referendum results in favour of Russia are considered inevitable. The vote in Crimea in 2014, criticised internationally as rigged, had an official result of 97 per cent in favour of formal annexation.

02:55 AM

Ukraine energy ministry deletes statement on talk of possible Rosatom sanctions

Ukraine on Thursday deleted a statement saying Energy Minister German Galushchenko had discussed the possibility of sanctions on Russia's nuclear power supplier Rosatom with US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

An energy ministry spokeswoman cited a misunderstanding when asked why the statement had disappeared from the ministry's website, but she did not elaborate.

The initial statement was replaced by one that said Mr Galushchenko had stressed the importance of clean energy when he met Ms Granholm in the United States. The later statement made no mention of Rosatom.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last month it was "not normal" that Western countries have not yet imposed sanctions on Rosatom.

02:48 AM

Blinken demands action on Putin at UN showdown on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday demanded President Vladimir Putin be held to account as he faced Russia in a Security Council session in which the United Nations cataloged abuses in Ukraine.

Pressure has swelled against Moscow as world leaders attend the UN General Assembly, but in the highly anticipated first encounter between the top Russian and US diplomats since the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin and its critics for the most part spoke past one another.

"The very international order we've gathered here to uphold is being shredded before our eyes," Mr Blinken told the Security Council in a special session.

Mr Blinken accused Putin of adding "fuel to the fire" with recent steps including calling up reservists and planning referendums in Russian-held Ukrainian territory just as Kyiv made gains on the ground.

02:25 AM

Abramovich ‘played key part’ in release of prisoners of war

Roman Abramovich, the former owner of Chelsea Football Club, "played a key part" in securing the release of five British prisoners of the war in Ukraine.

The Russian, 55, welcomed John Harding, Shaun Pinner, Aiden Aslin, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill onto a jet flying them from Russia to Saudi Arabia.

He gave each of the men iPhones so that they could call their families and even talked football with the men while they ate steaks on the flight to Riyadh.

Mr Harding, a British Army veteran, said he had not recognised the Russian billionaire on the plane until Mr Pinner, a West Ham fan, pointed him out.

Mr Harding told The Sun: "Shaun said, ‘You really look like Roman Abramovich’ and he replied, ‘That’s because I am him, sir’. He couldn’t believe it.

“I joked that Shaun is a West Ham fan and we all laughed.”

Read more: Roman Abramovich ‘played key part’ in release of Aiden Aslin and prisoners of war in Russi

John Harding, in red, Shaun Pinner, in orange, and Aiden Aslin, right, were released on Wednesday - SKY NEWS
02:21 AM

Today's top stories

  • Vladimir Putin has secretly approved a law that could send a further one million men to fight in Ukraine, according to information leaked from the Kremlin

  • Protesters detained at anti-war rallies were threatened with deployment to the frontlines and reports that men with no military experience were being called up, despite the Kremlin's assurances that wouldn't happen

  • Germany is preparing to take in Russian deserters refusing to fight in Ukraine after Putin’s mobilisation sparked a mass exodus of fighting-aged men

  • Roman Abramovich, the former owner of Chelsea Football Club, "played a key part" in securing the release of five British prisoners of the war in Ukraine. The Russian oligarch welcomed John Harding, Shaun Pinner, Aiden Aslin, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill onto a jet flying them from Russia to Saudi Arabia

  • Nikolai Peskov, a 32-year-old son of President Putin’s spokesman, rejected suggestions to sign up when a member of a Russian opposition group prank-called him on Wednesday

  • A suspected Ukrainian navy drone has washed up on a beach in Crimea, sparking suggestions that Kyiv has been gathering intelligence on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet

