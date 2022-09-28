Ukraine-Russia war latest: No peace talks while Putin is Russian leader, says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky addressing the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday night - GETTY IMAGES

Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Tuesday night that Ukraine would never hold peace talks with Russia while Vladimir Putin is leader as the Kremlin prepares to announce mass annexations of Ukrainian land.

Speaking to the UN via videolink, Ukraine's president called for tough new sanctions on Russia following the sham referendums held by Russian officials in land taken by the Kremlin during its invasion of Ukraine.

The referendums, denounced by Kyiv and its Western allies as rigged, took place in the Russian-controlled Luhansk and Kherson regions, and in occupied areas of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. They are widely viewed as a pretext for announcements that Russia is annexing the territories, just as it annexed Crimea in 2014.

Pro-Moscow officials said later Tuesday that residents in all four occupied areas of Ukraine voted to join Russia, a likely prelude to annexations possibly within days.

Ukraine called the emergency meeting of the Security Council to respond to the referendums

Mr Zelensky told the UN he would not hold talks with Putin: "Russia's recognition of these sham referendums as normal, the implementation of the so-called Crimean scenario and another attempt to annex Ukrainian territory, will mean that there is nothing to talk about with this president of Russia."

Follow the latest updates below.

04:50 AM

Why Putin would want to attack Nord Stream pipelines

The suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines could be a page ripped straight from Vladimir Putin’s playbook of panic, escalation and misdirection, James Crisp writes.

The former KGB agent’s illegal war on Ukraine resulted in unprecedented Western sanctions against Moscow. But the Russian president is confident that his people can endure economic pain longer and better than Europeans. His calculation is that soaring gas prices and the cost of living crisis in a continent hopelessly addicted to Russian energy will turn the situation to his advantage.

Story continues

Read more: Why Putin would want to blow up Nord Stream 2 and the advantages it gives him

04:48 AM

Today's top stories